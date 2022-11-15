KANSAS CITY, Kan. (KCTV) - As Kansas City Kansas Community College approaches its 100th Anniversary, the college is purchasing 12 acres of land in Lansing, Kansas. The college is purchasing the southern 12 acres of land of the Lansing Towne Center to build a new, advanced educational facility that the school said will aim to better serve the entire Leavenworth County. The land purchased is parallel to K-7 and just north of Country Club Bank in Lansing.

