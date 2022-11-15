ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Knoxville, TN

Comments / 0

 

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

More
Related
wvlt.tv

Mount Olive Elementary students have special visitor for Science Night

KNOXVILLE, Tenn. (WVLT) - Mount Olive Elementary School held a science night for its students, and Meteorologist Jacob Durham was able to share insight into what the WVLT Weather Team does. Students were able to stop by and ask questions about how meteorologists prepare forecasts and what they do every...
KNOXVILLE, TN
wvlt.tv

Beloved Knox County teacher fighting for life

KNOXVILLE, Tenn. (WVLT) - Knox County teacher, La Rhonda Forsyth, is fighting for her life after she suffered a massive stroke on Nov. 3. Forsyth, 59, worked in Knox County Schools for 21 years. She was working bus duty at Bell Camp Elementary School when she suffered a stroke. Doctors said the event was an anomaly. Otherwise, she was in good health.
KNOX COUNTY, TN
WATE

Knox County family hoping their act of kindness keeps son’s memory alive

KNOXVILLE, Tenn. (WATE) — One family received an unexpected gift for their son’s birthday. The gift was an act of kindness from another Knox County couple who lost their son in 2016. Whitney Ellis posted a photo on several Knox County community group pages thanking the, at the time, anonymous people who paid for her son’s cupcakes […]
KNOX COUNTY, TN
wvlt.tv

East Tennessee woman celebrates 100th birthday

KNOXVILLE, Tenn. (WVLT) - A century ago, life was much simpler, with no cell phones or computers. A lot has clearly changed since and one East Tennessee woman has lived through it all. The happy birthday song, is a tune Imogene Shipe has heard 100 times. Shipe hit the century...
KNOXVILLE, TN
wvlt.tv

Rounding up change to help the Salvation Army

PIGEON FORGE, Tenn. (WVLT) - Nearly 500 children are relying on the Salvation Army in Sevier County for a Merry Christmas. This season, the Incredible Christmas Place is rounding up change to help raise thousands of dollars. A wall around the cash wrap line shows just how generous customers at...
SEVIER COUNTY, TN
wvlt.tv

Young-Williams Animal Center sees influx of donations

KNOXVILLE, Tenn. (WVLT) - Young-Williams Animal Center has received a large influx of donations after calling on the community last week for dog and cat food. The shelter received more than 9,000 pounds of dry pet food and more than 162,000 ounces of wet pet food, shelter representatives told WVLT News.
KNOXVILLE, TN
WATE

West African schools receive Sevier County equipment donations

SEYMOUR, Tenn. (WATE) — Desks and equipment from Sevier County Schools arrived in West Africa to be distributed to more than 10 schools. In July, students filled two shipping containers with desks and other school equipment to be donated. The donations were originally going to be distributed to six schools but the Sevier County School System said they obtained more than 800 used desks and chairs.
SEVIER COUNTY, TN
wvlt.tv

Ways to Find Your Fun to get you in the Christmas spirit

KNOXVILLE, Tenn. (WVLT) - It’s starting to feel like Christmas, so here are some ways to Find Your Fun to get into the Christmas spirit!. Lights Over Gatlingburg is back at Skylift Park. Visitors can enjoy mountain views at night with holiday magic. Skylift Park transforms into a wonderland of holiday music, sparking displays, and a magical tunnel of lights on the sky bridge. Lights Over Gatlinburg runs daily and is included with your Skylift Park admission ticket. It runs through Jan. 31.
GATLINBURG, TN
wvlt.tv

Future first responders participate in major accident drill

KNOXVILLE, Tenn. (WVLT) - Multiple agencies teamed up Wednesday to teach future first responders how to handle a major accident. AMR, Rural Metro, and University of Tennessee’s Life Star all helped out with the drill. In the scenario, multiple victims were injured from debris after a head-on collision with...
KNOXVILLE, TN
livingnewdeal.org

Whittle Springs Rd. Retaining Wall – Knoxville TN

Agency: WPA Arts Project (WPAAP) The Works Progress Administration built a retaining wall to support the residential properties along the length of a sidewalk on Whittle Springs Rd. in North Knoxville. The wall, as well as a WPA inscription, can be found on the east side of Whittle Springs Road just south of Avondale Ave.
KNOXVILLE, TN
WYSH AM 1380

‘Chilly’ Cook-Off, Tree Lighting announced in Clinton

The city of Clinton has announced that the 3rd “Chilly” Cook-Off and Tree Lighting Ceremony will be held on Friday, December 2nd, from 5 to 8 pm at the Community Center. The event will feature the traditional chili cook-off competition among city employees, as well as bowling, corn hole, and basketball, as well as the lighting of the city’s Christmas Tree and a visit from Santa Claus.
CLINTON, TN
WYSH AM 1380

Second Harvest announces warehouse distribution event

Sponsored by Altar’d State, Second Harvest Food Bank of East Tennessee will be hosting a Holiday-themed drive-thru distribution event on Thursday, November 17th from 10 am until 12 noon (or until all allotted food is given out) in the parking of their warehouse in Maryville. The warehouse is located...
MARYVILLE, TN
WBIR

WBIR's Beth Haynes is moving on to new adventures

KNOXVILLE, Tenn. — For the past two decades, Beth Haynes has touched the lives of so many people in East Tennessee with her Straight from the Heart storytelling. She's put a spotlight on the challenges families face with infertility and the reality of suicide to open up tough, but important, conservations. She has also opened a window into the lives of people in our home who've made lasting impressions with her Homegrown series and work on Live at Five at Four.
KNOXVILLE, TN
wvlt.tv

Beloved Knox County teacher suffers stroke

Hops and Holler’s owner talks future plans after announcing bar’s closing. Todd Wakefield speaks about why he decided to close the bar and his new golf apparel business Inward Half. Deadly I-40 Crash. Updated: 7 hours ago. One man died in a crash on I-40 after hitting a...
KNOX COUNTY, TN

Comments / 0

Community Policy