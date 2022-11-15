Take my word for it – School Regionalization is NOT dead. It is just waiting for a remake. What the public doesn’t know is that, way back in January-February, when Newport was beginning to have its financial shortfalls for the high school construction, Newport’s mayor was approached and asked to get the lay of the land regarding Middletown’s potential willingness to commit financial resources towards unifying the high schools. She polled her members and the response was negative from those who were then, and throughout the recent efforts, the most vocal. I guess payback was more important than the kids.

NEWPORT, RI ・ 6 HOURS AGO