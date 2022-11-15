Read full article on original website
digitalspy.com
Married At First Sight's April Banbury says show ruined her life
Married at First Sight's April Banbury has hit out at the dating show, claiming that her stint on the reality programme left her needing therapy and almost ruined her life. Banbury filmed this series of Married at First Sight UK earlier this year, with the episodes airing over the last couple of months. Banbury has now spoken out against the dating show in a new interview with The Sun.
BBC
Josephine Melville: Ex-EastEnders actress dies backstage after play
Actress, director and writer Josephine Melville has died backstage after performing in a play. Nottingham Playhouse said Ms Melville died on Thursday after appearing in a production of Nine Night. The venue said she was treated by paramedics and a medically qualified audience member but died at the scene. Born...
Matt Hancock hilariously falls as he stumbles into I’m a Celeb jungle
Matt Hancock hilariously slipped as he made his way into the jungle on his debut on I’m a Celebrity … Get Me Out of Here!This clip shows the moment the former health secretary lost his footing on a bridge as he stumbled to join the other cast members. Mr Hancock and fellow newbie, comedian Seann Walsh, then took on their first Bushtucker Trial together where they got absolutely covered in spiders but won the camp six stars. He made his much-anticipated landing on the ITV show on Wednesday, 9 November.Click here to sign up for our newsletters. Read More Matt Hancock becomes unlikely TikTok star after District line mobbingGovernment rules out search of Matt Hancock’s private emailsHancock promised care home testing against advice, officials claim
BBC
Teacher's Pet case: 'Tell us where mum is', Chris Dawson's daughter begs
The daughter of an Australian woman whose murder was the subject of a popular podcast has begged her father to reveal the location of the body. The family of Chris Dawson addressed him in court on Thursday as part of his sentencing hearing. It comes weeks after Dawson was found...
digitalspy.com
Big Bang Theory's Kaley Cuoco marks pregnancy milestone with cute picture
The Big Bang Theory's Kaley Cuoco has reached the midway point of pregnancy. She and partner Tom Pelphrey, who broke our hearts as Ben Davis in Ozark, revealed to the world their baby girl news just last month. Uploading a mirror selfie onto Instagram Stories today (November 16), the actress...
BBC
Laura Nuttall: Mum says things feel bleak after removed tumour returns
The mother of a woman who has lived for four years with a terminal brain cancer diagnosis has said "things feel pretty bleak" after her daughter's tumour grew back within days of being removed. Laura Nuttall, from Barrowford in Lancashire, was given 12 months to live in 2018 and recently...
digitalspy.com
EastEnders' Lola Pearce to make heartbreaking decision in brain tumour story
EastEnders spoilers follow. EastEnders' Lola Pearce will make the heartbreaking decision to tell her daughter Lexi the truth about her diagnosis next week. Lola's final storyline has recently begun on screen, as she was diagnosed with a brain tumour and was later told that her illness is terminal. Lola has...
BBC
Laura Nuttall: Cancer patient's family celebrates early Christmas
A young woman who was given 12 months to live in 2018 said she had "the most amazing day" after her family celebrated Christmas early. Laura Nuttall, 22, recently underwent her fourth major surgery after being diagnosed with terminal brain cancer. Her family decided to celebrate Christmas on Sunday after...
digitalspy.com
TOWIE's Georgia Kousoulou breaks down in tears revealing she almost split from fiancé Tommy Mallet
The Only Way Is Essex's Georgia Kousoulou has shared an emotional insight into her life with Tommy Mallet, confirming that the couple nearly split. Georgia and Tommy posted an Instagram video teasing the upcoming third season of the couple's show Georgia and Tommy: Baby Steps, which follows family life with their son Brody.
digitalspy.com
Strictly's Shirley Ballas finally corrects her awkward mistake
Strictly Come Dancing brought some welcome closure to the Dianne Buswell naming drama, with Shirley Ballas proving to the world that she does know Dianne’s name. While the show primarily sets fans’ nerves on edge over numbers on scoreboards, attention was previously caught by Shirley getting Dianne’s name wrong during feedback.
