WITN
Food processing plant groundbreaking today in Pitt County
PITT COUNTY, N.C. (WITN) - People are coming together to take the first step in bringing a food processing site outside of Ayden. People are gathering at 3:30 p.m. for the groundbreaking of the Eastern North Carolina Food Commercialization Center at Worthington Industrial Park. The goal of the center is...
CarolinaEast Foundation raises over $400K in annual employee giving campaign
NEW BERN, N.C. (WNCT) — The CarolinaEast Foundation announced a huge final tally in its employee campaign “Seasons of Growth.” Hospital employees raised over $400,000 to ultimately help serve local healthcare needs in Eastern North Carolina. Nearly 50% of the workforce at CarolinaEast Medical Center were able to make some kind of contribution during the […]
wcti12.com
NewsChannel 12 Investigates: ENC homeowners left with solar energy regrets
HUBERT, Onslow County — An Eastern North Carolina man who invested in a solar power system for his home is speaking out, accusing the company that installed it, of misleading him and hundreds of other customers. A NewsChannel 12 investigation has learned that company, North Carolina based Power Home...
carolinacoastonline.com
Creel limit regulations in place for spots, croakers; wither go the spots?
As you hopefully know, recent changes have been made in the creel limit regulations for spots and croakers, both being reduced from near infinity to a maximum of 50 per day. This was done as a result of significant declines in harvest in both the Mid-Atlantic (north of Virginia-North Carolina border) and South Atlantic (North Carolina to Florida) regions, and adult abundance in the Mid-Atlantic region in recent years. Further decreases may be imposed depending on future stock assessment data.
Services on tap in Sampson
On Wednesday, Nov. 16, at 7 p.m.,” Give Thanks Service” is held tonight at Little Field Missionary Baptist Church, Newton Grove N.
Salvation Army Angel Trees expands service to help those in need
GREENVILLE, NC (WNCT) — Angel Trees are a yearly tradition with the Salvation Army. Members of the community can provide for the wants and needs of children who may not get gifts otherwise. In Greenville, there are nearly 1,000 children on Angel Trees, and the Salvation Army is expanding the ways that people can give […]
WITN
Three years without, ENC town finally getting grocery store
GRIFTON, N.C. (WITN) - One Eastern Carolina town is getting a grocery store after three years of going without one. A grocery store is finally opening up on the corner of Gordon and Queen streets in downtown Grifton. The store shelves are empty now – but soon – they will...
carolinacoastonline.com
Area Death Notices - Nov. 13, 14 & 15
Sandra Kay DeFelice, 60, of Newport, NC passed away on November 13, 2022, at home. The memorial service will be held at 4:00 p.m. Tuesday, November 22, 2022, at Noe-Brooks Funeral Home. The family will receive friends from 3-4 p.m. prior to the service. Condolences and life tributes may be sent to the family at www.noebrooks.net Arrangements by Noe-Brooks Funeral Home, Morehead City, NC.
thecoastlandtimes.com
The price was right: Eastern North Carolina woman snags top $200,000 on scratch-off ticket
The North Carolina Education Lottery has reported on a big scratch-off ticket win by a Pamlico County woman. Bridget White, of Oriental, took a chance on a $5 scratch-off and won a $200,000 prize. White bought her lucky The Price is Right™ ticket from Trent Fuel Market on Trent Road...
Kinston councilman holds first office hours
KINSTON, N.C. (WNCT) – Kinston Councilman Chris Suggs held his first “office hours.” t was an opportunity for Kinston residents to express their concerns and get to know the city leader in a more personable setting on Thursday. Born and raised in Kinston, Suggs said he wanted community members to feel comfortable sharing their problems, […]
WITN
House being offered for free has yet to sell
NEW BERN, N.C. (WITN) - City officials are working to get the word out about a free home in one Eastern Carolina City. The Historic Tisdale House on Broad Street is being offered for free to anyone who makes a proposal for the home. The house has been part of...
Greenville Police Department announces passing of K9
GREENVILLE, N.C. — A dog that did a lot for the Greenville community has passed away. On Wednesday, Chief Sauls and the rest of the Greenville Police department announced the passing of K9 Pepper. Their post reads: “Pepper may have been small in stature but he was a feisty guy and arrived at the Greenville […]
WITN
KNOW ME? Pitt County deputies looking for theft suspect
PITT COUNTY, N.C. (WITN) - Deputies in an Eastern Carolina county are trying to find a suspect in a theft this week. Pitt County deputies say they are trying to find a woman suspect in a theft from the Speedway at the intersection of Bells Fork Road and Highway 43 on Wednesday morning. That’s just outside the Greenville city limits.
newbernnow.com
George B. Willis Lodge #423 Celebrates 110th Anniversary
On Saturday, Dec. 10, 2022, George B. Willis Lodge #423 will celebrate its 110th Anniversary at the Jasper G. Hayes Omega Center, 822 Cedar Street in New Bern, from 6 p.m. – 9 p.m. The theme for the evening, ‘A Journey of Excellence in the Noble Pursuit of Masonry’, chronicles a fraction of the Lodge’s immense and honorable history from its inception on Dec.12, 1912 to Dec. 12, 2022. Bishop Melvin Walker of King Solomon Lodge #1 is the keynote speaker for the evening.
WITN
Greenville community reacts to red light camera program ending
GREENVILLE, N.C. (WITN) - The Greenville community is speaking out as the city’s red light camera program is coming to an end. “I think they’re the worst things ever, especially because the lights in Greenville last like three seconds so if you’re trying to turn left or something on a green arrow, you really don’t have any time to go so if you try to make the yellow, you get a red-light ticket,” Greenville resident Jaidyn Haswell said.
neusenews.com
Lenoir County Farmer's Market: Super Saturday on November 19th
Save Saturday, November 19th and celebrate with us on Super Saturday. Along with our regular, faithful vendors, we will have several guest vendors on Saturday. They will offer a variety of holiday cookies, breads, scones, cupcakes and other surprises. There will a display of micro greens and a demonstration of how to raise them yourself and of course, there will be plenty of beautiful bows and wreaths.
multihousingnews.com
Brazos Residential Acquires 2 North Carolina Assets
The purchase of these two assets brings the company's total acquisitions for this year to 14. Brazos Residential LLC, has acquired two properties in Rocky Mount and Fayetteville, N.C. Jefferies Cove Apartments and Briarwood Apartments have more than 400 units total. The sales price for the deals was not disclosed.
Greenville City Council approves nearly $2 million housing plan
GREENVILLE, N.C. (WNCT) — Greenville city leaders continue to work on finding ways to offer affordable housing in the community. In a recent city council meeting, a nearly $2 million housing plan was approved. Funding will be coming from the American Rescue Plan. Along with affordable housing, it’ll also target homelessness in the city. “It’s […]
WITN
Two bodies found in Duplin County home, deputies say
Coastal Carolina Regional Airport announces return of non-stop flights to Washington, D.C. Coastal Carolina Regional Airport announces return of non-stop flights to Washington, D.C. Packets help fight period poverty. Updated: 6 hours ago. Packets help fight period poverty. Updated: 8 hours ago. CHIEF: Man being chased in Pitt County threw...
neusenews.com
North Lenoir Fire & Rescue asks for your help during Crash Responder Safety Week
Nearly every week, a first responder is killed while attempting to clear a traffic incident in the United States. As part of Crash Responder Safety Week (CRSW), Nov. 14-18, North Lenoir Fire & Rescue is highlighting the critical role each of us plays in keeping responders safe as they work to assist motorists and keep our roads clear.
