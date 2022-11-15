ABILENE, Texas — With the winter season approaching, those familiar diseases like the flu and COVID-19 could be creeping up. Back in September, the latest COVID-19 booster became available to the public. However, according to the Center for Disease Control and Prevention (CDC), the turnout for getting that current booster is low. Fewer than 20 million Americans have received the vaccine.

TAYLOR COUNTY, TX ・ 21 HOURS AGO