Motley Fool
'Amazon Clinic' Will Offer Affordable Online Healthcare in 32 States
Amazon's new virtual care service offers fast, convenient, affordable medical care. Amazon announced its newly-opened virtual healthcare portal, Amazon Clinic. Available in 32 states, adults can get help online for common health issues. This service is an affordable, convenient virtual care solution for busy people. Amazon continues to add new...
Amazon plans new virtual care offering based on messaging
Amazon is stepping back into virtual care with a new service that uses secure messaging to connect patients with doctors for help with nearly two dozen conditions. The retail giant said Tuesday it will launch “Amazon Clinic” in 32 states to provide medication refills and care for conditions like allergies, erectile disfunction, hair loss, migraines and urinary tract infections. That list does not include the flu, COVID-19, ear infections or other urgent care conditions for which patients often seek help through telemedicine. Amazon said it will work to add other conditions over time to the service, which will not accept insurance. It also plans to expand the service to more states in the coming months. Virtual care, or telemedicine, exploded in popularity when COVID-19 hit a couple years ago and patients initially hunkered down in their homes to avoid catching the virus. Its use has since waned but remains popular for its convenience and its ability to improve access to care.
Engadget
Google will pay $392 million to 40 states in largest-ever US consumer privacy settlement
Has agreed to pay $391.5 million to settle charges brought forth by 40 attorneys general. They accused the company of misleading users into believing they had turned off in their settings, but Google continued to collect information about their movements. As part of the settlement, Google has agreed to "significantly improve" its location tracking disclosures and user controls starting next year.
Inside Amazon’s ‘warehouse of the future’ where army of robots have replaced ‘human jobs’
AMAZON has provided a rare look "behind the curtain" of its warehouse of the future. The tech giant has invited media to its first Delivering the Future event, which is taking place in a warehouse in Boston. Reporters were taken inside a facility that houses lots of new robots and...
scitechdaily.com
Common Type of Clothing Could Be Exposing Millions of Children to Harmful Chemicals
The study found toxic per- and polyfluoroalkyl substances in all stain-resistant uniforms tested. According to a recent study conducted by scientists at the Paul H. O’Neill School of Public and Environmental Affairs at Indiana University and associates from the University of Toronto, the University of Notre Dame, and the Green Science Policy Institute, children who wear stain-resistant school uniforms may be exposed to potentially harmful levels of chemicals.
Gizmodo
Layoffs Begin at Amazon: 'Some Roles Will No Longer Be Required'
Winter has arrived at Amazon. The company began laying off employees across multiple divisions of its corporate and tech business on Tuesday, less than two days after a New York Times report said the company was eyeing company-wide layoffs potentially impacting 10,000 employees. Workers involved in Amazon’s Alexa smart home speaker and Luna cloud gaming units are reportedly amongst those already packing their bags.
Penumbra Launches First Hands-Free, Full Body Virtual Reality-Based Offering for Rehabilitation, Expanding REAL® System Platform
ALAMEDA, Calif.--(BUSINESS WIRE)--Nov 15, 2022-- Penumbra, Inc. (NYSE: PEN), a global healthcare company focused on innovative therapies, today announced the first full body, non-tethered immersive healthcare offering for rehabilitation. The latest REAL y-Series product uses upper and lower body sensors that allow clinicians to track full body movement and progress in real time. The expansion of the virtual reality-based immersive healthcare platform, REAL System, will be used to support a broad range of physical, cognitive and mental well-being for patients undergoing physical or occupational therapy. This press release features multimedia. View the full release here: https://www.businesswire.com/news/home/20221115005723/en/ Penumbra, Inc. today announced the first full body, non-tethered immersive healthcare offering for rehabilitation. The latest REAL y-Series product uses upper and lower body sensors that allow clinicians to track full body movement and progress in real time. The expansion of the virtual reality-based immersive healthcare platform, REAL System, will be used to support a broad range of physical, cognitive and mental well-being for patients undergoing physical or occupational therapy. (Photo: Business Wire)
iheart.com
Google Pays States Millions In Tracking Suit
Massachusetts is receiving over nine-million-dollars in a nationwide settlement with Google over misleading consumers about its location tracking. he money is the state's share of the 391-million-dollars being paid to 40 states to settle allegations that Google violated consumer protection laws. In addition to the payments, the settlement requires Google...
WGAL
40 states, including Pennsylvania, reach $391.5M settlement with Google over location tracking practices
Pennsylvania and 39 other states have reached a $391.5 million settlement with Google over its location tracking practices relating to Google Account settings. Attorney General Josh Shapiro said Monday that it's the largest multistate attorney general privacy settlement in the history of the U.S. Pennsylvania is set to receive more...
