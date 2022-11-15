Read full article on original website
FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS
Hardin-Simmons Football Preview vs. TrinityHardin-Simmons UniversitySan Antonio, TX
Hardin-Simmons and McMurry Agree to the Expansion of Nursing Education in AbileneHardin-Simmons UniversityAbilene, TX
Cowgirls Roll In Season OpenerHardin-Simmons UniversityAbilene, TX
Cowboys Open Season With Win Over Texas LutheranHardin-Simmons UniversitySeguin, TX
Thank you, Veterans!Hardin-Simmons UniversityAbilene, TX
ktxs.com
Texas is facing a child care crisis - and Abilene is feeling the effects
ABILENE, Texas — Long wait lists, short staffing and a rough economy: the child care industry is struggling. Child care is a difficult job, but it's a job that's absolutely critical - something that people didn't begin to realize until the Covid-19 pandemic hit. "The governor's office put out...
ktxs.com
Flu cases up in the Abilene area according to Hendrick Health
ABILENE, Texas — As temperatures continue to drop and the holiday season approaches, flu season is here in the Big Country and that means the number of flu cases for the Abilene area are up this time of the year. That’s according to Holly Gover, who is the Infection Prevention Manager at Hendrick Health.
ktxs.com
Paramount Theatre in Abilene gets new seating
ABILENE, Texas — The Paramount Theatre in Abilene is celebrated new seats that were installed in the downstairs section of the building. In a social media post, the theatre said, "A lot of sweat, a few tears, one anonymous donation, and 70 years later...we have new downstairs seats!" Track...
ktxs.com
Extreme weather leads to troubled trees: How you can help them survive
ABILENE, Texas — You may have heard the sound of tree saws buzzing in your neighborhood lately. "Since winter's coming up it's good to get those dry dead trees out of the way, away from your homes," said Zac Tolentino, a groundhand with A Cutt Above Tree Service. Tree...
ktxs.com
Clyde businesses are hoping that hosting HS playoffs games will help boost business
CLYDE, Texas — As Shotwell Stadium in Abilene is getting a facelift, Clyde Independent School District has been playing host to several playoff football games this postseason, and with the extra attention, comes more money for the school district and the city itself. Clyde Athletic Director Danny Dudgeon said...
ktxs.com
COVID-19 boosters low among the public
ABILENE, Texas — With the winter season approaching, those familiar diseases like the flu and COVID-19 could be creeping up. Back in September, the latest COVID-19 booster became available to the public. However, according to the Center for Disease Control and Prevention (CDC), the turnout for getting that current booster is low. Fewer than 20 million Americans have received the vaccine.
ktxs.com
Dyess Air Force Base 7th Medical Group shows appreciation for Hendrick during ceremony
ABILENE, Texas — Dyess Air Force Base 7th Medical Group showed its appreciation to Hendrick during two ceremonies on Monday. One ceremony was held at Hendrick Medical Center and the other took place at Hendrick Medical Center South in Abilene. Several members of the 7th Medical Group along with...
ktxs.com
22-year-old Abilene man arrested on aggravated robbery charge
ABILENE, Texas — A 22-year-old Abilene man was arrested on a robbery charge. According to a social media post, Richard Wesley Blake Pruitt was stopped by police on Tuesday in north Abilene for an outstanding warrant at the intersection of North 7th Street and North Treadaway Boulevard. Pruitt is...
