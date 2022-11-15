Read full article on original website
Police presence in Shrewsbury, York County after car chase
SHREWSBURY, Pa. — There was a heavy police presence after a car chase ends in Shrewbury, York County on Wednesday evening. A car chase originating in Baltimore County, Maryland ended at the intersection of Wolfe Road and E. Forrest Avenue near the Stonebridge Shopping Center. This is a developing...
17-Year-Old Student Secretly Recorded Her Teachers In Lancaster County, Police Say
A 17-year-old girl allegedly secretly recorded her teachers, authorities say. The unnamed student supposedly made the recording of her teachers at Lancaster County Career & Technology Center at 1730 Hans Herr Dr, Willow Street in October. The student has been charged with third-degree felonies for interception, disclosure or use of...
Vehicle set on fire at business in Adams County
STRABAN TOWNSHIP, Pa. — Pennsylvania State Police in Adams County are investigating a vehicle arson. It happened around 11 p.m. Saturday at the Enterprise Rent-A-Car in the 700 block of York Road in Straban Township. Troopers said someone set fire to the passenger seat of a van in the...
TWO HOUR TERROR: Mom, Son, 5, Held Hostage During Armed Burglary, Pennsylvania State Police Say
A Williamstown man allegedly held a 23-year-old woman and her 5-year-old son hostage with a gun during a burglary overnight, according to police. Armed with a handgun, 23-year-old Matthew Ronald Lentz broke into a home in the 1100 block of Spectown Road in Lykens on Wednesday, Nov. 16 around 2 a.m., according to a release by Pennsylvania state police.
York County to Auction off Confiscated Vehicles
(York, PA) -- The York County District Attorney's Office will be selling off about 20 vehicles soon. Its Drug Task Force public auction is set for next Friday at the Schaad Detective Agency in York. Potential buyers can also view the cars up for auction at that location. The cash-only auction is set to begin at 10 a.m. on November 25th.
3-year-old hit by car, hospitalized in Lancaster County
EAST LAMPETER TOWNSHIP, Pa. (WHTM) — A three-year-old was struck by a car during the evening hours of Wednesday, Nov. 16 in East Lampeter Township, Lancaster County. According to police, officers responded to the 1600 block of Old Philadelphia Pike for a report of a pedestrian that was struck at 10:55 p.m.
Three people charged in beating death in York
YORK, Pa. — Three people were charged in connection with a beating death in York following a grand jury investigation. Sinsere Overton, 21, and Naqui Johnson, 20, both of York, were charged with homicide, aggravated assault, simple assault and criminal conspiracy. Daniel Mamary, 19, of Dover, was charged with...
Several charged after Adams County police chase, store theft
MOUNT JOY TOWNSHIP, Pa. (WHTM) – Several people were charged after a shoplifting call turned into a State Police chase in Adams County. On Nov. 11, Pennsylvania State Police responded to the Under Armour store on Gettysburg Village Drive for a retail theft in progress. Troopers responded and saw seven people fleeing the store while throwing stolen merchandise.
Man died in Perry County crash
WATTS TOWNSHIP, Pa. (WHTM) — One man died in a single-vehicle crash in Perry County on Wednesday, according to a report from Pennsylvania State Police in Newport. Police say the crash occurred on U.S. 11 South at the U.S. 322 West exit ramp around 7:29 a.m. on Nov. 16.
Bed bugs lead to movie theater closure in Dauphin County
DAUPHIN COUNTY, Pa. — In Dauphin County, Susquehanna Township's code enforcement ordered three theaters at Regal Cinemas shut down Wednesday because of bed bugs. The police chief said the closure followed a complaint to the township. If all requirements are met, the chief said, the theaters could be back...
Police Respond To Reported Shooting At Aberdeen Apartment Complex
Officers in Harford County are investigating reports of a shooting at an Aberdeen apartment complex. The shooting happened at approximately 9 p.m. in the 300 block of Stevens Circle on Wednesday, Nov. 16, according to an alert issued by the Aberdeen Police Department. The exact number of victims or the...
Lancaster Target employee arrested for allegedly stealing $1,800+ in electronics
WARWICK TOWNSHIP, Pa. (WHTM) — Police in Lancaster County say a Target employee allegedly stole hundreds of dollars worth of electronics. The Northern Lancaster County Regional Police Department (NLCRPD) responded to the Target in Warwick Township on Monday, Nov. 7, after getting a report that an employee was stealing from the store.
Chester County man convicted of 12th DUI: Lancaster DA
LANCASTER COUNTY, Pa. (WHTM) — A Chester County man has been convicted of his 12th DUI, which is a third-degree felony, in Lancaster County court on Tuesday, Nov. 8. According to a release from the Lancaster County District Attorney’s Office, 56-year-old Anthony Caraballo of Toughkenamon, Chester County was found guilty by a jury of DUI from an incident that occurred on Oct. 19, 2021, at State Route 472 near the intersection of Laker View Road Colerain Township.
Family of man set on fire in East Baltimore asks public for help finding his killer
BALTIMORE -- The family of a man who was killed and set on fire near an alleyway in East Baltimore in October is still searching for answers, according to authorities.Officers found the body of Bernard Stein III, 35, near the back of a vacant lot near the 1000 block of East 20th Street, according to authorities.Stein was dead at the time that they found him, police said.First responders concealed his body with a white sheet as they gathered evidence of the grisly crime.According to reports, Stein was bound with a plastic bag over his head.One witness who declined to speak...
Man accused of urinating in water test bottles in Lancaster County
LANCASTER COUNTY, Pa. (WHP) — After almost a year long search, officials have made an arrest in a strange case where someone had urinated in water test results for a wastewater company. According to Ephrata Police, Ephrata Borough Wastewater Management had contacted officers after discovering concerning water test results...
Crashes cleared on I-83 in Dauphin County
DAUPHIN COUNTY, Pa. — A couple crashes caused significant slowdowns in Dauphin County Wednesday morning. I-83 northbound before Exit 45/Paxton Street: A lane was blocked due to a multi-vehicle crash. I-83 southbound at Exit 47/I-283: A lane there was also blocked because of a multi-vehicle crash. Again, both crash...
Stabbing reported in Parkville, store employees threatened in Perry Hall
NOTTINGHAM, MD—Police are investigating three local crimes that were reported over the past week. At just before 11:15 a.m. on Sunday, November 13, an individual entered a business located in the 5000-block of Honeygo Boulevard in Perry Hall (21128) looking for his missing property. The suspect then began arguing with the staff and stated that he had a firearm. The suspect threatened staff with the implied firearm before fleeing the scene. No firearm was seen or displayed.
Pennsylvania State Police identify victim in fatal crash on I-81 in Lebanon County
Pennsylvania State Police have identified a man killed in a crash Tuesday night on I-81 in Lebanon County. Police said the victim was Santos Diaz-Colon, 37, of Reading. The crash happened during the evening rush hour in the southbound lanes of I-81 between the Lebanon City Exit and the Annville Exit.
