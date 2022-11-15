Read full article on original website
NJ.com
Yankees ‘have interest’ in All-Star left fielder
Will the New York Yankees re-sign Andrew Benintendi?. It would make sense for the Yankees to look to keep an outfield bat. The New York Post’s Jon Heyman reports, “The Yankees have interest in Andrew Benintendi. But one person questioned whether he’d want to stay in New York.”
Ex-Yankees third baseman traded again (fan favorite, too)
Gio Urshela is on the move again. Except this time he’ll get to enjoy sunnier climes. The Twins traded Urshela — a former Yankees fan favorite — to the Angels on Friday, according to ESPN’s Jeff Passan. Want to bet on MLB?. Urshela was sent to...
Possible Yankees trade target expected to be ‘in play’
One-time New York Yankees trade target Pablo Lopez is back on the market. Per the Miami Herald’s Barry Jackson:. I would expect Pablo Lopez and Trevor Rogers to be in play. The sense here is the Marlins might be more open to dealing Rogers, who has attracted interest. Lopez, who is under team control for two more years, is very close with Marlins ace and Cy Young winner Sandy Alcantara.
Yankees bust getting ‘good interest’ as free agent
Beauty is in the eye of the beholder. The New York Post’s Jon Heyman reports “Joey Gallo allegedly is getting ‘good interest.’ Not from NY presumably.”. BUY MLB TICKETS: STUBHUB, VIVID SEATS, TICKETSMARTER, TICKETMASTER. The New York Yankees traded the two-time All-Star outfielder to the Los...
The Comeback
Los Angeles Dodgers make big roster move
The Los Angeles Dodgers made a big roster move on Friday. The Dodgers have officially parted ways with former NL Rookie of the Year and MVP Cody Bellinger. Bellinger was non-tendered by the club. The Athletic‘s Ken Rosenthal first reported the news of the non-tender on Twitter. The Dodgers plan to non-tender outfielder Cody Bellinger, making Read more... The post Los Angeles Dodgers make big roster move appeared first on The Comeback: Today’s Top Sports Stories & Reactions.
Yankees re-sign veteran shortstop | What it means
To little surprise around the Yankees, shortstop Isiah Kiner-Falefa wasn’t released by Friday’s non-tender deadline. Instead, the Yankees and Kiner-Falefa agreed to a one-year deal worth $6 million for 2023. The mark was just under the $6.5 million that MLB Trade Rumors had projected for the 27-year-old. Of...
NJ.com
Mets’ Brandon Nimmo moving fast in free agency
Brandon Nimmo is the guy to get. The New York Mets center fielder is reportedly getting a lot of attention as a free agent. BUY YANKEES TICKETS: STUBHUB, VIVID SEATS, TICKETSMARTER, TICKETMASTER. SNY’s Andy Martino reports that Nimmo is meeting personally with teams and that several teams have expressed that...
CNBC
Derek and Hannah Jeter sign multiyear deal with Jeep to promote Grand Wagoneer SUV
New York Yankees legend Derek Jeter and his wife, Hannah Jeter, have agreed to a multiyear deal with Jeep to promote the company's Grand Wagoneer SUV. A 60-second commercial featuring the vehicle and couple was broadcast nationally Friday night during game one of the World Series between the Houston Astros and the Philadelphia Phillies.
Giants could sign former hated rival?
The San Francisco Giants may finally be getting revenge for Brian Wilson switching up on them nearly a decade ago. MLB Network’s Jon Morosi reports on Friday that the Giants are showing interest in free agent closer Kenley Jansen, who was a thorn in their sides for many years. Jansen spent 12 seasons from 2010 to 2021 with the Los Angeles Dodgers, San Francisco’s hated division rivals.
ClutchPoints
MLB rumors: Jacob deGrom’s $40 million free agency wish endorsed by rival GM
An MLB general manager reportedly said Jacob deGrom is at least $40 million dollars in free agency, per Jon Heyman of the New York Post. Heyman later shared a quote from the unnamed GM in reference to deGrom’s free agency. “He’ll get it, he’s the best.”. Jacob...
USA TODAY
Astros, GM James Click have ugly divorce six days after winning the World Series
James Click was offended by a one-year contract extension, rejected the Astros offer and left the annual GM Meetings without a deal.
Larry Brown Sports
Yankees give notable update on Aaron Judge contract talks
Aaron Judge was officially named AL MVP on Thursday, as was widely expected. That added some extra pressure for the New York Yankees, who are trying to keep the star outfielder from departing as a free agent. Yankees general manager Brian Cashman confirmed Thursday that the Yankees have made an...
Sportsnaut
MLB insider hints Boston Red Sox ‘unlikely’ to sign two premium MLB free agents
The Boston Red Sox finished last in the AL East in 2022, sending them into MLB free agency at a
FOX Sports
MLB odds: Lines on Trea Turner's next team, from Phillies to Yankees
The Los Angeles Dodgers won a franchise record 111 games in the 2022 regular season, and star shortstop Trea Turner was a big reason why. Turner finished the regular season with 194 hits, second in Major League Baseball only to his Dodgers teammate Freddie Freeman. While hitting second between Freeman and fellow superstar Mookie Betts in the Dodgers' lineup for most of the year, Turner recorded a .298 batting average and started in the All-Star game alongside Betts and Dodgers pitcher Clayton Kershaw at Dodger Stadium.
Dodgers Snatch Inconsistent Right-Handed Reliever From Red Sox Off Waivers
The MLB Hot Stove is starting to heat up and moves are being made
NJ.com
Mets’ Jacob deGrom has near-historic price tag, MLB insider says
Jacob deGrom is looking for the big bucks. That’s why he opted out of his contract with the New York Mets after the world series to test free agency. So how much is the ace looking to get paid?. BUY METS TICKETS: STUBHUB, VIVID SEATS, TICKETSMARTER, TICKETMASTER. The New...
Yardbarker
Yankees could steal star shortstop from arch-rivals in free agency
The New York Yankees expect to create a position battle at shortstop with Oswald Peraza and Anthony Volpe in the mix. However, they would be running the risk of the position struggling in 2023, which they can’t afford to experience after the Isiah Kiner-Falefa experiment. There are alternatives, though, notably on the free agent market, including Trea Turner and even Boston Red Sox star, Xander Bogaerts.
NBC Sports
Judge provides update on free agency after winning AL MVP
The presentation of the American League MVP Award was a full-circle moment for a lot of Giants employees. At this time five years ago, they made a push to acquire Giancarlo Stanton. He became a Yankee instead, and on Thursday he went on MLB Network to announce that Aaron Judge was the 2022 winner of the award.
Yardbarker
Projecting the Yankees’ starting infield for 2023
The New York Yankees’ infield is set to go through a number of changes. The team tendered Isiah Kiner-Falefa on a one-year, $6 million deal, meaning he could end up playing a role in 2023. Nonetheless, general manager Brian Cashman and owner Hal Steinbrenner have both indicated that the youngsters will get an opportunity to compete for the starting shortstop position. Specifically, Oswald Peraza and Anthony Volpe.
Rays tender contracts to 14 arbitration-eligible players
ST. PETERSBURG — After doing considerable reshaping of their roster over the past few weeks, the Rays decided at Friday’s latest contract deadline to stick — for now — with the group they have. All 14 arbitration-eligible players on the 40-man roster were tendered contracts, with...
