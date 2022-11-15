Read full article on original website
Visit the Largest Christmas Shop in TennesseeTravel MavenPigeon Forge, TN
Oak Ridge, Tennessee the secret city that build the atomic bomb that ended WWIISara BOak Ridge, TN
Pastors Urge Patience as Nation Awaits Election ResultsAdvocate AndyKnoxville, TN
Women’s Basketball: No. 14 Ohio State opens season with 87-75 win over No. 5 TennesseeThe LanternColumbus, OH
This Huge Flea Market in Tennessee is a Must-VisitJoe MertensKodak, TN
Mount Olive Elementary students have special visitor for Science Night
KNOXVILLE, Tenn. (WVLT) - Mount Olive Elementary School held a science night for its students, and Meteorologist Jacob Durham was able to share insight into what the WVLT Weather Team does. Students were able to stop by and ask questions about how meteorologists prepare forecasts and what they do every...
Beloved Knox County teacher fighting for life
KNOXVILLE, Tenn. (WVLT) - Knox County teacher, La Rhonda Forsyth, is fighting for her life after she suffered a massive stroke on Nov. 3. Forsyth, 59, worked in Knox County Schools for 21 years. She was working bus duty at Bell Camp Elementary School when she suffered a stroke. Doctors said the event was an anomaly. Otherwise, she was in good health.
Knox County family hoping their act of kindness keeps son’s memory alive
KNOXVILLE, Tenn. (WATE) — One family received an unexpected gift for their son’s birthday. The gift was an act of kindness from another Knox County couple who lost their son in 2016. Whitney Ellis posted a photo on several Knox County community group pages thanking the, at the time, anonymous people who paid for her son’s cupcakes […]
Rival high schools in Blount County unite to help Florida school impacted by storm
BLOUNT COUNTY, Tenn. — Three schools in East Tennessee are putting their rivalry aside and uniting to help 25 students at Cape Coral High School after they lost everything due to Hurricane Ian. Students at Alcoa, Heritage and Maryville High Schools are on a mission to raise $5,000 by...
East Tennessee woman celebrates 100th birthday
KNOXVILLE, Tenn. (WVLT) - A century ago, life was much simpler, with no cell phones or computers. A lot has clearly changed since and one East Tennessee woman has lived through it all. The happy birthday song, is a tune Imogene Shipe has heard 100 times. Shipe hit the century...
Rounding up change to help the Salvation Army
PIGEON FORGE, Tenn. (WVLT) - Nearly 500 children are relying on the Salvation Army in Sevier County for a Merry Christmas. This season, the Incredible Christmas Place is rounding up change to help raise thousands of dollars. A wall around the cash wrap line shows just how generous customers at...
Young-Williams Animal Center sees influx of donations
KNOXVILLE, Tenn. (WVLT) - Young-Williams Animal Center has received a large influx of donations after calling on the community last week for dog and cat food. The shelter received more than 9,000 pounds of dry pet food and more than 162,000 ounces of wet pet food, shelter representatives told WVLT News.
West African schools receive Sevier County equipment donations
SEYMOUR, Tenn. (WATE) — Desks and equipment from Sevier County Schools arrived in West Africa to be distributed to more than 10 schools. In July, students filled two shipping containers with desks and other school equipment to be donated. The donations were originally going to be distributed to six schools but the Sevier County School System said they obtained more than 800 used desks and chairs.
Ways to Find Your Fun to get you in the Christmas spirit
KNOXVILLE, Tenn. (WVLT) - It’s starting to feel like Christmas, so here are some ways to Find Your Fun to get into the Christmas spirit!. Lights Over Gatlingburg is back at Skylift Park. Visitors can enjoy mountain views at night with holiday magic. Skylift Park transforms into a wonderland of holiday music, sparking displays, and a magical tunnel of lights on the sky bridge. Lights Over Gatlinburg runs daily and is included with your Skylift Park admission ticket. It runs through Jan. 31.
Fighting hunger, feeding hope: Second Harvest giving Thanksgiving meals
KNOXVILLE, Tenn. (WVLT) - Second Harvest Food Bank of East Tennessee will distribute Thanksgiving meal boxes on Thursday, Nov. 17 from 10 a.m. until noon. They plan to give out about 500 boxes, no questions asked. Meal kits will be given out on a first-come, first-served basis. The boxes will...
Cocke Co. Emergency Management Agency asking for kids' clothes donations
COCKE COUNTY, Tenn. — The Cocke County Emergency Management Agency said they are asking for people to donate kids' clothing so they can make sure children stay warm over the winter. They said they were partnering with the Cocke County school system for donations. They also said they are...
Music student escapes war to continue his education, perform on Rocky Top
KNOXVILLE, Tenn. (WVLT) - Thirty minutes is just enough time for violinist Marki Lukyniuk to offer comfort to a group of strangers he’s connected to through war. The college student fled the City of Kyiv after Russian soldiers invaded Ukraine. “When they came here, a lot of children were...
Future first responders participate in major accident drill
KNOXVILLE, Tenn. (WVLT) - Multiple agencies teamed up Wednesday to teach future first responders how to handle a major accident. AMR, Rural Metro, and University of Tennessee’s Life Star all helped out with the drill. In the scenario, multiple victims were injured from debris after a head-on collision with...
Whittle Springs Rd. Retaining Wall – Knoxville TN
Agency: WPA Arts Project (WPAAP) The Works Progress Administration built a retaining wall to support the residential properties along the length of a sidewalk on Whittle Springs Rd. in North Knoxville. The wall, as well as a WPA inscription, can be found on the east side of Whittle Springs Road just south of Avondale Ave.
‘Chilly’ Cook-Off, Tree Lighting announced in Clinton
The city of Clinton has announced that the 3rd “Chilly” Cook-Off and Tree Lighting Ceremony will be held on Friday, December 2nd, from 5 to 8 pm at the Community Center. The event will feature the traditional chili cook-off competition among city employees, as well as bowling, corn hole, and basketball, as well as the lighting of the city’s Christmas Tree and a visit from Santa Claus.
Second Harvest announces warehouse distribution event
Sponsored by Altar’d State, Second Harvest Food Bank of East Tennessee will be hosting a Holiday-themed drive-thru distribution event on Thursday, November 17th from 10 am until 12 noon (or until all allotted food is given out) in the parking of their warehouse in Maryville. The warehouse is located...
From hornet’s nests to woolly worms, Tennessee lore tries to predict winter weather
KNOXVILLE, Tenn. (WVLT) - People are always trying to predict how rough winter will be. From the size of a hornet’s nest to the color of a woolly worm, some Tennessee lore always suggests learning from the land. The weather women of the Cumberlands have lived in Crab Orchard...
WBIR's Beth Haynes is moving on to new adventures
KNOXVILLE, Tenn. — For the past two decades, Beth Haynes has touched the lives of so many people in East Tennessee with her Straight from the Heart storytelling. She's put a spotlight on the challenges families face with infertility and the reality of suicide to open up tough, but important, conservations. She has also opened a window into the lives of people in our home who've made lasting impressions with her Homegrown series and work on Live at Five at Four.
Knoxville to Hohenwald: Aging Zoo Knoxville elephants will find refuge at the Elephant Sanctuary
Tonka, Jana and Edie — all aging elephants — will find refuge in Hohenwald, a small city in Middle Tennessee. For around seven decades, Zoo Knoxville has hosted elephants. Visitors would flock to see their stomping grounds, featuring some of the features native to their homeland in Africa.
