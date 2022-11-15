Read full article on original website
myleaderpaper.com
Flooring stolen from construction site in Dittmer
The Jefferson County Sheriff’s Office is investigating the theft of laminate flooring worth $3,342 from a home under construction in the 8900 block of Barrett Drive in Dittmer. It looked like a basement door was forced open to get into the house, the Sheriff’s Office reported. The theft...
myleaderpaper.com
Park Hills pair hurt in crash near Pevely
A Park Hills woman and man were injured Thursday, Nov. 17, in a one-car accident at Jarvis Road and Peace Meadows Drive west of Pevely, the Missouri State Highway Patrol reported. At 3:21 p.m., Tiffany L. Cochran, 43, of Park Hills was driving an eastbound 2003 Chevrolet Malibu, ran off...
Man flees from stolen vehicle, struck and killed on I-70 EB
A carjacking ended in a fatal accident early Sunday morning.
KMOV
Police: Man killed in carjacking attempt after trying to cross I-70
ST. LOUIS, Mo. (KMOV) - A man was killed after bailing from a stolen vehicle and trying to cross I-70. According to authorities, the man was struck by a vehicle traveling eastbound on I-70 after he bailed from the vehicle he stole. He was pronounced dead on the scene. This...
myleaderpaper.com
Fire destroys shed, pergola in Arnold area
A shed and nearby pergola were destroyed by fire in the 4900 block of Ridgeview Drive west of Arnold. The fire started after debris from a burning leaf pile was blown into the shed, the Rock Community Fire Protection District reported. Rock Fire got a call about the blaze at...
myleaderpaper.com
SUV stolen from House Springs home
An SUV was stolen from outside a home in the 7000 block of Brooks Farm Drive in House Springs. The black 2022 Ford Edge was worth an estimated $45,000, the Jefferson County Sheriff’s Office reported. The victim said she parked the SUV in the driveway of her home at...
myleaderpaper.com
High Ridge man hurt in crash in St. Charles
Wesley C. Davis, 30, of High Ridge was injured Monday, Nov. 14, in a three-vehicle accident on Hwy. 61 south of East Pitman Road in St. Charles County, the Missouri State Highway Patrol reported. At 11:57 p.m., Davis was driving a 2001 Chrysler PT Cruiser north on the highway and...
5 Florissant nursing home residents injured in overnight fire
FLORISSANT, Mo. — Five people were injured early Saturday after a fire broke out at a nursing and rehabilitation facility. Florissant Valley Fire Protection District Battalion Chief Russell Kleffner said firefighters were dispatched at about 12:30 a.m. to Bentwood Nursing and Rehab Center at 1501 Charbonier Road after receiving an alarm system alert and 911 calls reporting black smoke.
1 woman dead, another injured after incident in Normandy
NORMANDY, Mo. — Police are continuing to investigate a deadly incident involving two women late Thursday night at an apartment complex in Normandy, Missouri. Normandy Police Capt. Tameika Sanders said officers were called to Castle Park Apartments, located near St. Charles Rock Road, at about 10:30 p.m. Thursday. One...
myleaderpaper.com
Tools stolen from garage in High Ridge
Power tools that belong to Payne Services were stolen from a garage at a home in the 2000 block of Gravois Road in High Ridge. The Milwaukee-brand tools were worth $2,438, the Jefferson County Sheriff’s Office reported. The tools were stolen from the garage between Oct. 3 and Oct....
Man killed in I-70 collision was target of lawsuit from a 2021 crash
FOX 2 has learned a 79-year-old tractor-trailer driver killed in a crash in on Interstate 70 in Lake St. Louis on Tuesday was a target in a lawsuit stemming from another crash in 2021.
myleaderpaper.com
First part of work on Old Lemay Ferry improvements nearing end
Drivers in the Arnold and Imperial areas who are getting weary of the continued construction on Old Lemay Ferry Road should get something of a holiday treat. The road, which since June has been closed to traffic between East Rock Creek Road to the Timber Creek subdivision, should be open sometime around Christmas, said Kurt Wengert, technical division manager for the Jefferson County Public Works Department.
myleaderpaper.com
Gun accessories stolen from Fenton-area gun shop
The Jefferson County Sheriff’s Office is investigating the theft of equipment worth about $2,000 from Modern Weapon Systems, 300 Biltmore Drive, in the Jefferson County portion of Fenton. Authorities believe at least four people were involved in the burglary, which occurred after a Kia Forte that had been reported stolen was used to ram the front door of the business, the Sheriff’s Office reported.
myleaderpaper.com
Park Hills woman arrested for allegedly hitting a pedestrian near De Soto
A Park Hills woman was arrested after she was driving a car on Hwy. 67 north of Oakvale Road southeast of De Soto and allegedly struck a Columbia man who was pushing a stranded car toward the right shoulder. He was seriously injured, the Missouri State Highway Patrol reported. At...
myleaderpaper.com
High Ridge man sentenced to 10 years on drug charges
Kevin J. Karll, 68, of High Ridge has been sentenced to 10 years for felony drug charges. At the time of the arrest for those drug offenses, he was on probation after being convicted of previous drug charges, according to court papers. On Nov. 7, Karll pleaded guilty to one...
advantagenews.com
Sheriff’s Department vehicle in Alton traffic crash
A Madison County Sheriff’s Department vehicle was involved in a traffic crash late Saturday morning in Alton. The accident happened just before noon at the intersection of Homer Adams Parkway and Humbert Road. Further information about the crash, including the other vehicle(s) and any injuries are not known at...
KMOV
Man shot, killed in Ferguson
FERGUSON (KMOV) -- Police officers found a man dead of a gunshot wound in Ferguson early Wednesday morning, police said. The Ferguson Police Department said in a press release that officers were called to the 100 block of Wiegel around 2 a.m. They do not believe the shooting was a random incident.
KMOV
3-year-old shot in St. Louis City
ST. LOUIS, Mo. (KMOV) - On Saturday around 4:30 p.m., a call to St. Louis Metropolitan Police Department came in about a 3-year-old boy that had been shot in the eye at the 3000 block of California Avenue in St. Louis. Preliminary police reports show that the gunshot was self-inflicted.
myleaderpaper.com
Festus teen arrested after he and four other teens hurt in accident in Cedar Hill
A Festus teenager was arrested on suspicion of driving while intoxicated and possession of marijuana after he was involved in a single-vehicle accident early Saturday, Nov. 11, in Cedar Hill, in which he and four other teens were injured. The Missouri State Highway Patrol reported that the 18-year-old was driving...
myleaderpaper.com
Cedar Hill homeowner puts out blaze before firefighters arrive
The Cedar Hill Fire Protection District responded to a call about a fire at a home in the 6200 block of Cedar Drive in Cedar Hill over the weekend, but by the time firefighters arrived, the homeowner had it under control, Chief Mick Fischer said. He reported that a fire...
