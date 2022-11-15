When it comes to unhealthy foods, it doesn’t get much worse than ultra-processed varieties. Ultra-processed foods are those that are made mostly from processed ingredients that have been stripped of their nutrients such as refined sugar, carbs, fats, and more. Not only do these foods tend to pack in the calories, but they also provide practically no nutritional value, making them a terrible addition to your diet. In addition to the fact that they can lead to blood sugar spikes, overeating, and weight gain and disease over time, they can also lead to inflammation and take a serious toll on your gut, which effects practically every aspect of your health, including your mood.

12 DAYS AGO