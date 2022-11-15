ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Kansas City, MO

KCTV 5

Smithville defense remains dominant in 20-0 win over Center

Wind will relax as we head through the evening and overnight hours, but expect them to ramp up again on Sunday. Breezy southwest winds will usher in warmer air our way. Kansas City goes Hollywood: Chiefs fans poised to make an impact at SoFi Stadium. Updated: 6 hours ago. The...
SMITHVILLE, MO
KCTV 5

Liberty North overwhelmed in second half by CBC

Wind will relax as we head through the evening and overnight hours, but expect them to ramp up again on Sunday. Breezy southwest winds will usher in warmer air our way. Kansas City goes Hollywood: Chiefs fans poised to make an impact at SoFi Stadium. Updated: 5 hours ago. The...
LIBERTY, MO
KCTV 5

Billy Joel, Stevie Nicks to perform at Arrowhead Stadium

KANSAS CITY, Mo. (KCTV) - Two rock and roll legends are coming to Arrowhead Stadium. Billy Joel and Stevie Nicks will perform at GEHA Field on Saturday, Aug. 19, 2023. Chiefs head coach Andy Reid made an unusual announcement during his Friday news conference, letting everyone know of the concert.
KANSAS CITY, MO
KCTV 5

FORECAST: A breezy, but warmer Sunday is ahead for Kansas City

KANSAS CITY, Mo. (KCTV) - Wind will relax as we head through the evening and overnight hours, but expect them to ramp up again on Sunday. Breezy southwest winds will usher in warmer air our way. High temperatures by Sunday afternoon will climb into the mid to upper 40s. The...
KANSAS CITY, MO
KCTV 5

Skies held another round of reservations for holiday bar. They sold out in 90 seconds.

KANSAS CITY, Mo. (KCTV) - Maybe it’s the nostalgia. Or the view of the promo video. Or the menu. Perhaps all of them. Regardless, the remaining availabilities for people wanting to spend a December evening at the newly-decorated Skies Restaurant holiday bar sold out — in 90 seconds. The window opened at 11:17 a.m. Thursday, and before 11:18:31, the openings were claimed.
KANSAS CITY, MO
KCTV 5

Holiday lighting ceremonies underway across KC metro

KANSAS CITY, Mo. (KCTV) - ‘Tis the season for tree-lighting ceremonies!. There were at least five city tree-lighting festivals across the metro Friday night. In Overland Park, the festivities included a holiday-themed craft fair, sleigh rides, pony rides, photos with Santa and more. The 2022 Mayor’s Holiday Festival Fund...
OVERLAND PARK, KS
KCTV 5

KC Metro high school football playoffs near completion

KANSAS CITY, Mo. (KCTV) - The high school football playoffs are winding down with many semifinal matchups on tap for Friday night. This week’s Hy-Vee Team of the Week was the Blue Valley Southwest Timberwolves. Here are the games:. Kansas Class 6A semifinals:. Olathe Northwest (8-3) at Gardner-Edgerton (8-3)
KANSAS CITY, MO
KCTV 5

Former K-State, BVNW alum named CFL Most Outstanding Rookie

KANSAS CITY, Mo. (KCTV) - Former Kansas State and Blue Valley Northwest wide receiver Dalton Schoen has made a name for himself north of the border this year. Schoen’s outstanding rookie season was crowned Thursday night when the Overland Park, Kansas, native took home the Most Outstanding Rookie honor at the CFL Honors.
OVERLAND PARK, KS
KCTV 5

Center has tough matchup against defending champs Smithville

Fort Osage won the rematch of last year's Missouri Class 5 state quarterfinals. Mill Valley shuts out Blue Valley Southwest in dominant 63-0 win. The Jaguars advance to their fourth straight title game. Miege wins 'Holy War: Part 2,' knocks off Aquinas 38-28 Updated: 2 hours ago. |. The Stags...
SMITHVILLE, MO
KCTV 5

Illegal sideshows in Kansas City

Roger Golubski is accused of intimidating and sexually exploiting Black women under the color of law. Two parents charged with child abuse after infant died of malnutrition this week. Updated: 12 hours ago. |. Sarah Stone, 20, and Austin Taube Hack, 19, were charged after their infant “appeared extremely malnourished...
KANSAS CITY, MO
KCTV 5

KCKCC purchases 12 acres to build new advanced educational facility

KANSAS CITY, Kan. (KCTV) - As Kansas City Kansas Community College approaches its 100th Anniversary, the college is purchasing 12 acres of land in Lansing, Kansas. The college is purchasing the southern 12 acres of land of the Lansing Towne Center to build a new, advanced educational facility that the school said will aim to better serve the entire Leavenworth County. The land purchased is parallel to K-7 and just north of Country Club Bank in Lansing.
LANSING, KS
KCTV 5

Your House Your Home: Home buying tips

KANSAS CITY, Mo. (KCTV) - If you’re looking to buy a home now or soon, there’s no need to despair despite some tough market conditions. Bill Hurrelbrink explains in his edition of “Your House House Your Home.”. Your House Your Home is sponsored by The Blind Broker.
KANSAS CITY, MO
KCTV 5

Wrong-way crash in KCMO leaves 2 in critical condition

KANSAS CITY, Mo. (KCTV) - A wrong-way crash in Kansas City, Missouri, early Saturday morning has left two people in critical condition according to the Kansas City Missouri Police Department. KCPD said an investigation revealed that a blue Chevrolet Impala was traveling westbound in the eastbound lanes of 12th Street...
KANSAS CITY, MO
KCTV 5

Wildcats weather comeback, bounce Roos 69-53

MANHATTAN, Kan. (AP) — Keyontae Johnson scored 19 points, Cam Carter added 16 and Kansas State defeated Kansas City 69-53 on Thursday night. Desi Sills scored 10 of his 11 points in the final 6 1/2 minutes to help the Wildcats (3-0) blunt a Roos rally. Shemarri Allen scored...
MANHATTAN, KS
KCTV 5

Renewed calls for deeper investigation into KCK police in wake of Golubski charges

KANSAS CITY, Kan. (KCTV) - Team ROC came to Kansas City, Kansas today, hosting what it called the #JusticeforKCK rally. Team ROC is the social justice division of rapper Jay Z’s ROC Nation. Hundreds of people attended—demanding justice for the local community for what it calls Detective Roger Golubski’s “egregious abuse of power” and corruption throughout the KCKPD.
KANSAS CITY, KS

