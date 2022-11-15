Read full article on original website
Crash on I-26 E entrance ramp slowed traffic Wednesday morning
GRAY, Tenn. (WJHL) — Motorists experiencing delays on I-26 E heading into Johnson City due to a crash at the Gray entrance ramp. Washington County, Tennessee 911 tweeted that the crash occurred at 7:52 a.m. Johnson City authorities confirmed that no injuries were reported in the crash. The Tennessee Department of Transportation’s (TDOT) Smartway map […]
South Fork Utility District aims to better communication with customers
BRISTOL, Tenn. (WCYB) — The South Fork Utility District is looking to improve communication with its customers. The utility district formed in 2020, when the Holston Utility District and South Bristol-Weaver Pike Utility Districts merged. For the last several months, some customers reported to News 5 they had been...
City starting citizen-led study to create Lynn Garden redevelopment plan
The Kingsport Board of Mayor and Aldermen voted unanimously Tuesday night to enter into a partnership to create a corridor development plan for Lynn Garden Drive in an effort to help revitalize the area. “This will look for ways we can provide recommendations on a redevelopment standpoint,” Kingsport City Manager...
Interstate 81 northbound traffic diverted at Exit 69
BLOUNTVILLE — As of just before 6 p.m. Tuesday, Interstate 81 northbound traffic was still being diverted at Exit 69, the Blountville exit, because of an overturned tractor trailer at Mile Marker 71. Mark Nagi of TDOT posted the information on Twitter about 5:45 p.m. A motorist reported the...
Abingdon driver cited in crash that shut down Interstate 81 Tuesday evening
A 90-year-old driver from Abingdon was cited in a four-vehicle crash that shut down a portion of Interstate 81 in Sullivan County Tuesday evening. A report from the Tennessee Highway Patrol said an SUV driven southbound by Trula Harris attempted to turn left into the median space reserved for authorized vehicles near mile marker 71 causing a tractor-trailer to swerve into the median and then into northbound traffic when it collided with two other vehicles.
After theft of Wise Co. lynching marker, group plans to build new one
After theft of Wise Co. lynching marker, group plans to build new one. After theft of Wise Co. lynching marker, group plans …. After theft of Wise Co. lynching marker, group plans to build new one. Greeneville PD: ‘Armed and dangerous’ shooting suspect …. Police in Greeneville said...
$3.1 million in block grants to bring housing rehab, potable water to three Southwest VA localities
RICHMOND, Va. (WJHL) — Some of Virginia’s poorest areas are in the state’s southwest, and the region was well-represented in a recent round of federal Community Development Block Grant (CDBG) funding. Three of 10 projects announced Wednesday by Gov. Glenn Youngkin are in far Southwest Virginia and include two housing revitalizations and a water project. […]
3 People Injured In A Four-Vehicle Crash In Sullivan County (Sullivan County, TN)
The Tennessee Highway Patrol responded to a four-vehicle crash on Interstate 81 northbound at mile marker 71 in Sullivan County. According to the authorities, the crash occurred when a Lexus RX400 attempted to turn into a crossover in the authorized vehicles-only median. A 2017 Kenworth CMV swerved to avoid hitting the Lexus but still collided with it.
US 321/421 expansion to impact local landowners, cost $92.6 million
New plans for the U.S. 321/U.S. 421 expansion project, running through Vilas to Boone’s N.C. 105 Bypass, show how the project will impact local landowners as the project aims to resolve current and anticipated congestion on the road. The project would expand the road from a single lane to two lanes in each direction, according to the project website.
Kingsport announces Christmas events, including parade, tree lighting
The city of Kingsport announced Thursday the lineup for downtown Kingsport Christmas events, including the Christmas Parade and Christmas tree lighting on Dec. 3. This is Kingsport is partnering with the Downtown Kingsport Association. The parade and lighting will kick off all the festivities.
Johnson City man at center of Silver Alert found
JOHNSON CITY, Tenn. (WJHL) — The Tennessee Bureau of Investigation (TBI) said that a man who had been at the center of a Silver Alert Thursday morning has been found and is safe. Authorities say that Cooper lives with a medical condition that could have impaired his ability to return home. Police believed he may […]
Wrongway fleeing motorcyclist accused of crashing into Weber City police cars
WEBER CITY, Va. (WJHL) — A Sneedville man accused of attempting to flee from police on a motorcycle and crashing into officers’ vehicles faces several felony charges, according to Weber City Police Chief Donald Harding. The alleged Wednesday pursuit began when an officer tried to pull the motorcycle over and the driver began to flee. […]
New deli opens in Johnson City Mall
Al’s Deli had its grand opening last weekend in the Mall at Johnson City. The deli, located next to Pal’s in the food court, is owned and operated by Al Rugovac. He moved from the Bronx to Johnson City two years ago with his wife and six kids, but he already had connections in the area.
1 dead, 1 arrested after Bristol, Va. shooting, police report
1 dead, 1 arrested after Bristol, Va. shooting, police report. 1 dead, 1 arrested after Bristol, Va. shooting, police …. 1 dead, 1 arrested after Bristol, Va. shooting, police report. James, Nkamhoua Lead No. 22 Vols to 81-50 Victory …. James, Nkamhoua Lead No. 22 Vols to 81-50 Victory over...
Johnson City schools prepare for 500 new homes and longterm growth
JOHNSON CITY, Tenn. — Johnson City commissioners gave the go-ahead for the annexation of a future 500-home development in Gray Tuesday night. It was the first of three required votes. Local schools are ready for the extra kids, but they’re concerned about long-term growth. Johnson City director of...
Vendors Prepare for Speedway In Lights Opening This Weekend at Bristol Motor Speedway
Early preparation for Ice Rink at BMSJohn Dabbs/Photographer. Seasonal festivities are in the works for the big opening this weekend at the World's Fastest Half-Mile - Bristol Motor Speedway (BMS). The Pinnacle Speedway In Lights - Powered by TVA - returns on November 18, 2022. The light show will continue each night, even on Thanksgiving, Christmas, and New Year's Day until January 7, 2023.
Armed robbery suspect put employees in cooler before fleeing in Greene County, police say
GREENE COUNTY, Tenn. (WCYB) — An armed robbery suspect placed employees in a cooler before leaving a store in Tuesday night, according to the Greene County Sheriff's Department. Police responded to the Creekside Market on Asheville Highway at around 10:30 p.m. Police said the suspect entered the store at...
LIST: 2022 Christmas events in the Tri-Cities
(WJHL) — It may be up for debate whether it is considered socially acceptable to deck your house in holiday decor before Thanksgiving, but one thing is for certain: Christmas is just around the corner, and it never hurts to plan ahead. That is why News Channel 11 compiled a list of holiday happenings that […]
Fans can pose for photos with 49 Winchester in Bristol; more . . .
Here’s a round-up of news briefs from around Southwest and Southside. Send yours for possible inclusion to news@cardinalnews.org. 49 Winchester sets hang-out with fans Nov. 25; a Bristol concert in April. Fans of the Russell County-based band 49 Winchester have two chances to see the group up close in...
JCPD Identify Victims of Fiery, Fatal Crash Earlier This Month
Police in Johnson City have identified the victims in a fiery and fatal vehicle crash on North Roan Street earlier this month. According to police, 28 year old Jonathan S. Brown and 25 year old Courtney S. Crowder, both of Johnson City were killed when the SUV they were traveling in crashed at a high rate of speed into the back of a gas station of North Roan Street on November 3rd. The cause of the fatal crash remains under investigation by JCPD’s Traffic Reconstruction Team.
