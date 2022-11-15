Read full article on original website
UPDATED Penguins Skate: Malkin Returns, DeSmith Starting
Evgeni Malkin was among those who participated for the Pittsburgh Penguins at an optional morning skate Tuesday at PPG Paints Arena ahead of a game against the Toronto Maple Leafs. Malkin was excused from practice Monday to attend to a personal matter. Filip Hallander, who is dealing with a lower-body...
Lines and defense pairings at practice - Nov. 16
BROSSARD -- The Canadiens practiced at the Bell Sports Complex on Wednesday before departing for Columbus. Here are the lines and defense pairings featured by head coach Martin St-Louis:. Wednesday, November 16. Practice. LW C RW. 22 - Cole Caufield 14 - Nick Suzuki 77 - Kirby Dach. 68 -...
Yardbarker
Tortorella Making Contentious Flyers Lineup Decisions
John Tortorella and the Philadelphia Flyers entered the 2022-23 season on a mission to restore pride back into the organization after back-to-back embarrassing seasons in 2020-21 and 2021-22. Buzz words like accountability and standard came up constantly during all types of offseason conversations surrounding the team. The players, fans, and everyone surrounding the team knew the first season under the fiery head coach wouldn’t include a softball approach.
NHL Morning Skate for November 17
* The Blues celebrated their fourth straight win as they were cheered on by their mothers, who have accompanied the team during its last two victories as part of their moms' trip. * Trevor Moore scored his first career hat trick to help the Kings inch closer to top spot...
Penguins Grades: F’s For Many in 5-2 Loss to Toronto (+)
Toronto Maple Leafs goalie Matt Murray made several very good saves in the second period. The Pittsburgh Penguins largely didn’t challenge him in the first or third. After a brief season turnaround, the Penguins have again lost two in a row and they now have more losses (7) than wins (6) this season.
FOX Sports
Blue Jackets host the Canadiens after Jenner's 2-goal game
Montreal Canadiens (8-7-1, sixth in the Atlantic Division) vs. Columbus Blue Jackets (4-9-1, eighth in the Metropolitan Division) BOTTOM LINE: The Columbus Blue Jackets host the Montreal Canadiens after Boone Jenner's two-goal game against the Philadelphia Flyers in the Blue Jackets' 5-4 overtime win. Columbus has a 4-5-0 record at...
Game Preview: 11.17.22 at MIN
PIT: 6-7-3 (15 points) | MIN: 7-7-2 (16 points) WATCH: ATTSN (LOCAL), ESPN+ (NATIONAL) | LISTEN: 105.9 The X, Penguins Radio Network. The Pittsburgh Penguins take on the Minnesota Wild at XCEL Energy Center for their first of two matchups this season. Last season, the Penguins went 1-0-1 against the Wild and won 4-3 in their only game on the road.The Penguins enter tonight's game with points in seven-consecutive games versus the Wild (6-0-1). The Penguins are 10-3-1 in the last 14 games played against the Wild and their powerplay converting at 35.6% (16/45) in those games. Pittsburgh is 6-3-0 in its last nine games at the XCEL Energy Center. Jason Zucker was tied for first in points (3) last year against his old team with three assists Kasperi Kapanen (3G) and Bryan Rust (3A) also had three points against the Wild in three games played.
GAMEDAY: Jets vs Ducks
WINNIPEG - The Winnipeg Jets host the Anaheim Ducks to begin a three-game home stand, and will induct Teemu Selanne and Teppo Numminen into the Winnipeg Jets Hall of Fame. Stay tuned for all the information from the morning skate, including the Three Storylines, and all the line-up information as it comes available.
5-Minute Penguins Postgame: What the Pens are Missing
The Pittsburgh Penguins lost their second in a row and three-game points streak game to a screeching halt when the Toronto Maple Leafs beat the Penguins 5-2. Get the Dave Molinari Penguins’ postgame recap here. And here is my analysis of the game. Penguins analysis. While we didn’t offer...
OFFENSIVE EXPLOSION
Flames win high-scoring affair against visiting Kings. The Flames jumped out to a big lead and then held on during a wild finish as they tallied a season-high six goals to beat the visiting LA Kings 6-5 at the Scotiabank Saddledome Monday night. Calgary led 6-3 after 40 minutes but...
