Abilene, TX

ktxs.com

Texas is facing a child care crisis - and Abilene is feeling the effects

ABILENE, Texas — Long wait lists, short staffing and a rough economy: the child care industry is struggling. Child care is a difficult job, but it's a job that's absolutely critical - something that people didn't begin to realize until the Covid-19 pandemic hit. "The governor's office put out...
ABILENE, TX
ktxs.com

Flu cases up in the Abilene area according to Hendrick Health

ABILENE, Texas — As temperatures continue to drop and the holiday season approaches, flu season is here in the Big Country and that means the number of flu cases for the Abilene area are up this time of the year. That’s according to Holly Gover, who is the Infection Prevention Manager at Hendrick Health.
ABILENE, TX
ktxs.com

Paramount Theatre in Abilene gets new seating

ABILENE, Texas — The Paramount Theatre in Abilene is celebrated new seats that were installed in the downstairs section of the building. In a social media post, the theatre said, "A lot of sweat, a few tears, one anonymous donation, and 70 years later...we have new downstairs seats!" Track...
ABILENE, TX
ktxs.com

COVID-19 boosters low among the public

ABILENE, Texas — With the winter season approaching, those familiar diseases like the flu and COVID-19 could be creeping up. Back in September, the latest COVID-19 booster became available to the public. However, according to the Center for Disease Control and Prevention (CDC), the turnout for getting that current booster is low. Fewer than 20 million Americans have received the vaccine.
TAYLOR COUNTY, TX
ktxs.com

22-year-old Abilene man arrested on aggravated robbery charge

ABILENE, Texas — A 22-year-old Abilene man was arrested on a robbery charge. According to a social media post, Richard Wesley Blake Pruitt was stopped by police on Tuesday in north Abilene for an outstanding warrant at the intersection of North 7th Street and North Treadaway Boulevard. Pruitt is...
ABILENE, TX

