FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS
Pawtucket Motorcyclist Dies After Striking Stopped Vehicle In KillinglyQuiet Corner AlertsKillingly, CT
Dangerous Neighborhoods in Providence, RITerry MansfieldProvidence, RI
Popular grocery store chain opens another new location in Rhode IslandKristen WaltersProvidence, RI
His Bones Were Found In 1997, But His Body Has Never Been FoundStill UnsolvedBristol, RI
Catch share consequencesDoug StewartNew Bedford, MA
whatsupnewp.com
Middletown moving forward to improve schools, say how will be answered quickly
The Town of Middletown issued the following press release on Wednesday night saying that their officials pledged to do what’s right and best for local students at a meeting Wednesday night, saying important decisions need to be made in coming weeks. Middletown moving forward to improve schools, How to...
whatsupnewp.com
Letter: Take my word for it – School Regionalization is not dead, it is just waiting for a remake
Take my word for it – School Regionalization is NOT dead. It is just waiting for a remake. What the public doesn’t know is that, way back in January-February, when Newport was beginning to have its financial shortfalls for the high school construction, Newport’s mayor was approached and asked to get the lay of the land regarding Middletown’s potential willingness to commit financial resources towards unifying the high schools. She polled her members and the response was negative from those who were then, and throughout the recent efforts, the most vocal. I guess payback was more important than the kids.
whatsupnewp.com
WUN-ON-ONE: A conversation with Xay Khamsyvoravong, Newport’s next Mayor
Xaykham “Xay” Rexford Khamsyvoravong, Newport City Council At-Large-elect and Mayor-elect, will join What’sUpNewp for a one-on-one live virtual video conversation on Friday, November 18 at 4 pm. We’ll chat about his campaign and what he thinks resonated with voters, what he hopes to accomplish on the council,...
whatsupnewp.com
Obituary: Peter Cordeiro
Plymouth, MA – Peter Cordeiro, 84, a native of Newport, R.I., left this life and entered the arms of our Lord on November 12, 2022. He leaves behind his loving wife of 63 years Nanci; sons, Mark and his wife Jody and Jeffrey, and daughter Lisa Quinlan; seven grandchildren, Rachel and husband Tomas, Mark Jr., Emily, Madyson, Riley, Robbie and Mathew; and three great-granddaughters, Fatima, Summer and Zailee.
whatsupnewp.com
Obituary: Constance A. Mello
Constance A. Mello, 87, of Middletown, Rhode Island, passed away peacefully on November 6, 2022 in Warwick, Rhode Island with her family by her side. Constance, (Connie) was born on October 20, 1935 in Brooklyn, New York to George and Amelia (Gordon) Dickson. Connie was married just shy of 25 years to the late Anthony F. Mello. She is survived by her children; Michael Hersey and his wife Theresa, of Warwick, RI, and Cathy Pelland and her husband Paul, of San Diego, CA. Connie’s son Harold G. Hersey III preceded her in death in 2004. Her stepchildren Anthony Mello and his wife Carol of MS, Patricia LeBlanc and her husband Roger of Newport, RI, and Paul Mello of Newport, RI. Connie was blessed with (10) grandchildren, (6) great grandchildren, and (3) great, great grandchildren.
RI lawmaker wants to strengthen new catalytic converter law
The new requirements on scrap metal businesses have been law since June.
whatsupnewp.com
What’s Up This Weekend: Nov. 18 – 20
Discover all that’s happening, new, and to do in and around Newport this weekend, Friday, November 18 through Sunday, November 20, 2022. Six Picks Events: What’s Up in RI this weekend (November 17-20) Friday, November 18. Things To Do. 10 am: November Tree Walk: Gibbs/Catherine Neighborhood. 4 pm:...
