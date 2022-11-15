Read full article on original website
Brooklyn Daily Eagle
Glass Half Empty in Still Depopulated NYC Office Towers
The latest numbers on office occupancy dashed hopes that the number of workers in New York’s still-lagging business districts would increase as summer turned to fall. The Kastle Systems tracker of average weekday office occupancy in the region has been stuck at 47% for weeks. The share of workers showing up on an average weekday in Manhattan offices is believed to be a little higher, with the Partnership for New York City’s survey of large employers in September showing that 49% of office workers were at their desks.
Brooklyn Daily Eagle
What’s News, Breaking: Thursday, November 17, 2022
STATE AWARDS $7M TO REVEL FOR RED HOOK CHARGING AND JOB TRAINING SITE: NYSERDA (New York State Energy Research and Development Authority) has awarded $7 million to Revel, the Brooklyn-based electric mobility and infrastructure company, as a grand prize awardee for the $85 million New York Clean Transportation Prizes Program in the Electric Mobility Challenge category. Revel and its community partners, Green City Force and Empire Clean Cities, will receive the $7 million in funding on top of a previously awarded $200,000 to develop their winning project, the Red Hook Recharge Zone — a Revel Superhub with 20 ultrafast EV charging stalls and a multi-use community center that will provide green jobs training to local residents.
Brooklyn Daily Eagle
Samuel Gregory and Ken Montgomery to lecture KCCBA on trail strategy
BROOKLYN HEIGHTS — Two of Brooklyn’s fiercest trial attorneys will be teaming up on Thursday for a continuing legal education presentation on trail strategy during the Kings County Criminal Bar Association’s monthly meeting on Remsen Street this Thursday night. Samuel Gregory and Kenneth Montgomery, both KCCBA members,...
Brooklyn Daily Eagle
Food delivery workers would get raise under proposed city rules
New York City’s app-based food delivery workers should be paid at least $23.82 an hour plus tips by 2025, an amount that takes into account their costs of operating, the city Department of Consumer and Worker Protection proposed via public notice Wednesday morning. The highly anticipated pay scale is...
Brooklyn Daily Eagle
How will Hochul respond to New York’s housing crisis?
While running for reelection, Gov. Kathy Hochul pledged to jumpstart the construction of 500,000 to 1 million new homes to deal with a housing crisis that stretches from New York City to the suburbs, and even upstate. But first, in the two months before she’ll lay out her priorities in...
Brooklyn Daily Eagle
November 15: ON THIS DAY IN HISTORY
ON THIS DAY IN 1942, the Brooklyn Daily Eagle reported, “Lt. Gov. Charles Poletti, who declined last week to concede the election of Thomas W. Wallace of Schenectady, his Republican opponent, scored a net gain of just one vote in Brooklyn yesterday as the official recanvass of voting machines continued and orders were issued to speed the progress of the work. All canvassers engaged in reopening and examining 1,240 voting machines used at the election Nov. 3 in Brooklyn were directed by officials of the Board of Elections to report for Sunday duty today from 9 a.m. to 5 p.m. Similar orders were issued for canvassers in other city boroughs. An unofficial tabulation of statewide returns in the Poletti-Wallace election by the office of the secretary of state at Albany is reported to show a plurality of 35,000 votes for Mr. Wallace. Election officials in all sections of the state have been asked by Governor [Herbert] Lehman to provide him with a detailed report of results when they complete the post-election canvass of returns which the law requires.”
Brooklyn Daily Eagle
Asylum seekers to cost New York City roughly $600M
At the request of Staten Island Borough President Vito Fossella, City Councilmembers Joseph Borelli, David Carr and Kamillah Hanks, the Independent Budget Office examined the costs that the city will incur to provide services to asylum seekers in New York City. As of early November, the Adams administration reported that...
Brooklyn Daily Eagle
New Police Presence in Subway Not Making All MTA Workers Feel Safer
As a Brooklyn-bound C train pulled into the 59th Street-Columbus Circle station during the evening rush earlier this month, subway riders heard one version of an announcement that is now being repeated at many stops along the line. “If you have any questions, concerns, reports, the NYPD is located at...
Brooklyn Daily Eagle
Coffee cart on Brooklyn Heights Promenade causes brew-haha
BROOKLYN HEIGHTS — A frisson of excitement broke out in the neighborhood the other day when a fancy blue coffee cart appeared on the beloved Brooklyn Heights Promenade. Inside the cart, two men were selling coffee. Now you may think, “That’s convenient, I like coffee.”. But not...
Brooklyn Daily Eagle
Family feud explodes over ownership of East Flatbush building
EAST FLATBUSH – It’s father vs. son. The dad is 95-year-old Navy veteran Mario Bisogno, Sr., who, as a teenager, served aboard a munitions carrier in the Pacific during World War II. Bisogno, a Gravesend resident, who spent his post-Navy years as a butcher, working out of a...
Brooklyn Daily Eagle
Brooklyn DA indicts 32 alleged rival gangsters
BROWNSVILLE — Brooklyn District Attorney Eric Gonzalez made a major announcement on Tuesday when he revealed that his office has charged 32 alleged members of dueling Brownsville gangs with a total of 106 charges that included conspiracy to commit murder, attempted murder and weapons possession. Gonzalez appeared next to...
Brooklyn Daily Eagle
Transformative ceremonies for St. Francis gym, closing forever
DOWNTOWN BROOKLYN — It’s being billed as “Legends of Remsen Street.” This weekend, St. Francis College will recognize more than 50 years of athletic excellence at 180 Remsen Street. Remsen Legends across all sports will be recognized the entire weekend, and ticket packages that include entry...
Brooklyn Daily Eagle
Terriers fall to FDU in NEC Final
The St. Francis Brooklyn men’s soccer club was less than 15 minutes away from its seventh trip to the NCAA College Cup in the past 11 seasons Sunday. Then, Fairleigh Dickinson’s Jaime Barbero took it from them. Barbero scored two late goals as top-seeded FDU rallied past the...
Brooklyn Daily Eagle
Terriers lose third straight to NJIT
The St. Francis Brooklyn women’s basketball team was hoping to return to Remsen Street with its first road win of the year. Instead, the Terriers found themselves playing catch-up all night in Newark, N.J. Reigning Northeast Conference Player of the Week Alyssa Fisher scored 16 points, but SFC was...