Rosen's mom accurately predicts son's goal at Blues game
Defenseman opens scoring against Blackhawks after video. Calle Rosen's mother knows best. The St. Louis Blues defenseman's mom, Marie, successfully predicted her son would score first in a video posted by the team on Twitter before its game against the Chicago Blackhawks on Wednesday. Rosen opened the scoring with a...
5 TAKEAWAYS: Panthers 5, Capitals 2
Winning three of their last four games, the Panthers now sit at 9-6-1 in the standings. "Like every game, we came out and had a strong start," said Carter Verhaeghe, who scored a pair of goals in the win. "It was a gritty one. The special teams were huge with the PK. It was a solid win throughout."
LA Kings @ Edmonton Oilers: How to Watch
Kings and Oilers meet for the first time since last year's playoffs. What you need to know ahead of the game against the Edmonton Oilers:. Where: Rogers Place (Edmonton, Alberta) Watch: TNT. Listen: Kings Audio Network on iHeart Radio. Team Records:. Oilers: 9 - 7 - 0 (18 pts) Kings:...
Devils to Wear Reverse Retro Four Times | RELEASE
The Devils have released their Reverse Retro Jersey Series, presented by Pepsi. The New Jersey Devils today announced the four games where they will wear the adidas Reverse Retro ADIZERO Authentic jersey, as part of the Reverse Retro Jersey Series Presented by Pepsi®. The Devils will wear the jerseys for the first time on Saturday, Dec. 3 at 7 p.m. ET vs. the Philadelphia Flyers at Wells Fargo Center in Philadelphia.
O'Reilly, Blues cruise past Blackhawks in fourth straight win
CHICAGO -- Ryan O'Reilly scored a short-handed goal and had an assist for the St. Louis Blues in their fourth straight win, 5-2 against the Chicago Blackhawks at United Center on Wednesday. Jordan Kyrou and Ivan Barbashev each had a goal and an assist, and Jordan Binnington made 25 saves...
Devils Visit Leafs, Look to Lengthen Win Streak | PREVIEW
The Devils continue their road trip thought Eastern Canada with a stop in Toronto to face the Leafs on Thursday night. You can watch on MSGSN 2 or listen on the Devils Hockey Network. For your game preview, pre-game interviews and stories click below!. YOUR GAME-DAY ESSENTIALS. COMING SOON... WATCH:...
Gameday Preview: Blue Jackets vs. Canadiens
Columbus continues a season-long homestand -- and looks to extend a season-best point streak. Two Blue Jackets are racking up both points and injuries at an impressive rate at the moment. Despite seeing more players go down to injury Tuesday against Philadelphia, Columbus stuck with it and battled its way to a 5-4 overtime win that gave the team five points in its last three games. The Blue Jackets will try to add to the point streak tonight as a season-long six-game homestand continues against the Habs.
NJD@MTL: Game recap
MONTREAL -- The Canadiens were dealt a 5-1 loss by the Devils on Tuesday night at the Bell Centre. Upon arriving at the rink, the players were met by the team's unofficial official mascot of Reverse Retro games, METAL!. He greeted some of them shortly before they made their way...
BLOG: Richardson Shakes Up Defensive Pairing
Tyler Johnson also made an appearance during the team's morning skate. During Monday's morning skate, the Blackhawks displayed new defensive pairs and renewed overall focus. With a thumb injury continuing to sideline Seth Jones, head coach Luke Richardson tested out new defensive combinations. He paired Jack Johnson with Caleb Jones and Jake McCabe alongside Filip Roos.
Nuts & Bolts: Hockey Fights Cancer Night in Tampa
Everything you need to know ahead of Tampa Bay's matchup against the Flames on Thursday. TV coverage: Bally Sports Sun (check local listings) Radio coverage: 102.5 MHz-FM, Lightning Radio 24/7. Where to stream it: BallySports.com. Projected Lineup (subject to change) Forwards. Brandon Hagel - Brayden Point - Nikita Kucherov. Steven...
