What could the VCSC superintendent search look like?
VIGO COUNTY, Ind. (WTWO/WAWV) — Vigo County School Corporation has a big role to fill after Superintendent Rob Haworth announced his retirement on Monday evening. So, what comes next in the process to fill that role? Timeline for superintendent search Steve Horton, Director of Board Services for the Indiana School Boards Association, said the Vigo […]
WTHI
Rezoning controversy involving testing facility
TERRE HAUTE, Ind. (WTHI) - The Vigo County commissioners have tabled a controversial rezoning request from an animal research facility. LFM Quality Laboratories is an animal research facility located on Chamberlain Street in Terre Haute. Owner, Lindy Miller, recently purchased some land off of U.S. 41. However, there are some local activists who are against the new rezoning.
VCSC Supt. Haworth announces he’s retiring
TERRE HAUTE, Ind. (WTWO/WAWV) – Vigo County School Corporation Superintendent Dr. Rob Haworth announced that he’s retiring from his position in January. The announcement came near the end of the Vigo County School Board meeting on Monday. The Vigo County School Board voted to put Dr. Tom Balitewicz as the interim superintendent upon Haworth’s departure. […]
WTHI
Former Vigo County Schools superintendent files for expungement
MARION COUNTY, Ind. (WTHI) - Former Vigo County Schools Superintendent Danny Tanoos has filed a petition for expungement and sealing of records. The petition was filed last Monday in Marion Superior Court 30. Tanoos pleaded guilty to a misdemeanor charge of unlawful competitive bidding on November 5, 2021. ORIGINAL STORY...
vermilioncountyfirst.com
County Board O-Ks Sale of Parcels to Danville
The Vermilion County Board has approved the sale of some of the parcels to the City of Danville that had been scheduled to go to a delinquent tax auction. But County Board Chairman Larry Baughn notes that not all the parcels the city wants are being sold…. AUDIO: What the...
WTHI
Sullivan County residents react to changes to a busy intersection
CARLISLE, Ind. (WTHI) - A busy intersection in Sullivan County will see some major changes soon. This is the intersection at US 41 and State Road 58 near Carlisle. We are leaning how a couple of Sullivan County residents are feeling about these changes. That includes Curtis Horton, a local farmer who says this intersection needs to be updated.
Residents speak out against potential rezoning near Pimento
TERRE HAUTE, Ind. (WTWO/WAWV)– It was a controversial morning at the Vigo County annex on Tuesday, as community members spoke out against potential rezoning in the southern part of the county, near Pimento. LFM Quality Laboratories– a research company that does work testing on cats and dogs– is looking to relocate and expand on 40 […]
WTHI
Vermillion Rise scores grant to renovate admin building
VERMILLION COUNTY, Ind. (WTHI) - The "Vermillion Rise Mega Park" has received a helping hand for office improvements. The Duke Energy Foundation awarded $25,000 to the organization. The money will be used for upgrades to the administrative building. The three-story facility was built in the 1970s and has aged. The...
WTHI
Vigo County bridge reopens after it was closed for construction
VIGO COUNTY, Ind. (WTHI) - A well-traveled road in Vigo County is reopening after some major construction. Greencastle Road will be open for the first time in several months. County crews have been working to replace a bridge on the road since August. The bridge reconstruction project wrapped up Thursday...
WTHI
Public open house set Sullivan County road project
SULLIVAN COUNTY, Ind. (WTHI) - A public open house is happening Wednesday at Carlisle Elementary and Junior High School. The event is to inform the public about changes coming to an intersection near Carlisle. A proposed reduced conflict intersection, also known as RCI, is currently being planned for the intersection...
WTHI
Terre Haute teacher honored as an "Outstanding Educator"
TERRE HAUTE, Ind. (WTHI) - A local teacher got quite the surprise on Wednesday morning. Josh Lee teaches math at Terre Haute South Vigo High School. He was selected as a 2022 McDonald's Outstanding Educator. The local McDonald's restaurants started this program three years ago to honor standout educators in...
WTHI
ISU recognized at a top college for student voting
TERRE HAUTE, Ind. (WTHI) - An organization has honored Indiana State University for college student voting. ISU is a 2022 all-in most engaged campus for college student voting." The "all in campus democracy challenge" just released the list of 394 schools. The designation recognizes colleges for their efforts to increase...
vincennespbs.org
Commissioners Okay a Road Closure Request
Johanningsmeier Road between Freelandville and Harting Road will be closed at the request of a coal company. Sunrise Coal requested the closing a few weeks ago due to expanding operations. The Knox County Commissioners Tuesday finally approved the request after Highway Superintendent Benji Boyd gave his approval of the closure.
Frederick Douglass Monument coming to Downtown Terre Haute
TERRE HAUTE, Ind. (WTWO/WAWV)– A monument for Frederick Douglass is coming to downtown Terre Haute. A five-foot tall dedication will be placed outside the Hilton Garden Inn, near the intersection of Wabash Avenue and 7th Street, according to Dr. Crystal Reynolds, who helped lead the efforts to have him honored in the city. Douglass has […]
WTHI
VIGO CO. JAIL UPDATE
"I think we're doing the best we can." New Vigo Co. Security Center is fully operational. Vigo County inmates were moved into the new facilities earlier this week. Now, the sheriff's office is making sure its following proper guidelines to keep everyone safe.
wamwamfm.com
Daviess County Arrest Report (11/14)
Kevin Flax, 35, of Washington, was arrested on a charge of Writ of Attachment. Bond was set at $4,000. Assony Fleurime, 31, of Washington, was arrested on counts of OVWI and Operating a Vehicle While Never Obtaining a License. No bond was set. Total Jail Population: 161.
WTHI
A fix is coming soon to Prairie Street in Vincennes
VINCENNES, Ind. (WTHI) - For several months, drivers have had to endure rough, uneven pavement while driving down Prairie Street in Vincennes. According to Mayor Joe Yochum, the road is deteriorating from the construction of the houses on Eric Avenue. Private contractors hired by the owner of the housing development...
wamwamfm.com
Three-Vehicle Accident in Front of Bobes in Washington
A three-vehicle accident occurred yesterday evening at approximately 6 p.m. on S. State Road 57 in front of Bobes in Washington. The southbound lane was closed for approximately 25 minutes before being reopened. Within a half-hour, first responders had cleaned up the scene.
WTHI
VCSC students will soon undergo active shooter response training
VIGO COUNTY, Ind. (WTHI) - An update on a new safety measure was presented to the board at Monday's Vigo County School Corporation Board of Trustees meeting. VCSC staff recently underwent ALICE training. It is active shooter response training. Interim Superintendent, Dr. Tom Balitewicz, announced that students will also be...
WTHI
Family Dollar/Dollar Tree under construction in Sullivan
SULLIVAN, Ind. (WTHI) - Work is underway for a two-in-one Dollar Tree and Family Dollar in Sullivan. It'll be where the old Sullivan Motel used to stand. Construction is underway now. The store is expected to open early spring. Local real estate agent and broker Wes Bedwell is leading the...