Providence River dredging to benefit two RI communities
The dredging is part of a three-phase maintenance project being conducted by The Nature Conservancy and the Coastal Resources Management Council.
whatsupnewp.com
Bellevue Gardens to host Christmas Tree Lighting on Nov. 26
Bellevue Gardens shopping plaza will host its inaugural Christmas Tree Lighting on November 26th. Organizers say that every store in the Bellevue Gardens is participating in the event via in-store events, giveaways, and special sales along with activities for the whole family and live holiday music. Ryan Belmore is the...
laconiadailysun.com
eastcoasttraveller.com
Best Antique Towns in New England
North Kingstown has a rich history and some of the state's best antique shops. The city has many historical sites, including Quonset Point, which is still used for military purposes today. It also boasts a wildlife refuge. If you're interested in the history of this historic town, you can visit the Seabee Museum.
mybackyardnews.com
LINDEN PLACE MANSION BRISTOL, RHODE ISLAND
LINDEN PLACE MANSION’S 3RD ANNUAL HOLIDAY ARTISAN MARKET. Back by popular demand, Linden Place is pleased to announce a very special Holiday Artisan Market on Saturday, November 19 from 11am to 3pm. A safe, fun indoor/outdoor shopping experience in the heart of Bristol, Rhode Island timed right at the...
johnstonsunrise.net
Striped bass bite outstanding
“Customers in Pawtuxet Cove, Cranston, have seen large bass under their boats that have pushed bait into the cove,” said Tom Giddings of the Tackle Box, Warwick. “At Rocky Point fishing pier shore anglers are seeing birds working large schools of bait all day long. We are officially closed for the season but with this great bite and the holidays upon us we are on call for customers that want to connect with us.”
Uprise RI
Trans Day of Joy Celebrated in South Kingston
Rhode Island’s transgender community members, families, and allies gathered at the Contemporary Theater Amphitheater in South Kingston on Saturday to celebrate a “Trans Day of Joy.” The outdoor event, organized by LGBTQ Action RI, featured speakers, information about local organizations, available resources for individuals and families, and actions to take in support of transgender equality in the state.
wgbh.org
How the Massachusetts legal landscape could change following the elections
The statewide elections in Massachusetts last week ushered in some notable changes in the state's legal landscape. GBH News legal analyst and Northeastern law professor Daniel Medwed joined Morning Edition co-hosts Paris Alston and Jeremy Siegel to talk about them. This transcript has been lightly edited. Paris Alston: Daniel, Donald...
whatsupnewp.com
Letter to The Editor: Let’s continue the regionalization conversation and do it the right way
In the aftermath of our recent election, we wanted to send a follow-up to our letter which was submitted on November 1st, urging our friends and neighbors to reject question 5 (“regionalization”). We are deeply grateful to the team of volunteers with whom we worked alongside. It was...
Brown U. signs landmark deal with hospital groups to unify medical research efforts
Lifespan and Care New England will work with the university's leaders so doctors and researchers at all three institutions can collaborate more easily.
ABC6.com
Emergency crews looking for missing senior citizen in North Smithfield
NORTH SMITHFIELD, R.I. (WLNE) — Emergency crews are actively looking for a missing 63-year-old man in North Smithfield. Philip Emond was last seen by family members just after 2 p.m. on Wednesday in the backyard of their property. Emond, who recently moved to North Smithfield from North Providence, suffers...
whatsupnewp.com
Obituary: Charles C. Houston, USN Ret.
Charles C. Houston, USN Ret., 86, of Middletown, passed away on October 30, 2022, at the Royal Middletown. He was the husband of Annie L. (Paige) Houston. Born in Memphis, TN, he was the son of the late Richard and Charles Etta (Anderson) Houston. He leaves his wife Annie and...
New Miss Fall River, Outstanding Teen Crowned for 2023
Two local women were crowned to represent the Spindle City for this year's Miss Fall River/Outstanding Teen Scholarship Competition. Megan Sylvia of New Bedford took home the title of Miss Fall River 2023 and Na’shajia Monteiro is your new Miss Fall River Outstanding Teen for 2023. Olivia Marques hosted...
