Daily Mail

US busts ring of Russians, Latvians and a Ukrainian attempting to smuggle US military tech to to Moscow arms makers - including device for building NUCLEAR weapons

The Biden administration on Wednesday announced a round of criminal charges and sanctions related to a complicated scheme to procure military technologies from U.S. manufacturers and illegally supply them to Russia for its war in Ukraine. Some of the equipment was recovered on battlefields in Ukraine, the Justice Department said,...
CONNECTICUT STATE
France 24

Putin says 50,000 mobilised Russian soldiers serving with combat units

Russian President Vladimir Putin said on Monday that 50,000 Russian soldiers called up as part of his mobilisation drive were now serving with combat units in Ukraine, the Interfax news agency reported. Read our live blog to see how the day's events unfold. All times are Paris time (GMT+1). This...
The Independent

Putin to seize passports from Russians who criticise Ukraine war OLD

Vladimir Putin has proposed measures to revoke the passports of naturalised Russian citizens who criticise the war in Ukraine.Loss of citizenship has also been threatened for those who spread “fake news”, criticise the army or call into question Russia’s annexation of large parts of Ukraine.Kremlin-owned Ria Novosti news agency reported that the president ordered several new restrictions on the rights of acquired citizenship through amendments to a citizenship bill making its way through the state Duma.The measures appear aimed at the likely thousands of Ukrainians who have obtained Russian passports since February, when Mr Putin ordered his troops to...
GEORGIA STATE
Newsweek

Russia's Kherson Retreat Puts HIMARS In Range of Crucial Supply Route

A critical supply route in Kherson Oblast may be viewed as a strategic military opportunity following the Russian military's announcement of a troop transfer to east of the Dnipro River. Russia's newest head of forces, Sergey Surovikin, said Wednesday that the soldiers' retreat is being conducted to "preserve the lives...
US News and World Report

Russia Summons Polish Envoy After Missile Incident

MOSCOW (Reuters) - Russia has summoned the Polish ambassador to Moscow to the foreign ministry, ministry spokeswoman Maria Zakharova said on Wednesday. Earlier the Kremlin accused Poland of reacting in "absolutely hysterical" fashion to Tuesday's incident when two people were killed by a missile in eastern Poland. Poland and NATO said on Wednesday it was probably a stray rocket fired by Ukraine's air defences and not, as some reports initially suggested, by Russia.
US News and World Report

Analysis-Shocked by Ukraine War, Russian Neighbour Kazakhstan Looks West

ALMATY (Reuters) - There is little doubt that Kassym-Jomart Tokayev will extend his rule over Kazakhstan by seven years in presidential elections on Sunday. What is less clear is how the former diplomat can reduce his resource-rich country's dependence on Russia without alienating it. Tokayev – who opinion polls predict...
GEORGIA STATE
TheDailyBeast

Putin Launches Missile Rampage After Scathing Presidential Diss

In one of the largest attacks on Ukraine since the invasion began this year, Russia unleashed a barrage of approximately 100 missiles on Kyiv and other cities in Ukraine Tuesday, hitting residential buildings and leaving half of Kyiv residents without electricity, authorities said. Russia unleashed the barrage of missiles just...
The US Sun

Ukraine news LATEST: Putin’s fanatical troops ready ‘for heavy battle’ as desperate Kremlin to defend occupied Kherson

RUSSIAN forces are digging in for the "heaviest of battles" in occupied territory as the Kremlin looks to defend the largest city under its control in Ukraine. Vladimir Putin's ailing forces in the region have been driven back in recent weeks and risk being trapped on the west bank of the Dnipro River where the city of Kherson lies -which has been under occupation since the early days of the Ukraine war.
BBC

Ukraine: Zelensky snubs Russia as he addresses 'G19' at G20

Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelensky called on "G19" world leaders to end the Russian invasion, in a pointed snub to Moscow at the G20 summit. Mr Zelensky appeared in a video speech beamed to leaders gathered for the summit in Bali, Indonesia. Russia is a G20 member but President Putin is...
Agriculture Online

Russia's war on Ukraine latest news: Fighting rages in the east

Nov 17 (Reuters) - Missiles rained down on Ukrainian energy infrastructure on Thursday as Russian forces stepped up attacks in eastern Ukraine, reinforced by troops pulled from Kherson city in the south which Kyiv recaptured last week. EXPLOSION IN POLAND. * Ukraine may get the access it has demanded to...

