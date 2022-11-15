Read full article on original website
2-year-old and Father Found Dead in Apartment: Baby Starves to Death After Dad Dies of a Heart Attackjustpene50New York City, NY
New York City households to get payments up to $1,050R.A. HeimNew York City, NY
Increased In Arrests of NY Citizens Recording Videos of NYPDAbdul GhaniNew York City, NY
Deadline nears for Brooklyn rents of $473, $563, even $0 per monthBeth TorresBrooklyn, NY
Woman Who Throws a Molotov Cocktail Bottle Into NYPD Van During 2020 George Floyd Protest Was Sentenced For 6 YearsAbdul GhaniBrooklyn, NY
Coach Mike Brown marvels at a near complete game by his Sacramento Kings in 153-121 blowout of the Brooklyn Nets
SACRAMENTO, Calif. (KTXL) – Kings head coach Mike Brown analyzes what he witnessed in Tuesday’s 153-121 victory over the Brooklyn Nets, winning Sacramento’s fourth straight contest, the joy he’s experienced to see his team with a winning record for the first time this season and the 31-point outing from Terence Davis during the team’s first […]
Yardbarker
Lakers Fans Are Going Wild Over Latest Rumor
Although the Los Angeles Lakers were able to get a much-needed win on Sunday, all fans would agree that the team has a long way to go before it’s really and truly competitive. Most people have come to the conclusion that this team won’t get better unless some new...
De’Aaron Fox on getting his Sacramento Kings in front of a national TV audience tonight
SACRAMENTO, Calif. (KTXL) – Ahead of Tuesday night’s nationally televised game against the Brooklyn Nets, Kings point guard De’Aaron Fox talks about his entertaining team getting attention, Sacramento’s lack of national exposure over recent years and changes his tune on seeing band-aids from the fan base supporting Malik Monk.
NBC Sports
How Lamb used Steph's mantra to make Warriors history
Anthony Lamb had one of the best nights of his NBA career during the Warriors' 132-95 victory over the San Antonio Spurs on Monday night at Chase Center. He also set a bit of Warriors history along the way. In 24 minutes, Lamb racked up 17 points on 6-of-7 shooting...
SB Nation
NBA Scores: Kings drop 153 on Nets, what’s up with Sacramento
More and more over the last few years, I’ve grown tired of NBA on TNT’s slates. Not because I’m anti-basketball — hello? — but because the same few teams are more than likely to make their way onto the national airwaves if TV executives have anything to say about it (spoiler alert: they do). This season, the opening night games on TNT featured the Boston Celtics playing the Philadelphia 76ers, and the defending champion Golden State Warriors taking on the Los Angeles Lakers. If I gave you three guesses as to what the opening night games would be before they were announced, you’d have nailed both no problem.
CBS Sports
Jazz are legit, Warriors are in trouble, Doc Rivers must go and other takes on the young 2022-23 NBA season
One NBA rule of thumb is that it takes about 25 games for a front office or coaching staff to properly evaluate its team. That's enough of a sample size to know what you have, what you don't, and what that means going forward. But in the lead-up to that,...
Yardbarker
Kevin Durant has harsh comments about Nets’ starting lineup
The Brooklyn Nets have not looked like a championship contender through the early part of the season, and the current state of their roster has a lot to do with that. Ben Simmons has battled injuries and other issues. Kyrie Irving is still serving a suspension. What the Nets have been left with is not exactly an All-Star starting lineup. Just ask Kevin Durant.
‘Light the beam!’: Sacramento Kings play ‘perfect game’ to blast Brooklyn Nets on TNT
The #BeamTeam wins again as Sacramento Kings blast Brooklyn Nets in a nationally televised game on TNT.
NBC Sports
Steph shares heartfelt call with Klay after 3-point record
When Steph Curry was crowned 3-point king after passing Ray Allen’s all-time record at Madison Square Garden last season, you might have thought it was a team accolade the way the Warriors' star thanked several people for being able to achieve such a milestone. Although an individual record, the...
Lakers’ reported interest in young sharpshooter will rouse fans
The Los Angeles Lakers have not gotten off to the kind of start that the team was hoping for this season. After defeating the Brooklyn Nets on Sunday, the Lakers moved to 3-10 — good enough for the second-worst record in the entire league. While there are reinforcements coming...
Nets And Trail Blazers Injury Reports
The Brooklyn Nets and Portland Trail Blazers have announced their injury reports as of 11:30 Eastern Time.
Primetime Pelicans Start The Season Strong
The Pelicans have a strong showing in early-season primetime games.
Brookyln Nets star Kyrie Irving to return Sunday against the Grizzlies
Brooklyn Nets star guard Kyrie Irving has not suited up in the past seven games after being suspended by the
CBS Sports
Cavaliers' Isaiah Mobley: Moves back to NBA
The Cavaliers recalled Mobley from the Cleveland Charge of the G League on Wednesday, Chris Fedor of The Cleveland Plain Dealer reports. Mobley has only appeared in one NBA game this season, as he has spent the majority of his two-contract with the Charge. With Jarrett Allen (ankle) out, Mobley may receive game action if there are injuries or foul trouble ahead of him in the depth chart.
CBS Sports
Watch Seton Hall vs. Iowa: TV channel, live stream info, start time
The Seton Hall Pirates will play host again and welcome the Iowa Hawkeyes to Prudential Center, where tip-off is scheduled for 7:30 p.m. ET Wednesday. After these two teams made easy work of their previous opponents, one of them is set up to suffer a discouraging change of fortune. Seton...
Klutch Sports lands top NBA guard
Rich Paul has officially collected another Infinity Stone. Damien Barling and James Ham of ESPN 1320 reported this week that Sacramento Kings guard De’Aaron Fox is joining Klutch Sports. Fox had previously been represented by Chris Gaston of Family First Sports Firm, but he will now be switching agencies to Klutch.
CBS Sports
Jazz's Rudy Gay: Won't suit up Tuesday
Gay will miss Tuesday's game versus the Knicks due to a left hand sprain, Eric Walden of The Salt Lake Tribune reports. Despite a lengthy injury history, Gay hadn't missed a game yet this season due to injury before Tuesday, though he missed a three-game stretch while in COVID-19 protocols. The veteran's next chance to rejoin the action surfaces Friday versus the Suns.
