Pinellas County, FL

Pinellas County School Bus Driver Avoids Head-On Collision With 23 Students On Board

By Local - Liz Shultz
 1 day ago
PINELLAS COUNTY, Fla. – A Pinellas County school bus driver is being credited with avoiding what could have been a horrific head-on collision.

According to Florida Highway Patrol, a Nissan Frontier, driven by a 45-year-old Largo man, was traveling westbound on Belleair Road while a Pinellas County School Bus transporting 23 students from Largo High School, was traveling eastbound on Belleair Road.

Just east of Bravo Drive, the Nissan entered the eastbound lane in an attempt to pass stopped traffic.

The school bus driver steered to the shoulder to avoid a head-on collision.

As a result, the left front of Nissan collided with the left rear of the school bus.

Troopers say neither driver nor any of the students suffered any injuries.

A bus monitor traveling in the school bus suffered minor injuries.

“The bus driver is credited with preventing a more severe crash by initiating immediate evasive maneuvers when faced with an impending collision,” said FHP.

Comments / 1

PinkFlamingo
1d ago

In my opinion, if you endanger a bus hauling children, you should be charged the same as someone that was wreck less or DUI.

Reply
3