'Recession-Proof' Employer Slammed for Pre-Holiday Layoffs: 'Shameful'
The recession-proof label is thrown around often, but does it really exist?
TODAY.com
Patients now have access to doctor's visit notes: A guide to what's inside
What does your doctor really think about your condition and health concerns? For more than a year now, patients have been able to access and read the observations doctors write down about them during a visit. The clinical notes can come with surprises. Patients may be amused to find out...
Tech layoffs are soaring this month
November is shaping up to be a brutal month for tech layoffs — and we’re only halfway through. Driving the news: Amazon is gearing up to lay off about 10,000 employees, the largest reduction to its headcount in the company's history (though a teeny fraction of its 1 million employees), the New York Times reports.
mmm-online.com
MM+M launches Women of Distinction and Women to Watch programs
MM+M has launched the 2023 version of its Women of Distinction and Women to Watch award programs. The programs are designed to celebrate the women whose leadership, creativity and insight set the bar high, both for their peers and generations to follow. “The world of medical marketing does not lack...
National Down Payment Assistance Facilitator Arrive Home Launches Today
SOUTH JORDAN, Utah--(BUSINESS WIRE)--Nov 15, 2022-- Arrive Home, a national down payment assistance facilitator offering emerging credit solutions for responsible borrowers in underserved communities, has announced its nationwide launch today. This press release features multimedia. View the full release here: https://www.businesswire.com/news/home/20221115005315/en/ Tai Christensen, Chief Diversity and Public Relations Officer at Arrive Home. (Photo: Business Wire)
Amazon Preparing for Largest Layoffs in Its History
Amazon is looking to cut approximately 10,000 workers from its corporate and technological development departments, roughly 3 percent of the tech giant’s global work force, according to The New York Times. The layoffs mark the largest cuts in the company’s history just weeks before the holiday shopping season. The plan comes on the heels of historic job losses across the tech industry, including Meta firing roughly 13 percent of its workforce and Twitter sacking more than half of its staffers. Anonymous sources who spoke with the Times say that Amazon is looking to chop employees working in its devices division, which include engineers developing the online retailer’s voice-activated assistant Alexa, along with its human resources department. Over the last year, Amazon has scaled back or shuttered a number of its services and products, including Amazon Care and Fabric.com, according to the outlet.
ffnews.com
EXCLUSIVE: “Lessons from a marketeer” – Eric Fulwiler, We Are Rival in ‘The Fintech Magazine’
What makes challenger brands fit for purpose today… and for tomorrow’s world? Eric Fulwiler, Co-founder and CEO of growth consultancy We Are Rival shares his thoughts. The financial services world of 2022 is a loud, noisy, crowded place. Technology and regulation have lowered the barriers to entry and distribution to such a point that the market is flooded with new brands, products, services, and content (gah, so much content!). How do you find any white space at all? How do you stand out? How do you reach a modern consumer (B2C or B2B), one who has so much more choice than they used to? And, even if you answer those questions, how do you continuously answer them, day-in, day-out, year-in, year-out when the only constant around you is change? Well, the solution to success in today and tomorrow’s world is a combination of a lot of things, but it certainly isn’t doing things the way you’ve done them before.
In an SEC filing this week, Roku indicated that it plans to cut around 200 jobs, or roughly 5% of its total workforce. The company expects to spend about $28 to $31 million on the downsizing scheme, largely due to severance payments and other employee benefit contributions. Most of this will occur during Q4 of 2022 and Q1 of 2023. After the news hit the wires, Roku stock dropped another 3%, capping off a rough year for the company that has seen its value crater by close to 90% from its July 2021 high.
woodworkingnetwork.com
Canadian cabinet company plans $45 million investment to automate factories
SAINT-ANACLET-DE-LESSARD, Q.C. -- Groupe Miralis plans to invest $45 million for the start-up of two new high-automation manufacturing furniture plants, one in Saint-Anaclet-de-Lessard (near Rimouski) and another in Québec City. The Lower Saint-Laurent region-based company produces durable, high-quality kitchen cabinet manufacturing. With these major investments, Miralis hopes to not...
WPXI Pittsburgh
Consumer watchdog report shows recalled toys are popping up online
As you’re preparing your holiday shopping list, a new consumer watchdog report found dozens of potentially hazardous toys are being sold online. In this report, consumer experts found brand-new recalled toys are still available online. This is happening days, weeks, months and even years after they are deemed dangerous.
It's the end of the boom times in tech, as layoffs keep mounting
For more than two decades, the U.S. tech industry has been a reliable source of booming stocks and cushy, high-paid jobs. In the span of weeks, the sheen has faded and the ax has fallen. More than 35,000 tech workers across 72 companies have been laid off this month, adding...
