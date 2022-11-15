Read full article on original website
Related
Days after Biden's face-to-face meeting with Xi Jinping, Kamala Harris is making a rare trip to a South China Sea hotspot
"The vice president is the highest-ranking US official ever to visit Palawan," a senior administration official said on Tuesday
US News and World Report
China Premier Li Emphasised 'Irresponsibility' of Nuclear Threats at Asia Summit - U.S. Official
NUSA DUA, Indonesia (Reuters) - Chinese Premier Li Keqiang emphasised the "irresponsibility" of nuclear threats during a summit in Cambodia, suggesting Beijing is uncomfortable with strategic partner Russia's nuclear rhetoric, a senior U.S. official said on Monday. Li participated in the East Asia Summit on Sunday along with U.S. President...
Harris to visit Philippines in show of US support on China
US Vice President Kamala Harris will travel next week to a Philippine island near waters claimed by China, an official said Wednesday, in a show of support to the US ally. She will be the highest-ranking US official ever to visit Palawan, the largest Philippine province, which is not claimed by Beijing but lies along hotly contested waters in the South China Sea.
US News and World Report
Exclusive-Kamala Harris to Visit Philippine Islands at Edge of South China Sea Dispute
WASHINGTON (Reuters) -U.S. Vice President Kamala Harris will visit the Philippine islands of Palawan on the edge of the disputed South China Sea, a senior administration official said on Tuesday, in a move that may be interpreted by Beijing as a rebuke. The visit, scheduled for next Tuesday, will make...
CNBC
Xi Jinping, Kamala Harris and other Asia-Pacific leaders convene in Bangkok for economic forum
Officials from 21 Asia-Pacific economies are gathering in Bangkok as the Asia-Pacific Economic Cooperation ministerial meeting kicks off Thursday. Attendees for the group's first in-person summit in four years includes Chinese President Xi Jinping, U.S. Vice President Kamala Harris and Japanese Prime Minister Fumio Kishida. Many leaders also attended the...
France joins other European countries in pulling out of treaty protecting energy investments
BRUSSELS, Oct 21 (Reuters) - France will join other European countries such as Spain and the Netherlands in pulling out of the Energy Charter Treaty which protected investments in the energy sector, said President Emmanuel Macron on Friday.
US News and World Report
Russia's Medvedev Says Polish Missile Incident Shows West Moving Closer to World War
(Reuters) - Former Russian President Dmitry Medvedev said on Wednesday that an alleged missile strike on Polish territory showed that the West was moving closer to another World War. "The incident with the Ukrainian-alleged 'missile strike' on a Polish farm proves just one thing: waging a hybrid war against Russia,...
China cancels high-profile video address by EU president after he mentions Ukraine war OLD
Authorities in China allegedly cancelled a video address by European Union president Charles Michel at a major trade expo in Shanghai after learning that his speech would include criticism of Russia’s war in Ukraine, according to a report.Mr Michel was set to deliver a pre-recorded video address at the opening of the China International Import Expo (CIIE) on Friday, three European diplomats told Reuters.The event was to also include an address by Chinese president Xi Jinping along with several world leaders and heads of international organisations.Barend Leyts, a spokesperson for Mr Michel, said that he was surprised that the...
US News and World Report
U.S. President Biden Slips up on Name of ASEAN Summit Host Cambodia
PHNOM PENH (Reuters) - U.S. President Joe Biden on Saturday referred to Cambodia, which is hosting an international summit led by Southeast Asian leaders, as Colombia. "Now that we're back together here in Cambodia, I look forward to building even stronger progress than we've already made, and I want to thank the Prime Minister of Colombia for his leadership as ASEAN chair and for hosting all of us," Biden said while meeting his counterparts in the Association of Southeast Asian Nations in Phnom Penh.
