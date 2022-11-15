Before I was born and raised in the pleasant suburbs, my family had what I like to call their “cool life.” My dad was an officer in the military, which brought them to live everywhere from a ranch in the geographic center of Texas and a brick townhouse in northern Virginia, to duplex on a base in New York and stucco chalet in the outskirts of Madrid. In relocating so often, they got moving and packing down to a kind of science — and the one simple thing my mom says they always did to feel almost instantly at home is unpack the kitchen first. “We wanted to make it feel like home right away and it’s cliche but true, for us at least, that the kitchen is the heart of the home,” she explains.

