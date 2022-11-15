Read full article on original website
FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS
This City in Indiana Has Been Ranked as One of the Most Rat-Infested Cities in AmericaJoe MertensIndianapolis, IN
4 Great Pizza Places in IndianaAlina AndrasIndiana State
Hoosier Hindu Americans donate 8600 pounds of foodJR SandadiIndianapolis, IN
Weekends Only Furniture & Mattress Unexpectedly ClosingBryan DijkhuizenSaint Louis, MO
4 Great Steakhouses in IndianaAlina AndrasIndiana State
Related
Fox 59
Angela Answers: Melissa Runnels’ parents’ plea for answers
A college graduate, shot to death, set on fire, and left behind an abandoned Indianapolis home. The murder of 20-year-old Melissa Runnels remains unsolved. Four years have passed, and this morning her parents ask you to help them find their daughter’s killer. Mike Runnels, Barbara Harvey, and their private detective Richard Ferrin now working the case. For more information, click here and here.
WISH-TV
Indianapolis Moms: Non-traditional gift ideas
NDIANAPOLIS (WISH) — The holidays are fast approaching and many are looking to give creative gifts to their children. “We live in an amazing city, don’t we? We have so many opportunities and experiences right at our fingertips. So think about sports tickets or going to a game with your family. How fun would that be?” Indianapolis Moms contributor Amanda Hauser said.
Current Publishing
Teen Entrepreneur: Noblesville High School student Michael Corlew sees success in junk-hauling business
If you’re looking to toss out old junk that you longer need, Noblesville teenager Michael Corlew will gladly haul it away. The 17-year-old Noblesville High School junior is seeing much success after launching his own junk-hauling business, MB Junk Removal, which picks up items people no longer need or want such as furniture, appliances and more. Corlew said he got his start as an entrepreneur picking up dog waste in his neighborhood at age 14 and eventually saved enough money to purchase his great-grandfather’s truck.
Yelp names downtown Indy bakery as place for best pastries in Indiana
Pastries can be a sweet (or savory) way to start your day, and Yelp has named a downtown Indianapolis bakery as the best place for pastries in all of Indiana. Give it up for Leviathan Bakehouse, which opened during the summer of 2020. The bakehouse features everything from danishes to kouign-amanns. “The core of our […]
Doctors urge caution at Thanksgiving gatherings to prevent a surge in RSV
INDIANAPOLIS — Doctors are urging caution in planning holiday gatherings as we approach Thanksgiving next week. There's growing concern about another surge in RSV infections in children. So doctors are suggesting specific steps to reduce risk for your family because the consequences can be serious if you don't. The...
foodgressing.com
Wendy’s Hoosier Biscuit Bowl – Free Offering in Indianapolis
Whether on the court or at the breakfast table, a Hoosier is always a winner thanks to Wendy’s new Hoosier Biscuit Bowl. To celebrate the launch of the bowl, as well as the weekend’s much-anticipated game in Indianapolis, Wendy’s is bringing in former Hoosier basketball star Christian Watford to serve up FREE Hoosier Biscuit Bowls to fans on Friday, November 18th, 2022.
4 Great Pizza Places in Indiana
If you live in Indiana and you also happen to love pizza, here is a list of four amazing pizza places in Indiana that are known for serving absolutely delicious food, every day of the week.
Current Publishing
Noblesville actor lands dream gig
Benjamin Elliott will finally get his wish. “I have dreamed of being on the Beef & Boards stage since I first saw Kenny Shepard in ‘A Beef & Boards Christmas’ when I was a young child,” said Elliott, who was born and raised in Noblesville. “Beef & Boards was my first experience with professional theater, and the people onstage were like celebrities to me. It is humbling to think that a child in the audience could now be inspired by a play that I am a part of.”
WISH-TV
FDA-approved weight loss drug for adults successful in children
INDIANAPOLIS (WISH) – An estimated 33% of children between the ages of 2 and 19 are overweight or obese. That’s 1 in 3. According to a new study published in the New England Journal of Medicine, there may be a promising new treatment to reduce these numbers. Scientists say the weight loss drug, semaglutide–first approved by the FDA for adults–may also be effective in children.
Current Publishing
Once upon a time: Carmel couple makes tradition of visiting Renaissance festivals
In the spring of 1998, Susan and Johan (Hans) Van den Heuvel had only been dating for two weeks when they decided to check out the Scarborough Renaissance Festival in Waxahachie, Texas, with Susan’s daughter, Gabriella. “We just went to see what it was about and thought, ‘Wow, this...
This City in Indiana Has Been Ranked as One of the Most Rat-Infested Cities in America
Disclaimer:The following information is updated for 2022. It is for educational purposes. Earlier this year, one city in the beautiful state of Indiana was ranked among the most rat-infested cities in America.
Christkindlmarkt brings new holiday offerings to Carmel
CARMEL, Ind. — The Carmel Christkindlmarkt for 2022 opens for the 2022 holiday season on Saturday around the ice rink on Carter Green with new food and gift options in addition to the traditional German offerings that have become favorites since 2017, when the market debuted. New food options.
bcdemocrat.com
‘Rising star’ returning to native Brown County
Country musician Rylee Nicholson is a rising country music star, who just so happens to be from Brown County. He’ll be back in his hometown of Nashville from Nov. 13 through 21, and will hold several performances while he is in the county. He will put on a concert...
WTHI
"I want to bring back his little family." Arizona family continues three year search for dog in Clay County.
CLAY CO., Ind. (WTHI)- One Arizona family is searching a part of the Wabash Valley for a beloved four-legged family member. Derrick and Jenna Monet were a young couple looking to grow their family. They ended up doing just that, by adopting a dog named Milo, a blue-ticked hound. Derrick's...
4 Great Steakhouses in Indiana
If you live in Indiana and you love going to nice restaurants from time to time, here is a list of four amazing steakhouses in Indiana that are well-known for serving absolutely delicious food, made with fresh and high-quality ingredients only, so definitely add them to your list and pay them a visit if you haven't already.
WISH-TV
New research shows certain parents are at greater risk of dementia than others
INDIANAPOLIS (WISH) — Parents of boys may face a higher risk of cognitive decline compared to parents who have daughters, a new study suggests. To assess the possible link, researchers at Charles University in the Czech Republic looked at more than 13,000 adults 50 and older. Findings showed mothers...
WISH-TV
Academy pays students out of high school to learn trade skills
INDIANAPOLIS (WISH) — With more high schoolers looking at other options besides college, choosing careers in skilled trades is possible with one academy wanting to train the next generation for the trades. Peterman Top Tech Academy, which is on the city’s southeast side, focuses on heating, ventilation, air conditioning,...
WTHR
We all need to hand over our leftover pumpkins to these rescue pigs — immediately
BROWNSBURG, Ind — If you’re thinking of tossing your old Halloween pumpkins in the trash - hold up. An adorable group of rescue animals will gladly take them off your hands!. Oinking Acres Farm Rescue & Sanctuary is a rescue group in Brownsburg. Founded in 2017, the nonprofit...
Things To Do This Weekend November 18 -20, 2022
The holiday season is nearly here and we’re kicking it all off with Thanksgiving next week!. If you’re still making your Thanksgiving plans, it’s not too late to order Carryout Thanksgiving dinners, or consider visiting one of the many restaurants open on Thanksgiving around Indianapolis. We also...
IACS seeks foster families for new program
The last thing you want to worry about is how to take care of your pet in times of crisis. A new Indianapolis Animal Care Services program aims to help.
Comments / 0