EastEnders spoilers: Will Linda Carter help devastated Janine?
Airs at 7:30 pm on Tuesday 22 November 2022 on BBC One.
digitalspy.com
Neighbours star Takaya Honda says cast didn't know show had been revived
Neighbours fans were left pleasantly stunned today (November 17) when it was announced that the beloved Australian soap would be revived by Amazon in 2023. While Stefan Dennis, Alan Fletcher, Jackie Woodburne and Ryan Moloney all knew about the soap's comeback on Freevee and Prime Video – since they were in the announcement video – it seems that other cast members weren't aware.
digitalspy.com
TOWIE's Ferne McCann apologises to acid attack victim after leaked voice notes
Ferne McCann has issued an apology after allegedly derogatory remarks about a victim of her ex-boyfriend Arthur Collins were leaked in voice notes. The former TOWIE star's ex – with whom she shares a child – was jailed back in 2017 for 20 years after being convicted of 14 charges relating to an acid attack in a nightclub earlier that year, including nine counts of actual bodily harm and five counts of grievous bodily harm with intent.
digitalspy.com
Grey's Anatomy star Patrick Dempsey denies reunion with Ellen Pompeo on new show
Grey's Anatomy fans, stop rejoicing. There were rumours that Patrick Dempsey and Ellen Pompeo, aka Derek and Meredith, were reuniting for a brand new TV show. However, it looks like that isn't the case, coming from Dempsey himself. Speaking to Entertainment Weekly while on the Disenchanted promotional trail, the actor...
digitalspy.com
Neighbours announced for shock 2023 return following Channel 5 axe
Neighbours is set to return to screens with a brand new home. The Australian soap was cancelled by Channel 5 earlier this year following 37 years on air, with the last episode airing in July. But in a shocking twist, the iconic show is returning for a brand new series...
digitalspy.com
Modern Family's Jesse Tyler Ferguson welcomes second baby with husband Justin Mikita
Modern Family favourite Jesse Tyler Ferguson has become a dad for the second time. Announcing the arrival of his and husband Justin Mikita's baby son Sullivan, via surrogate, on Instagram today (November 16), the Mitchell Pritchett star gifted fans a sneak peek of the little man himself in a photo gallery.
digitalspy.com
Hollie Arnold MBE wants apology from Ant and Dec
Hollie Arnold MBE wants an apology from Ant and Dec for their running 'MBE' joke during her series in 2020. Daily Fail link - https://www.dailymail.co.uk/tvshowbiz/article-11430991/Former-Im-Celeb-campmate-Hollie-Arnold-left-ashamed-receiving-hurtful-comments-online.html. Ant and Dec are just puppets reading out somebody else's lines. You can't blame them. I’d like to believe they don’t mean to be nasty...
digitalspy.com
Say what you like about Matt, but he has smashed his Trials compared to those other wimps!
In particular, Boy George and Chris Moyles - it feels like karma to see them only winning 1 star and basically looking like total losers compared to Matt Handcock’s success in the trials. It must be killing them, which is quite funny!!. Baba was SO bad in his trial...
digitalspy.com
Strictly Come Dancing's Tyler reveals the one change he'll make if he gets to the final with Dianne Buswell
Tyler West is prepared to make a fiery change if he makes it to the Strictly Come Dancing final. Inspired by his pro dance partner Dianne Buswell, the DJ has said that if they make it through to the end, he’ll dye his hair a bold red in her honour.
digitalspy.com
Alesha Dixon didn't deserve to be a judge
Whoever thought that was a good idea just because she won the show? Would Chris Hollins or Bill Bailey make it on the judging panel?. It really was a stupid choice as she wasn't a good judge at all. Agree but I honestly would take Alesha over Motsi any day...
