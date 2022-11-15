One-time New York Yankees trade target Pablo Lopez is back on the market. Per the Miami Herald’s Barry Jackson:. I would expect Pablo Lopez and Trevor Rogers to be in play. The sense here is the Marlins might be more open to dealing Rogers, who has attracted interest. Lopez, who is under team control for two more years, is very close with Marlins ace and Cy Young winner Sandy Alcantara.

