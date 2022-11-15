ON THIS DAY IN 1942, the Brooklyn Daily Eagle reported, “Lt. Gov. Charles Poletti, who declined last week to concede the election of Thomas W. Wallace of Schenectady, his Republican opponent, scored a net gain of just one vote in Brooklyn yesterday as the official recanvass of voting machines continued and orders were issued to speed the progress of the work. All canvassers engaged in reopening and examining 1,240 voting machines used at the election Nov. 3 in Brooklyn were directed by officials of the Board of Elections to report for Sunday duty today from 9 a.m. to 5 p.m. Similar orders were issued for canvassers in other city boroughs. An unofficial tabulation of statewide returns in the Poletti-Wallace election by the office of the secretary of state at Albany is reported to show a plurality of 35,000 votes for Mr. Wallace. Election officials in all sections of the state have been asked by Governor [Herbert] Lehman to provide him with a detailed report of results when they complete the post-election canvass of returns which the law requires.”

