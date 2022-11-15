Read full article on original website
Central Illinois Proud
RSV patients filling local hospital beds, flu season arriving early
PEORIA, ILL (WMBD) — As it gets colder, sicknesses tend to make their appearance. There’s now the possibility of a “triple-demic” this winter. Doctors are warning of a potential surge of COVID-19, as RSV and flu cases are currently increasing. “Once we become indoors, people are...
Champaign man receives ‘Heart in a Box’
Doctors at Northwestern Medicine Bluhm Heart Hospital performed a first of its kind transplant in Illinois called "Heart in a Box."
WAND TV
Doctors spread knowledge during Lung Cancer Awareness Month
URBANA, Ill. (WAND) - November is Lung Cancer Awareness Month and doctors are reminding people that it's not just smokers that can be affected. Cardiothoracic Surgeon Dr. Scott Cook explains how lung cancer is the most common tumor in both men and women. Despite being so common, it is often found late.
Champaign Fire responds to house fire, cat feared dead
CHAMPAIGN, Ill. (WCIA) — A Champaign family is displaced from their home after a fire broke out inside the chimney Friday afternoon. The fire happened at 1507 Casselbury Lane just after 4 p.m. Firefighters found heavy fire coming from the rear of the structure’s second floor when they arrived. The person who was at home […]
foxillinois.com
U of I student scammed out of $23,000
CHAMPAIGN, Ill. (WCCU) — A University of Illinois student reported she was scammed out of $23,000. The University of Illinois Police Department says the student received a series of calls from people claiming to represent the Chinese Embassy in Chicago who said the student would be arrested if she did not pay a fine.
newschannel20.com
Tenants living without heat at apartment complex, court steps in
CHAMPAIGN, Ill. (WCCU) — Home is not where the heat is for residents like Chester Watson at Champaign Park Apartments. He and others are frustrated with the heat not working in their homes. "It's cold in there," Watson said. "I don't know what to say." He's tried to keep...
Volunteers, social service group prepares food baskets for families this Thanksgiving
DECATUR, Ill. – The Northeast Community Fund and volunteers from ADM are making sure people struggling with food insecurity have food for Thanksgiving. “I feel like everyone should be able to know where their next meals are coming from,” Jaylyn Harris, a customer support supervisor at ADM, said. “I think we all want to make […]
Airborne geological project beginning in Champaign Co.
CHAMPAIGN COUNTY, Ill. (WCIA) — People in Champaign County will see an interesting sight in the skies over the next few weeks. Starting Saturday, a helicopter will be flying over the area while carrying a large coil frame beneath it. It’s all part of a geological imaging project by the Illinois State Geological Survey. The […]
wcbu.org
The long and traumatic road to exoneration after DCFS wrongfully removes children from home
Patty Krueger and her husband were managing a hectic household in October 2017, keeping up with numerous doctor visits for their seriously ill infant son and caring for his older brother, when a call to the state’s child abuse hotline turned their life upside down. When the baby was...
WAND TV
Americans back on the highway for Thanksgiving
DECATUR, Ill. (WAND) – Two years after the pandemic Americans are traveling in large numbers once again for the Thanksgiving holiday. “There are going to be 2.8 million people in Illinois traveling this weekend,” Molly Hart of AAA told WAND News. “Of that 2.4 million are going to be traveling by car.”
WAND TV
East central Illinois begins to show economic rebound in tourism and travel
CHAMPAIGN, Ill. (WAND) — Visit Champaign County has released data showing improvements to the economic impacts of travel and tourism to east central Illinois. “It is very encouraging to see the positive trends in our local travel data after only returning to our sales and marketing efforts in fall of 2021,” states Jayne DeLuce, President & CEO of Visit Champaign County. “This is a testament to the importance of marketing our community, sharing the Outside of Ordinary amenities, facilities, and events that visitors and residents alike can enjoy.”
Champaign man gets community support after devastating fire
CHAMPAIGN, Ill. (WCIA) — A group is asking for the community’s help after a fire destroyed their friend’s home and everything he owned. It happened on Sunday near Hedge Road and Bradley Avenue in Champaign. The fire started in the dryer and engulfed the house and garage. Jeff Gilchrist was trying to put the fire […]
Cyberbullying more likely to make victim suicidal
CHAMPAIGN -- As youth find their way in a digital age, the threat of online harassment continues to grow. A study earlier this year raises concerns that cyberbullying may be significantly more likely to influence suicidality. Noting that suicide is the second-leading cause of adolescent deaths, the National Institutes of...
U of I Police: Two students scammed out of $25k
URBANA, Ill. (WCIA) — The University of Illinois Police Department reported on Friday that two students were scammed earlier this week out of a collective $25,000 by unknown people who called them. University Police became aware of one scam on Wednesday. Officials said the student received a call from someone claiming to represent the Chinese […]
U of I student charged with burglary
URBANA, Ill. (WCIA) — A University of Illinois student has been arrested and charged after U of I Police officials said he broke into his neighbors’ apartment over the weekend and stole several items. Souvik Ghosh, 19, was arrested on Monday, accused of entering an unlocked apartment and taking a number of items, all while […]
Nearly 20 eviction notices issued in Mahomet mobile home park
MAHOMET, Ill. (WCIA)–Nearly 20 eviction notices have gone out in one mobile home community; just months after a new property management company took over. Now one Mahomet mother is at her wit’s end. She is very emotional and scared and does not feel comfortable telling her 12-year-old daughter what is going on yet, which […]
WAND TV
Lake Land College signs new apprenticeship agreements
MATTOON, Ill. — Lake Land College has signed 10 new apprenticeship agreements with local businesses in celebration of National Apprenticeship Week. The community college will be partnering with Hydro-Gear in Sullivan, KC Summers Auto Group in Mattoon, North American Lighting in Paris, and Quad Graphics Marketing LLC in Effingham in addition to their existing partnerships.
Mounds of dirt left on Urbana gravesites; cemetery says ‘it’s pretty normal’
URBANA, Ill. (WCIA) – Hundreds of people responded to a woman’s social media post showing a pile of dirt on her father’s grave. She said cemetery staff left it there, but one of the owners called it an “unfounded” claim. “This isn’t what somebody wants to see when they come out here and spend time […]
Fairlawn Dr. in Urbana to be closed to through traffic
URBANA, Ill. (WCIA) — Fairlawn Dr. will be closed to through traffic beginning Nov. 16. Bob Brown Construction will be installing a new water service for the Urbana School District. The City of Urbana said access will be maintained to all properties along Fairlawn between South Vine Street and Anderson Street during the project. The […]
Urbana considers bonuses to help recruit officers
URBANA, Ill., (WCIA) — Police departments work every day to keep you safe, but when they’re short-staffed, it presents more challenges. Urbana is trying to fix that and fill nine vacancies. The mayor said they’re starting a retention and recruitment program. It will cost about $1.34 million dollars over the next four years from their […]
