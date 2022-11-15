Read full article on original website
KFOX 14
Some people want county's $100 million certificates of obligation to be put up for vote
EL PASO, Texas (KFOX14/CBS4) — El Paso County Commissioners are proposing $100 million in certificates of obligation to address immediate infrastructure needs in the county. On Thursday, county commissioners will vote on issuing a notice of intent to inform the public whether they will be proceeding with the certificates of obligation.
KFOX 14
El Paso County Commissioners to vote on issuing $100 million Certificates of Obligation
EL PASO, Texas (KFOX14) — El Paso County Commissioners proposed $100 million in certificates of obligation and voted on issuing a notice of intent to inform the public about it on Thursday. The money would go towards new and existing projects including:. The County Courthouse - develop a countywide...
KFOX 14
Border Patrol agents not considered first responders in tax code; widows fight for change
EL PASO, Texas (KFOX14) — A technicality in the Texas Tax Code is preventing families of fallen Border Patrol agents from receiving a tax exemption given to families of first responders who died in the line of duty. According to Texas Tax Code Section 11.134, a surviving spouse of...
KFOX 14
5th annual International US-Mexico 10K run returns in December
EL PASO, Texas (KFOX14/CBS4) — The 5th annual of the International U.S.-Mexico 10K will happen in December after three years. The event will take place December 10 at 8 a.m. The run is the only US-Mexico border run that draws more than 1,000 runners from both countries. The race...
KFOX 14
City of El Paso opposes $18 million rate increase proposed by Texas Gas Service
EL PASO, Texas (KFOX14) — There could be a significant increase in gas bills coming for both residential and commercial Texas gas customers. The Texas Gas Service filed a rate increase application with the Railroad commission of Texas, which regulates natural gas utilities in the state, to consolidate three service areas.
KFOX 14
El Paso shelter leaders have mixed reaction about the lift of Title 42
EL PASO, Texas (KFOX14/CBS4) — Some El Paso shelter leaders are concerned after a federal judge on Tuesday ordered the Biden administration to lift Trump-era asylum restrictions that have been a cornerstone of border enforcement since the beginning of COVID-19. Many of the El Paso shelters have been overwhelmed by migrants in need of help even with Title 42 in place.
KFOX 14
Investigation ongoing into incident that evacuated Montwood High School
EL PASO, Texas (KFOX14/CBS4) — Some streets surrounding Montwood High School were blocked off to traffic. Saul Kleinfeld, Firehouse and Bob Mitchell drives were blocked off Tuesday afternoon. Authorities investigated a situation at the high school, which caused more than 3,000 people, consisting of staff and students, to evacuate...
KFOX 14
El Paso County moves forward with proposed funding for 'infrastructure, investment needs'
EL PASO, Texas (KFOX14/CBS4) — El Paso County commissioners voted on two items Monday that could bring improvements to county facilities that would address "infrastructure and quality of life needs." On Monday, El Paso County commissioners court unanimously approved to adopt its first major capital plan that addresses a...
KFOX 14
Annual pilgrimage to Mt. Cristo Rey to take place on Saturday
SUNLAND PARK, N.M. (KFOX14/CBS4) — The Annual Pilgrimage to Mt Cristo Rey has been scheduled for Saturday to coincide with the feast day of Christ the King. The pilgrimage in the past has been scheduled for the last Sunday in October but this year will be in November. This...
KFOX 14
Law enforcement responds to incident along I-10 in Fabens
FABENS, Texas (KFOX14/CBS4) — Texas Department of Public Safety and El Paso County sheriff's deputies are responding to an incident along Interstate 10 East and Fabens. Sheriff's deputies were called out after Texas DPS conducted a welfare check on a vehicle that was pulled over on the side of the road, according to a sheriff's official.
KFOX 14
Should El Paso give up no-kill ambitions?
EL PASO, Texas (KFOX14/CBS4) — It's time to talk about dogs and cats. Primarily, the fact that they are all over the place, especially feral cats that are overrunning entire neighborhoods. This cat problem in particular has become such a problem in El Paso. I think it's time to...
KFOX 14
Walmart shooting defense accuses El Paso DA, others of 'misguiding' court
EL PASO, Texas (KFOX14/CBS4) — The lawyers of the El Paso Walmart shooting suspect, Patrick Crusius, accused the El Paso District Attorney and others in her office of "outrageous conduct" in a new filing in the case. Crusius' lawyers asked Judge Sam Medrano to continue with the next scheduled...
KFOX 14
Jury selection process starts for man accused of killing El Paso deputy Peter Herrera
EL PASO, Texas (KFOX14/CBS4) — The jury selection process for the man accused of killing El Paso County sheriff's deputy, Peter Herrera, started Wednesday. Potential jurors were interviewed Wednesday morning at the county courthouse. Wednesday was the first scheduled juror questionnaire for the trial of Facundo Chavez. Chavez is...
KFOX 14
Drivers demand reimbursement after rebar popped tires from TxDOT project along Doniphan
El Paso, TEXAS (KFOX14) — Drivers impacted by the rebar on Doniphan Drive in El Paso's Upper Valley claim they have yet to get reimbursed after their vehicles were damaged by road work. The road improvement project was contracted to Hawk Construction by the Texas Department of Transportation in...
KFOX 14
'Largest one we've had': 5.4 magnitude earthquake felt in west Texas, including El Paso
EL PASO, Texas (KFOX14/CBS4) — A 5.4 magnitude earthquake was felt in El Paso Wednesday. The earthquake happened in Mentone, Texas about 242 miles east of El Paso, according to the United States Geological Survey. A University of Texas at El Paso (UTEP) professor told Chief Meteorologist Sandra Diaz...
KFOX 14
Marathon Petroleum awards matching funds to 10 nonprofits as part of 2022 EP Giving Day
EL PASO, Texas (KFOX14/CBS4) — Marathon Petroleum will announce a donation of matching funds to 10 local nonprofit organizations to advance their impact, mission, and programs as part of the 2022 El Paso Giving Day. The nonprofits include Bowie High School Garden, Celebration of Our Mountains, Desert Spoon Food...
KFOX 14
14-year-old student with handgun at Eastwood High School taken into custody
EL PASO, Texas (KFOX14/CBS4) — A student with a handgun at Eastwood High School was taken into custody on Thursday morning. El Paso police officials said the student is 14 years old. Police said the teen was in possession of a handgun at the school. An educator at the...
KFOX 14
Husband of El Paso daycare worker accused of indecency with a child; released on bond
El Paso, Texas (KFOX14) — A man accused of indecency with a child was released on bond from the El Paso County Detention Center. According to El Paso County jail records, 66-year-old Mark Rotz paid a bond of $150,000 Tuesday. Rotz, who is the husband of an employee at...
KFOX 14
Mother seeks answers from Canutillo ISD after school loses track of 6-year-old
EL PASO, Texas (KFOX14) — An unsupervised 6-year-old walked off the campus at Canutillo Elementary School on Tuesday, the district confirmed with KFOX14. “I could have woken up this morning without a child,” said Desirae Diaz, the mother of the child. Diaz said she arranged for her grandmother...
KFOX 14
El Paso ISD employee charged with kidnapping, rape fired from school district
EL PASO, Texas (KFOX14) — The Board of Trustees for El Paso Independent School fired an employee after he was charged with kidnapping and transportation for illegal sexual activity. Jeffrey Steven Clay worked as the Executive Director of Analytics, Strategy, and Assessment and Public Education Information Management Systems at...
