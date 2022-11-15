Read full article on original website
Heartbreaking video shows 10lb, three-year-old dog 'Bob' that NO ONE wants: Lonely pup looks forlorn as he is ignored at adoption event in NYC
One New York City pup has become the talk of the 'Tok, TikTok that is, after he went viral because no one wanted to interact with him during an NYC adoption event. Bob Parr, the name given to the dog by his shelter, went viral over the weekend on as thousands of users empathized with the pup who was being ignored by the crowd.
Woman Staying Rent-Free at Boyfriend's House Dragged: 'Almost Moved In'
"We have asked him to please tell her to go home when he's not around because she is a stranger to us," the frustrated poster wrote.
TODAY.com
After a 19-year-old dog was surrendered at a shelter, two best friends took her in
When 19-year-old black Labrador retriever mix Annie was surrendered, she wasn't in the best shape. She barely ate and walked. The vet said she likely had only one month to live. Then, her life changed when she was taken in by her new foster family: best friends and roommates Lauren...
Ring Camera Captures Dog Breaking Up Cat Fight: 'Mom Mode'
A home security camera has captured the hilarious moment a dog breaks up a cat fight. Over 1 million people have watched the video shared by Kelsey Lynn, under handle @kels_lynn22, to TikTok. The Ring camera recorded Kelsey's two cats, Flora and Max, playing and fighting in the kitchen, and...
Dog waits outside house for weeks not realising owners abandoned him
This one is a tearjerker, so be prepared. A loyal dog waited outside his owners' house for weeks, not knowing he had been abandoned. Salvatore spent two weeks waiting outside the property in Florida, thinking that his owners would return. But they never did. After spotting the poor pooch, neighbours...
7 puppies abandoned in box, left to die
COLUMBUS, Ohio — They were only days old and left to die. Last Friday, a good Samaritan discovered a box of seven tiny puppies, abandoned and alone, and delivered the wriggly bunch to the Franklin County Dog Shelter. “Obviously they were very hungry and a little cold when they...
Upworthy
Puppy who ran away from home returns the same day with dog show rosette after winning third place
Editor's note: This article was originally published on July 19, 2022. It has since been updated. An English family was in for quite the rollercoaster of emotions when their dog ran away from home, only to return later that day with a rosette from a dog show. Peter and Paula Closier were overcome with worry when their 5-year-old beagle-cross Bonnie vanished from their home in Bolney, West Sussex, on July 10. They searched all over with a search party that included their two daughters and neighbors, and even called the police, local vets and the dog warden in a desperate attempt to find her.
Dog Owners Share Heartbreaking Video of 'Moment We Knew' Pup Was Dying
A devastating video has captured the moment a dog's owners realized their pet pooch was close to the end of her life. In footage shared to TikTok by livandryan, beloved 14-year-old canine Shadow can be seen refusing to eat a plate of freshly cooked chicken. For Shadow's owners, it's the...
This 25-year-old actor converted an ambulance into a home-on-wheels with $15,000 and now lives in NYC rent free — see inside
"Gas is essentially my rent, and then I look at my insurance as my utilities," Eli Young told Insider, adding that he pays an average of $450 a month.
pethelpful.com
Hilarious Video of Cat Confronting 'Neighborhood Bully' Cracks Us Up
It's so unfortunate, but the sad reality is that there are bullies out there in the world. And not just kid bullies. Turns out, there are animal bullies too. Maybe this clip from TikTok user @alyssamadisonn will teach both kids and animals to stand up to those bullies. This TikToker's...
The dog that walks like a human – and other precocious pets: ‘We didn’t teach him, it was his idea’
‘I watched in amazement as he hopped up the stairs’: Dexter, the dog that walks on two legs. We bought Dexter as a puppy. He was an adorable bundle of energy, a pure-breed Brittany spaniel. My husband, two children and I fell in love with him straight away. We’d lost an elderly dog the year before, and had rescued another, who we tragically had to put to sleep. It devastated us. So we poured our love into Dexter.
pethelpful.com
Tiny Dog's Reaction to Getting a 'Happy Meal' Cracks Us Up
Remember that adorable Yorkshire Terrier who couldn't get enough of his dad's McDonald's fries? Yep, the very same food-loving Yorkie who went viral for that clip a few months ago is at it yet again. This time, he's guarding a whole Cactus Plant Flea Market Happy Meal box in @jnjcreations' video, and TikTok is loving it.
Missing Dog Walks Into Police Station And Curls Up Like She's Waiting For Help
Rosie the missing border collie was quickly reunited with her owner after she walked into a police station on her own steam. Surveillance footage shared by police in Loughborough, England, this week showed the lost pup triggering the automatic doors, strolling inside and sniffing around the reception area. She then...
BBC
Crowfield woman finds dog after thinking she had buried her
A woman whose dog got spooked by a firework and ran away was reunited with her pet two days after she thought she had buried her. Codie Hutton, 26, from Crowfield, Suffolk, said she lost springer spaniel Maisie in Melton on 5 November. Two days later a body believed to...
My grandma shared pictures of my baby so I blocked her. Am I petty?
I blocked my grandma from seeing photos of our newborn. Am I being unreasonable?
My Military Family’s Moving Hack Makes a House Feel Instantly Like Home
Before I was born and raised in the pleasant suburbs, my family had what I like to call their “cool life.” My dad was an officer in the military, which brought them to live everywhere from a ranch in the geographic center of Texas and a brick townhouse in northern Virginia, to duplex on a base in New York and stucco chalet in the outskirts of Madrid. In relocating so often, they got moving and packing down to a kind of science — and the one simple thing my mom says they always did to feel almost instantly at home is unpack the kitchen first. “We wanted to make it feel like home right away and it’s cliche but true, for us at least, that the kitchen is the heart of the home,” she explains.
Black Bear Family Caught Looking for Midnight Snack Near Massachusetts Home in Viral Video
A mama bear and two young cubs were wandering near a Massachusetts home in the still of the night looking for a midnight snack. And, based on the footage depicting the bear family’s visit to the residential neighborhood, these three bears are no strangers to snacking on the goodies left in the human garbage bins. They walk easily across the driveway and around the vehicles, headed straight for the garbage can buffet!
My dad died of an incurable, rare disease. Six months later, the grief endures.
Six months since my dad died of Creutzfeldt-Jakob Disease. I'll never be the same.
Little girl and her puppy take turns sliding together
A little girl and her BFF puppy are so tight they even take turns on the slide together. 22-month-old toddler, Dorothy, is captured on video giggling as she slides at a playground in Exeter, England. Her golden retriever pup, Bonnie, follows right after her. Watch how this puppy follows little...
