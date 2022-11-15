Read full article on original website
fanthatracks.com
Bring Home The Galaxy Week 5: Watches, books, LEGO and more
It’s time for the 5th week of Bring Home The Galaxy, and this week there’s a wide range of products from every corner of the cosmos. As usual we break it down into categories, starting off with fashion. FASHION. TOYS. STAR WARS RETRO COLLECTION 4-LOM & ZUCKUSS. (HASBRO/Age...
fanthatracks.com
Comic Review: Star Wars: Hidden Empire #1
Colorist: Guru-eFX Cover artist: Paulo Siqueira & Rachelle Rosenberg, Arthur Adams & Edgar Delgado, Steven Cummings & GURU-eFX, David Lopez, Declan Shalvey. Fans of all things Star Wars are well aware of the importance of trilogies in the GFFA. George Lucas built his myths and fables in trios, while the first season of Star Wars: Andor has stuck to that winning formula by largely constructing its debut season around the three-act structure. Far be it for Charles Soule to veer away from that successful tradition; indeed, he doubles down and delivers the third and final chapter (in five parts) of his unofficial Qi’ra trilogy with Hidden Empire, as the heroine of Solo: A Star Wars Story continues her machinations against the Empire and the man who sits on its throne, Emperor Palpatine.
fanthatracks.com
Terry Crews: Star Wars fan
Actor and author Terry Crews talks about his love for Star Wars and Luke Skywalker. His novel, Terry’s Crew, is out now. One of the most recognisable faces on television, Terry Crews is not only known for a variety of roles in shows such as Everybody Hates Chris and Brooklyn Nine-Nine and film including The Expendables and the criminally underrated Idiocracy, he’s also a fan of the GFFA, and here he explains just why Star Wars and Luke Skywalker are so important to him.
ComicBook
Star Wars: Shatterpoint Announced
A new Star Wars miniatures skirmish game is coming next year. Atomic Mass Games, the Asmodee Studio that currently produces the Star Wars: Legion and Star Wars: X-Wing Miniatures tabletop games, have announced Star Wars: Shatterpoint, a new skirmish game featuring iconic characters from the Star Wars universe. The game will be released in June 2023 and will be released alongside existing Star Wars products. Players will build a strike team of characters, such as Ahsoka Tano and Bo-Katan Kryze or Lord Maul, and have them compete in battles with evolving mission objectives. An early sneak peek of the game can be seen below:
ComicBook
My Hero Academia Cosplay Highlights Mt. Lady's Takeover With Season 6
My Hero Academia is finally in the thick of the sixth season of the anime, and one awesome cosplay is shedding light on how much attention Mt. Lady has been getting in the new episodes so far! Although she was one of the very first pro heroes we met in the series overall (and saw in action), Mt. Lady herself has rarely been in the middle of the series' biggest moments. She has contributed to many of the heroes' efforts, and has served as a mentor for Class 1-A's students, but Season 6 is the first real time we have seen her take the center stage in a fight.
ComicBook
Spy x Family Cosplay Shows Off The Thorn Princess' Skills
Spy x Family has returned this fall season with new episodes to begin capping off its first season, with the Forger Family adding a new member to its trio in Bond Forger, the adorable canine that happens to harbor a special ability where it can look into the future. As Anya continues her attempts to ingratiate herself in the prestigious academy known as Eden College, Yor the Thorn Princess is continuing her role as the maternal figure of the clan and one cosplayer has once again brought back her assassin attire.
ComicBook
Demon Slayer Cosplay Preps the Love Hashira for Season 3
With two seasons under its belt, Demon Slayer: Kimetsu no Yaiba is one of the biggest series in anime, and fans have more to come. After all, ufotable is already working on season three, and we've already seen a few glimpses of the comeback. Demon Slayer will bring two new Hashira to center stage when it returns to the air, and now, one fan has given Mitsuri Kanroji the spotlight she deserves.
ComicBook
Bleach Cosplay Highlights Orihime's Anime Return
Bleach is finally back for its anime to properly adapt the Thousand-Year Blood War arc from Tite Kubo's original manga series, and one awesome cosplay is hyping up Orihime Inoue's big return to the medium by highlighting her hilarious intro look! Fans have been waiting to see Bleach's anime to come back with new episodes for over a decade at this point, and fans have been looking forward to seeing all of their fan favorites from that original anime back in action. But there's much more anticipation for the core four cast of fighters above all else.
hotnewhiphop.com
DJ Khaled x Air Jordan 5 “Sail” Officially Unveiled
The “Sail” colorway of DJ Khaled’s Air Jordan 5 collab drops in a couple of weeks. DJ Khaled is one of the biggest figures in the music world. Whether you like him or not, he is someone who has figured out how to market himself. He is always coming through with new projects, and when it comes to the sneaker world, his collaborations are massive.
