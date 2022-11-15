ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Indianapolis, IN

Comments / 0

 

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

More
Related
Fox 59

Angela Answers: Melissa Runnels’ parents’ plea for answers

A college graduate, shot to death, set on fire, and left behind an abandoned Indianapolis home. The murder of 20-year-old Melissa Runnels remains unsolved. Four years have passed, and this morning her parents ask you to help them find their daughter’s killer. Mike Runnels, Barbara Harvey, and their private detective Richard Ferrin now working the case. For more information, click here and here.
INDIANAPOLIS, IN
WISH-TV

Indianapolis Moms: Non-traditional gift ideas

NDIANAPOLIS (WISH) — The holidays are fast approaching and many are looking to give creative gifts to their children. “We live in an amazing city, don’t we? We have so many opportunities and experiences right at our fingertips. So think about sports tickets or going to a game with your family. How fun would that be?” Indianapolis Moms contributor Amanda Hauser said.
INDIANAPOLIS, IN
Current Publishing

Teen Entrepreneur: Noblesville High School student Michael Corlew sees success in junk-hauling business

If you’re looking to toss out old junk that you longer need, Noblesville teenager Michael Corlew will gladly haul it away. The 17-year-old Noblesville High School junior is seeing much success after launching his own junk-hauling business, MB Junk Removal, which picks up items people no longer need or want such as furniture, appliances and more. Corlew said he got his start as an entrepreneur picking up dog waste in his neighborhood at age 14 and eventually saved enough money to purchase his great-grandfather’s truck.
NOBLESVILLE, IN
foodgressing.com

Wendy’s Hoosier Biscuit Bowl – Free Offering in Indianapolis

Whether on the court or at the breakfast table, a Hoosier is always a winner thanks to Wendy’s new Hoosier Biscuit Bowl. To celebrate the launch of the bowl, as well as the weekend’s much-anticipated game in Indianapolis, Wendy’s is bringing in former Hoosier basketball star Christian Watford to serve up FREE Hoosier Biscuit Bowls to fans on Friday, November 18th, 2022.
INDIANAPOLIS, IN
Current Publishing

Noblesville actor lands dream gig

Benjamin Elliott will finally get his wish. “I have dreamed of being on the Beef & Boards stage since I first saw Kenny Shepard in ‘A Beef & Boards Christmas’ when I was a young child,” said Elliott, who was born and raised in Noblesville. “Beef & Boards was my first experience with professional theater, and the people onstage were like celebrities to me. It is humbling to think that a child in the audience could now be inspired by a play that I am a part of.”
NOBLESVILLE, IN
WISH-TV

FDA-approved weight loss drug for adults successful in children

INDIANAPOLIS (WISH) – An estimated 33% of children between the ages of 2 and 19 are overweight or obese. That’s 1 in 3. According to a new study published in the New England Journal of Medicine, there may be a promising new treatment to reduce these numbers. Scientists say the weight loss drug, semaglutide–first approved by the FDA for adults–may also be effective in children.
INDIANAPOLIS, IN
WTHR

Christkindlmarkt brings new holiday offerings to Carmel

CARMEL, Ind. — The Carmel Christkindlmarkt for 2022 opens for the 2022 holiday season on Saturday around the ice rink on Carter Green with new food and gift options in addition to the traditional German offerings that have become favorites since 2017, when the market debuted. New food options.
CARMEL, IN
bcdemocrat.com

‘Rising star’ returning to native Brown County

Country musician Rylee Nicholson is a rising country music star, who just so happens to be from Brown County. He’ll be back in his hometown of Nashville from Nov. 13 through 21, and will hold several performances while he is in the county. He will put on a concert...
BROWN COUNTY, IN
Alina Andras

4 Great Steakhouses in Indiana

If you live in Indiana and you love going to nice restaurants from time to time, here is a list of four amazing steakhouses in Indiana that are well-known for serving absolutely delicious food, made with fresh and high-quality ingredients only, so definitely add them to your list and pay them a visit if you haven't already.
INDIANA STATE
WISH-TV

Academy pays students out of high school to learn trade skills

INDIANAPOLIS (WISH) — With more high schoolers looking at other options besides college, choosing careers in skilled trades is possible with one academy wanting to train the next generation for the trades. Peterman Top Tech Academy, which is on the city’s southeast side, focuses on heating, ventilation, air conditioning,...
INDIANAPOLIS, IN
Indy with Kids

Things To Do This Weekend November 18 -20, 2022

The holiday season is nearly here and we’re kicking it all off with Thanksgiving next week!. If you’re still making your Thanksgiving plans, it’s not too late to order Carryout Thanksgiving dinners, or consider visiting one of the many restaurants open on Thanksgiving around Indianapolis. We also...
INDIANAPOLIS, IN

Comments / 0

Community Policy