Red Wings Have the Assets to Acquire Sharks’ Erik Karlsson
Last month (Oct. 27), NHL insider Pierre LeBrun reported that the San Jose Sharks are open to hearing offers for just about every player on their roster besides Tomas Hertl. That naturally has since made the Sharks one of the most-talked-about teams in the rumor mill, and general manager (GM) Mike Grier has now added more fuel to the fire. On Tuesday (Nov. 16), Grier confirmed to NHL.com’s Nicholas Cotsonika that he will be listening to any trade offers for star defenseman Erik Karlsson . In my opinion, Detroit Red Wings GM Steve Yzerman should take advantage of this and make a push to acquire him.
Minnesota Wild place starting goalie Marc-Andre Fleury on IR
ST PAUL, Minn. — Coming off perhaps his best three-game stretch of the season, starting goalie Marc-Andre Fleury will be absent from the crease for at least a week. The Minnesota Wild announced they've placed their starting goalie on Injured Reserve with an upper body injury, which makes him ineligible for at least seven days. In response to the move, the Wild recalled goalie Zane McIntyre from Iowa.
Ducks beat Wings, snap 3-game skid on Strome's OT goal
ANAHEIM, Calif. -- — Ryan Strome scored on a pass from Trevor Zegras with 49 seconds left in overtime and the Anaheim Ducks snapped a three-game losing streak with a 3-2 victory over the Detroit Red Wings on Tuesday night. John Klingberg scored his first goal for his new...
Todd Bertuzzi talks about playing in West Coast Express era and how hockey is producing more teams like the early 2000s Canucks
Since he joined the Vancouver Canucks in a 1998 trade that sent Trevor Linden to the Islanders, Todd Bertuzzi has seen the team and the city change a lot. Bertuzzi made an appearance on Canucks Conversation on Wednesday to talk about his time as a Canuck, what it was like playing in the middle of the Dead Puck Era and how the game has evolved since his playing days.
Where Things Stand Between Marian Hossa, Blackhawks About Future Role
Where things stand between Hossa, Hawks about future role originally appeared on NBC Sports Chicago. When Marian Hossa stepped away from hockey in 2017 due to a progressive skin disorder, the Blackhawks eventually traded his contract to the Arizona Coyotes for salary cap reasons. Hossa only approved of the trade because he was promised by the Blackhawks that he would be re-signed when it expired.
Blackhawks' Patrick Kane on Marian Hossa: ‘A Perfect Hockey Player'
Patrick Kane on Marian Hossa: 'A perfect hockey player' originally appeared on NBC Sports Chicago. The Blackhawks are officially going to raise Marian Hossa's No. 81 to the United Center rafters on Sunday, and it'll be the first number retired from the three Stanley Cup-winning teams in 2010, 2013 and 2015.
NHL general managers discuss potential rule changes in 'evolving' game
TORONTO -- The NHL general managers met for about five hours in Toronto on Tuesday, mostly going over fine points of rules and setting up in-depth discussions for their meeting in Palm Beach, Florida, from March 13-15. The NHL hockey operations department showed the GMs videos of nuances in the game now and new moves that might challenge interpretations of rules in the future.
Buffalo visits Ottawa after Skinner's 2-goal game
Buffalo Sabres (7-9-0, seventh in the Atlantic Division) vs. Ottawa Senators (5-9-1, eighth in the Atlantic Division) FANDUEL SPORTSBOOK NHL LINE: Senators -166, Sabres +139; over/under is 6.5. BOTTOM LINE: The Buffalo Sabres visit the Ottawa Senators after Jeff Skinner's two-goal game against the Vancouver Canucks in the Sabres' 5-4...
Detroit Pistons: Possible trade target on the Milwaukee Bucks
The Detroit Pistons and Milwaukee Bucks are two teams headed in opposite directions. The Bucks have one of the best records in the league and will be chasing a title behind MVP candidate Giannis Antetokounmpo while the Pistons are just 3-12, facing injuries and likely headed back to the lottery.
BLOG: Hossa Reflects on Career Before Jersey Retirement
The former right winger will watch his number 81 be raised to the rafters of the United Center on Sunday, Nov. 20. Ceremony is set to start at 4:30 p.m. CST on Sunday and can be seen on NBCSCH, MyTeamsApp (In Market) & ESPN+ (Out of Market). More info regarding the event can be found here.
Rangers’ Fox Stepping Up for Struggling Defense
The New York Rangers have yet to play to their potential early this season but they do have a few key players who are off to strong starts, with Adam Fox leading the way. The 2020-21 Norris Trophy winner has excelled at both ends of the ice, which is especially important given that no other defensemen have produced offensively.
Red Wings’ Berggren Making Solid Case to Stay in the NHL
When Lucas Raymond and Moritz Seider joined the Detroit Red Wings last season, it signaled that the team had entered the fun part of their rebuild. No longer is it just about accumulating picks and prospects; now it’s about integrating those young players into the Red Wings’ lineup, so long as they are ready. That process continued at the start of the 2022-23 season, as forward Elmer Söderblom made the opening night roster and has played in 13 games since then. The latest prospect to make his way into Detroit’s lineup, however, arrived with a ton of fanfare.
Detroit Red Wings game score vs. San Jose Sharks: Time, TV channel, live updates
Detroit Red Wings (7-5-4) vs. San Jose Sharks (6-9-3) When: 10:30 p.m. Thursday. Where: SAP Center at San Jose. TV: Bally Sports Detroit. Radio: 97.1 FM (Red Wings radio affiliates). • Box score. Game notes: The Red Wings are 0-1-1 halfway through this road trip. The Sharks have won three...
Sharks host the Red Wings on 3-game win streak
Detroit Red Wings (7-5-3, fifth in the Atlantic Division) vs. San Jose Sharks (5-9-3, sixth in the Pacific Division) BOTTOM LINE: The San Jose Sharks host the Detroit Red Wings as winners of three straight games. San Jose has a 5-9-3 record overall and a 1-5-3 record on its home...
Detroit Pistons: Pros and cons of this 3-way trade with Bucks and Suns
We are only 15 games into the season but things are looking grim for the Detroit Pistons. They have only won three games, Cade Cunningham and Isaiah Stewart are both hurt, and they are hitting the road for a six-game trip that starts with a back-to-back. Things might be ugly...