ComicBook
Dragon Ball Cosplay Gives OG Yamcha a Feminine Makeover
Yamcha cannot transform into a Super Saiyan or use the power of Ultra Instinct, but the former bandit has found a diehard fan base for himself in the Dragon Ball community. While Yamcha has mostly stuck to his orange gi when entering a fight over the course of both Dragon Ball Z and Dragon Ball Super, one cosplayer has decided to revisit his days from the original series where he sported a look that was far more in-line with his bandit ways.
If You're Looking For Something Interesting To Watch, These 7 True Crime Docs Will Knock Your Socks Off
From a polygamist cult in Utah to Russian exiles in London, here is this year's essential true crime watchlist.
fanthatracks.com
Bring Home The Galaxy: The Black Series Emperor’s Royal Guard and TIE Fighter Pilot
Products @ ForbiddenPlanet.com – UK and Worldwide Cult Entertainment Megastore. Check out the Hasbro reveals from this past weekends MCM London Comic Con. Check out our latest The Black Series figure wish list for 2022. From The Black Series, the Star Wars: The Black Series: The Mandalorian, Ahsoka and...
fanthatracks.com
Star Wars Lofi: Celebrate Life Day on Kashyyyk
To celebrate Life Day, here’s an long chunk of Star Wars Lofi, to chill out to, relax, go rooting around your freighter to find that comb you want to give to your wookiee pal for Christmas, whatever suits, and it’s accompanied by some equally relaxing animation as the wookiees of Kashyyyk enjoy their own peaceful Life Day moments.
thedigitalfix.com
Star Wars Andor: Luthen Rael’s ship explained
Luthen Rael’s ship explained. The Star Wars movies are packed full of iconic space ships, but after Andor episode 11, Luthen Rael‘s ship is everyone’s favourite new Star Wars ship, isn’t it? Luthen’s ship combines stylish simplicity with a gorgeous interior, and like Luthen Rael himself in the new Star Wars series, the ship is packed full of deadly surprises.
epicstream.com
Boruto: Naruto Next Generations Chapter 75 Spoilers Reveal A New Otsutsuki
Boruto: Naruto Next Generations Chapter 75 is set to release online in a few days, but fans who got their hands on the latest issue of Shueisha's Weekly Shonen Jump already know how the manga series by Masashi Kishimoto and Mikio Ikemoto will continue in this month's chapter. As expected, some spoilers from the latest manga chapter have been leaked, and it looks like a new Otsutsuki will be introduced in the shonen series.
ComicBook
Demon Slayer Cosplay Brings Shinobu Back to the Action
Demon Slayer: Kimetsu no Yaiba really grabbed fans' attention with its debut season of the anime, and now one awesome cosplay is helping to demonstrate why Shinobu Kocho was such a stand out fighter among fans so quickly! The anime for Koyoharu Gotoge's original manga series started off with quite the quiet reception as it took its time to build up to the kinds of explosive action that fans are now enjoying from the series as it heads into its future seasons. But that build up was also filled with all sorts of fun and memorable characters who immediately made a mark with fans.
Polygon
Andor reinvented the Star Wars tractor beam scene in the coolest possible way
As Andor’s excellent first season nears its finale after the amazing prison trilogy of episodes, there’s still a lot for the show to tackle. The situation on Ferrix continues to escalate. Cassian and Melshi are trying to find their way to some semblance of safety. And as the Rebel Alliance inches closer to formation, the Empire tightens its grip on the galaxy and the people who live in it.
Hirokazu Kore-eda Reveals Next Film, ‘Monster,’ for 2023 Release
Japanese auteur Hirokazu Kore-eda has been keeping busy. After competing in Cannes this year with his acclaimed Korean feature Broker and recently wrapping his first series for Netflix, The Makanai: Cooking for the Maiko Housei, the director revealed in Tokyo Friday that he’s already shot his next Japanese film, titled Monster. Currently in post-production, Monster will release in Japan on June 2, 2023. The release date sets the film up for a potential world premiere in May at Cannes, where Kore-eda is a regular.More from The Hollywood Reporter'Apolonia, Apolonia' Wins Amsterdam Documentary FestivalChris Hemsworth on the "Intensity" of Discovering He's...
ComicBook
Dragon Ball Unveils Official Super Saiyan 4 Suit
Dragon Ball has plenty of transformation under its belt these days, but of course, some are more popular than others. We all know the Super Saiyan form is iconic, and as of late, Dragon Ball has bolstered Ultra Instinct as one of Goku's go-to forms. And now, it seems Super Saiyan 4 is stepping into the spotlight with an official costume.
ComicBook
Nintendo Switch Finally Getting PS5 and PS4 Console Exclusive
A game that was previously a console exclusive to both PlayStation 5 and PlayStation 4 will finally be coming to Nintendo Switch in just a couple of short weeks. When it comes to indie titles, it's never much of a shock to see games slowly roll out from one platform to another. Unlike AAA games, indie projects tend to release in a staggered manner across PC, Switch, PlayStation, and Xbox hardware. Once again, this will prove to be true in early December when publisher Devolver Digital brings one of its most popular games of the past few years to Switch.
