Read full article on original website
Related
Russia is reportedly asking Western countries to ease sanctions amid talks to extend the Black Sea grain export deal
Russia is reportedly asking the West to exempt a key lender from sanctions, sources told Reuters. But a spokesperson from the European Commission told Reuters that sanctions already allow for the exemptions. The request came during talks to extend a deal that allows exports of Ukrainian gain from the Black...
US busts ring of Russians, Latvians and a Ukrainian attempting to smuggle US military tech to to Moscow arms makers - including device for building NUCLEAR weapons
The Biden administration on Wednesday announced a round of criminal charges and sanctions related to a complicated scheme to procure military technologies from U.S. manufacturers and illegally supply them to Russia for its war in Ukraine. Some of the equipment was recovered on battlefields in Ukraine, the Justice Department said,...
Turkey's President Erdogan is emerging as a power player in Ukraine after brokering an abrupt reversal by Russia
When Russia backed down earlier this week over its threats to block grain shipments out of Ukraine, it was Turkish President Recep Tayyip Erdoğan who was among the first to break the news. Speaking to Turkey's parliament, Erdogan said Russian Defence Minister Sergei Shoigu had informed his Turkish counterpart...
Russia-Ukraine war – as it happened: Moscow declares new ‘temporary capital’ for Kherson region after Ukraine retakes city
Russian state news agency says Henichesk declared temporary administrative capital after Kherson city taken by Ukraine
France 24
Putin says 50,000 mobilised Russian soldiers serving with combat units
Russian President Vladimir Putin said on Monday that 50,000 Russian soldiers called up as part of his mobilisation drive were now serving with combat units in Ukraine, the Interfax news agency reported. Read our live blog to see how the day's events unfold. All times are Paris time (GMT+1). This...
Russia's Lavrov dismisses report that he was taken to hospital at G20
NUSA DUA, Indonesia, Nov 14 (Reuters) - Russian Foreign Minister Sergei Lavrov on Monday dismissed an news agency report that he had been taken to hospital with a heart condition, scolding Western journalists for what he cast as false reporting.
Putin to seize passports from Russians who criticise Ukraine war OLD
Vladimir Putin has proposed measures to revoke the passports of naturalised Russian citizens who criticise the war in Ukraine.Loss of citizenship has also been threatened for those who spread “fake news”, criticise the army or call into question Russia’s annexation of large parts of Ukraine.Kremlin-owned Ria Novosti news agency reported that the president ordered several new restrictions on the rights of acquired citizenship through amendments to a citizenship bill making its way through the state Duma.The measures appear aimed at the likely thousands of Ukrainians who have obtained Russian passports since February, when Mr Putin ordered his troops to...
Russia's Kherson Retreat Puts HIMARS In Range of Crucial Supply Route
A critical supply route in Kherson Oblast may be viewed as a strategic military opportunity following the Russian military's announcement of a troop transfer to east of the Dnipro River. Russia's newest head of forces, Sergey Surovikin, said Wednesday that the soldiers' retreat is being conducted to "preserve the lives...
US News and World Report
Russia Summons Polish Envoy After Missile Incident
MOSCOW (Reuters) - Russia has summoned the Polish ambassador to Moscow to the foreign ministry, ministry spokeswoman Maria Zakharova said on Wednesday. Earlier the Kremlin accused Poland of reacting in "absolutely hysterical" fashion to Tuesday's incident when two people were killed by a missile in eastern Poland. Poland and NATO said on Wednesday it was probably a stray rocket fired by Ukraine's air defences and not, as some reports initially suggested, by Russia.
Russia abandoned its plan to block food exports leaving Ukraine after ships ignored Putin and kept sailing anyway
Russia pulled out of its grain export deal with Ukraine over the weekend. But it made a sudden U-turn on Wednesday and said it would resume operations. The grain export deal, brokered by Turkey and the UN, is vital to the global food supply. Russia abandoned its plan to block...
US News and World Report
Analysis-Shocked by Ukraine War, Russian Neighbour Kazakhstan Looks West
ALMATY (Reuters) - There is little doubt that Kassym-Jomart Tokayev will extend his rule over Kazakhstan by seven years in presidential elections on Sunday. What is less clear is how the former diplomat can reduce his resource-rich country's dependence on Russia without alienating it. Tokayev – who opinion polls predict...
In major blow to Putin, Russia orders retreat from key city in southern Ukraine
Russia announced Wednesday that it was withdrawing forces from Kherson, a key city in southern Ukraine, in what could turn out to be the most humiliating setback in President Vladimir Putin’s war. Defense Minister Sergei Shoigu said in televised comments he was ordering the withdrawal of troops across the...
Putin Launches Missile Rampage After Scathing Presidential Diss
In one of the largest attacks on Ukraine since the invasion began this year, Russia unleashed a barrage of approximately 100 missiles on Kyiv and other cities in Ukraine Tuesday, hitting residential buildings and leaving half of Kyiv residents without electricity, authorities said. Russia unleashed the barrage of missiles just...
Ukraine news LATEST: Putin’s fanatical troops ready ‘for heavy battle’ as desperate Kremlin to defend occupied Kherson
RUSSIAN forces are digging in for the "heaviest of battles" in occupied territory as the Kremlin looks to defend the largest city under its control in Ukraine. Vladimir Putin's ailing forces in the region have been driven back in recent weeks and risk being trapped on the west bank of the Dnipro River where the city of Kherson lies -which has been under occupation since the early days of the Ukraine war.
BBC
Ukraine: Zelensky snubs Russia as he addresses 'G19' at G20
Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelensky called on "G19" world leaders to end the Russian invasion, in a pointed snub to Moscow at the G20 summit. Mr Zelensky appeared in a video speech beamed to leaders gathered for the summit in Bali, Indonesia. Russia is a G20 member but President Putin is...
Ukraine Attacks Russian Units in Kherson, Saying Moscow Didn't Request a ‘Green Corridor' for Withdrawal
This is CNBC's live blog tracking developments on the war in Ukraine. See below for the latest updates. Russia has suffered another self-inflicted blow to morale this week after it announced Wednesday that it will withdraw its troops from a significant part of the southern Kherson region. Ukrainian President Volodymyr...
CNBC
Russian-made missile kills 2 in Poland, official says; Half of Kyiv loses power after missile strikes
This is CNBC's live blog tracking developments on the war in Ukraine. See below for the latest updates. The Group of 20 meeting in Bali began earlier on Tuesday and the war in Ukraine has already taken center stage at the summit, much to Russia's annoyance. Ukraine's President Volodymyr Zelenskyy...
Agriculture Online
Russia's war on Ukraine latest news: Fighting rages in the east
Nov 17 (Reuters) - Missiles rained down on Ukrainian energy infrastructure on Thursday as Russian forces stepped up attacks in eastern Ukraine, reinforced by troops pulled from Kherson city in the south which Kyiv recaptured last week. EXPLOSION IN POLAND. * Ukraine may get the access it has demanded to...
U.S., Poland Probe Possible Russian Missile Hit on NATO Soil Near Ukraine
The Polish National Defense Ministry told Newsweek "we are verifying and checking the information regarding the incident in Przewodów."
Agriculture Online
Russia's war on Ukraine latest news: Poland and NATO say missile that killed two probably Ukrainian air defence
Nov 16 (Reuters) - A missile that hit Poland was probably a stray fired by Ukraine's air defences and not a Russian strike, Poland and NATO said, easing global concern that the war in Ukraine could spill across the border. MISSILE ATTACK. * NATO's secretary-general said Tuesday's blast in Poland...
Comments / 0