Washington State

tim
1d ago

Joe Budden needs to be more worried about himself going to prison then what Nancy is going to be doing. or any of the rest of the Democrats cuz the Biden crime family is going down

The Independent

What happens to Nancy Pelosi if Democrats lose the House?

Nancy Pelosi is staring at an uncertain political future. Nearly a week after her party pulled off a strong showing in the midterm elections that shocked DC pundits and conservatives especially, the Democrats are now poised to expand their majority in the US Senate after securing its future with wins in Nevada and Arizona.But control of the US House of Representatives remains unclear, with a handful of races in California and other western states remaining uncalled as of the Sunday following the election. Eleven contests in total remain uncalled; Democrats need eight more victories to keep a majority. It’s...
OK! Magazine

President Joe Biden Looks Lost & Confused As He Awkwardly Tries To Find The Exit After Wrapping Up Speech

Another day, another awkward President Joe Biden moment! On Thursday, October 20, the politician spoke at a rally in Pittsburgh, Penn., while campaigning for Democrat John Fetterman, and when he walked off the stage, he turned to his right and then stopped, raising his hands while talking to his team. He then turned to his right and headed for the other way, making a 180-degree turn to his left to find where the exit was. He then pointed at the exit before leaving the stage. Biden, who turns 80 next month, also seemed frazzled while talking to reporters. When he...
The Independent

Trump news – live: Supreme Court shields Trump tax returns but lifts hold on Lindsey Graham Georgia testimony

Donald Trump has been granted a temporary stay in his effort to keep the House Ways and Means Committee from gaining access to tax returns, with chief Supreme Court justice John Roberts giving the committee until next Thursday to respond.Mr Trump has fought for years to prevent the committee from accessing the returns, which he has long claimed he cannot reveal because he is supposedly under audit. The developments come as two separate cases involving him, his finances and his businesses get underway in New York.In less good news for Mr Trump, the Supreme Court also said that it...
POLITICO

A group of House Democrats is calling on Nancy Pelosi and Chuck Schumer to avert a debt ceiling crisis before the next Congress begins.

Several senior House Republicans have floated using the debt ceiling as a negotiating tool. What’s happening: A group of House Democrats is calling for the effective elimination of the debt ceiling, arguing it’s necessary to avoid a political standoff over lifting it next year that threatens to throw the U.S. economy into turmoil.
The Independent

Biden will ‘veto everything Republicans do’ if they win Congress majority and try to ban abortion nationwide

President Joe Biden has vowed to protect women’s right to choose if the Republican Party takes control of Congress and says they have no platform other than to tear down what he has been able to accomplish.Speaking to MSNBC’s Jonathan Capehart in an interview to air on Sunday, Mr Biden was asked how he would protect women if the GOP sees electoral success in next month’s midterms.“Veto anything they do,” the president said.“For them to outlaw Roe, outlaw the right of a woman to make a choice with their doctor, to not make exceptions for rape… the president has...

