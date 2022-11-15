CHAMPAIGN, Ill. (WAND) — Visit Champaign County has released data showing improvements to the economic impacts of travel and tourism to east central Illinois. “It is very encouraging to see the positive trends in our local travel data after only returning to our sales and marketing efforts in fall of 2021,” states Jayne DeLuce, President & CEO of Visit Champaign County. “This is a testament to the importance of marketing our community, sharing the Outside of Ordinary amenities, facilities, and events that visitors and residents alike can enjoy.”

