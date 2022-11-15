Read full article on original website
These 3 Treasure Valley Teams Are Up For State Football Titles
Football season is winding down in the Treasure Valley and now, the best of the best are about to represent us in the Idaho High School State Championships!. While many college programs are position for bowl game bids or battling to stay alive--our high school programs are ready to crown champions!
Montana State brings NCAA Tournament experience to matchup with Oregon men's basketball
The now unranked Oregon Duck men's basketball team will look to get past a shocking and bad loss at home last week to UC Irvine, and their first crack at a win will come against a team that made the NCAA Tournament last season. Montana State, out of the Big...
Highlights from 30 years of Coug watching: Derek Deis' memory runs deep
PULLMAN — As the brass section blared Saturday at halftime of Washington State’s victory over Arizona State, a guy who’s been up close for many Cougar football clashes over the last three decades smiles broadly when asked to reflect on it all. Derek Deis is in his...
Pipeline from Lewis-Clark State to Lewiston continues
The Warrior way continues to take over Lewiston High School athletics, this time on the softball field. Former Lewis-Clark State outfielder Jesse Roehl will take over coaching duties for the Bengals this spring, replacing Kristin Delp.