Vladimir Putin to skip G20 summit in Bali, says Indonesian government official OLD
Vladimir Putin will not attend a gathering of world leaders from the G20 nations in Indonesia next week, Indonesian and Russian officials confirmed, avoiding the platform where he would face western leaders for the first time since Russia’s invasion of Ukraine.Foreign minister Sergei Lavrov is set to lead the Russian delegation at the two-day G20 summit in Bali, beginning 15 November.Luhut Binsar Pandjaitan, the chief of support for G-20 events, told reporters in Denpasar, Indonesia, said Mr Putin explained his absence from the summit to the Indonesian president Joko Widodo and confirmed that Mr Lavrov will be present on...
Joe Biden Kicks Off ASEAN Summit by Getting Host Country Wrong
The president appeared to confuse Columbia with Cambodia at the ASEAN summit.
US News and World Report
Biden Disputes Ukraine Leader Comments That Missiles That Landed in Poland Weren't Ukrainian
WASHINGTON (Reuters) - U.S. President Joe Biden on Thursday disputed Ukraine President Volodymyr Zelenskiy's comment that missiles that landed in Poland were not of Ukranian origin. "That's not the evidence," Biden told reporters at the White House upon returning from a trip to Asia. (Reporting by Jeff Mason; Writing by...
US News and World Report
NATO Allies Wake up to Russian Supremacy in the Arctic
(Reuters) - The world's largest satellite ground station, on the Svalbard archipelago off Norway, is used by Western space agencies to gather vital signals from polar-orbiting satellites. This January, one of two fibre-optic cables on the Arctic seabed connecting Svalbard to the mainland was severed. Norway was forced to rely on a back-up link.
Biden wants to discuss Taiwan, Russia, trade with China's Xi
President Joe Biden said Wednesday he plans at an anticipated meeting with Chinese President Xi Jinping to discuss growing tensions between Washington and Beijing over the self-ruled island of Taiwan, trade policies and Beijing's relationship with Russia. The White House has said it is working with Chinese officials to arrange...
Video Shows Moment Joe Biden Meets China's Xi for First Time as President
The two leaders are among the heads of state attending the G20 summit in Bali, Indonesia, this week.
Ukraine war, tensions with China loom over big Bali summit
NUSA DUA, Indonesia — (AP) — A showdown between Presidents Joe Biden and Vladimir Putin isn’t happening, but fallout from Russia’s invasion of Ukraine and growing tensions between China and the West will be at the fore when leaders of the world’s biggest economies gather in tropical Bali this week.
US News and World Report
Analysis-Shocked by Ukraine War, Russian Neighbour Kazakhstan Looks West
ALMATY (Reuters) - There is little doubt that Kassym-Jomart Tokayev will extend his rule over Kazakhstan by seven years in presidential elections on Sunday. What is less clear is how the former diplomat can reduce his resource-rich country's dependence on Russia without alienating it. Tokayev – who opinion polls predict...
As major powers meet in Asia, the rest of the world is pressed to pick a side
World leaders are converging in Phnom Penh this weekend for the first in a series of international summits in Southeast Asia over the coming week, where divisions between major powers and conflict threaten to overshadow talks.
US News and World Report
No Shift in Australia Defence Policy After Xi Meeting -Diplomat
SYDNEY/WASHINGTON (Reuters) - A meeting between Australia's Prime Minister Anthony Albanese and Chinese President Xi Jinping is a step towards normalising ties after years of diplomatic freeze but would not bring a shift in Canberra's defence policy, Australian diplomats said. The leaders met for 30 minutes on the sidelines of...
US News and World Report
Pelosi to Pass Leadership Torch as Top U.S. House Democrat - News Website Puck
WASHINGTON (Reuters) - U.S. House of Representatives Speaker Nancy Pelosi plans to pass the leadership torch for House Democrats and throw her support behind congressman Hakeem Jeffries, news website Puck reported on Thursday. Pelosi plans to announce her intentions in remarks before the House at noon (1700 GMT), where she...
