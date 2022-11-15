The Incredibly Talented Las Vegas Headliner Lou Gazzara Returns Home for One Performance November 26, 2022

Read full article on original website
Every night feels like industry night at Las Vegas’ new Mexican steakhouse Toca Madera
A Mexican steakhouse laser-focused on top-notch ingredients, farm-to-glass cocktails, sophisticated design and entertainment bordering on theatrical, Toca Madera appears to be tailor-made for the Las Vegas Strip. But while Noble 33 Hospitality co-founders Mikey Tanha and Tosh Berman first met while partying at XS Nightclub more than 10 years ago,...
Donny Osmond cancels 2 Las Vegas shows due to illness
LAS VEGAS, Nev. (FOX5) - Donny Osmond has canceled two Las Vegas performances due to an illness. According to a post shared on social media, Osmond’s shows on Nov. 16 and 17 at Harrah’s Las Vegas are canceled due to the performer experiencing “flu like symptoms.”. The...
Las Vegas bar hosting ‘Charlie Brown’-themed Thanksgiving event
LAS VEGAS, Nev. (FOX5) - A popular Las Vegas bar is helping people get into the Thanksgiving spirit by hosting a “Charlie Brown”-themed event. According to a news release, Golden Tiki’s festive Thanksgiving event will feature all of the treats from the iconic holiday special, “A Charlie Brown Thanksgiving,” paired with fall-inspired creations.
Boy George, Culture Club announce 3-night engagement on Las Vegas Strip
LAS VEGAS, Nev. (FOX5) - Boy George and Culture Club will host a three-night engagement next February on the Las Vegas Strip. According to a news release, the group will take the stage at the Encore Theater at Wynn Las Vegas on Feb. 15, 18 and 19, 2023. Tickets start...
P!NK bringing 2023 summer tour to Las Vegas
LAS VEGAS, Nev. (FOX5) - Three-time GRAMMY Award-winning singer P!NK has announced she will hit the road next year for a summer tour. As part of the tour, dubbed “Summer Carnival 2023,” P!NK announced she will make a stop in Las Vegas next October. According to a news...
Las Vegas entrepreneur Tony Hsieh was weaning off nitrous oxide with brother’s help in final weeks alive
Tony Hsieh’s last weeks alive appear to differ from the year prior, where the late Las Vegas entrepreneur and former Zappos CEO was caught in a downward spiral of alleged drug misuse and bad business transactions, documents the 8 News Now Investigators reviewed Wednesday said.
Win ‘Love Affair’ Tickets With Jammin’ 105.7, Channel 13
Las Vegas, are you ready for a night of soulful jams? The annual Love Affair concert is coming to the Orleans Arena to serenade the valley on Feb. 4, 2023!. Starring the legendary Isley Brothers, Blackstreet, All-4-One, Color Me Bad, The Jets, Deniece Williams and Atlantic Starr, Love Affair is the perfect night to celebrate romance, friendship and the beauty of music!
Adele Las Vegas tickets are available – for a price; Friday will be her first show at Caesars Colosseum
After years of speculation, a canceled residency, months of ticket sales, and days of rehearsals, singer Adele will finally take the stage at the Colosseum at Caesars Palace this Friday. At least on the aftermarket sites such as StubHub tickets are still available for most shows.
Fremont Street will be rocking in the new year in Vegas
Fremont Street in Las Vegas will celebrate the New Year with a splashy music party, the NYE Time of Your Life Festival. Bush, Sugar Ray, the Wailers featuring Julian Marley, the Sugarhill Gang, All-4-One, Tag Team and DJ Skribble will be among the live performers on the street's three permanent stages.
More frustrated customers come forward, said they can't get cars back from Henderson mechanic
More frustrated customers come forward, said they can't get cars back from Henderson mechanic. A Las Vegas man...
Blueface, rapper arrested on attempted murder charge, appears in court
Blueface, rapper arrested on attempted murder charge, appears in court. Protecting homes from break-ins in Las Vegas during holiday season. To unionize or not? Las Vegas coffee shop owner weighs … Coming together to create a better workplace is what is...
Community rallies behind UNR student who lost family in fiery crash outside Las Vegas
RENO, Nev. (KRNV) — There is a huge showing of state-wide support for UNR student, Timmy Hardin, after his family was killed in a car crash Saturday. Hardin's family was driving from Las Vegas to Reno for Parent's Weekend at UNR when the crash happened about one mile south of Goldfield on Highway 95 in Esmeralda County.
Residents of Henderson housing community struggle with incomplete repairs
A popular homebuilder across the valley is getting pushback from its homeowners, as several residents in the Cadence Community have said their new builds are incomplete, many having to wait a year or more for these repairs to get fixed.
Las Vegas detectives investigate Gold Coast Casino robbery
Police are investigating a report of a robbery at a local casino in the central Las Vegas valley. It happened at the Gold Coast Hotel casino cage on 4000 West Flamingo Road (near Valley View Boulevard), just after 4:30 p.m. on Wednesday, police stated.
Tiny home project for seniors gets green light in Las Vegas
LAS VEGAS, Nev. (FOX5) -A tiny home project for seniors in the City of Las Vegas was given the green light, and developers hope it could be a quicker solution to provide more residences in the Valley’s housing shortage. The Nevada Housing Coalition said the Silver State lacks 84,000...
Tensions run high at Henderson city council meeting days after unions vote ‘no confidence’ in police chief
Tensions were high at the Henderson City Council meeting on Tuesday evening over the state of the police department.
More than 50 Las Vegas employers offer positions at job fair
LAS VEGAS (KSNV) — Locals are invited to find their career calling at Thursday's fall job fair. More than 50 local employers are offering part-time and full-time positions for the community. Positions ranging from entry-level to high-level will be available. MORE ON NEWS 3 | Project 150 packs 2,000...
Goodwill to open new store near Las Vegas Strip on Friday
LAS VEGAS, Nev. (FOX5) - Goodwill of Southern Nevada on Friday will open a new store near the Las Vegas Strip. According to a news release, the new location will mark Goodwill’s 17th area retail store in the Las Vegas Valley. Located at 7680 S. Las Vegas Boulevard, Goodwill...
Boulevard Bar and Grille to Rebrand as Flowing Tide Pub
It will be the ninth location for the Reno-born sports bar chain
Cheers! Nevada tours will take visitors to Pahrump wineries, local sites
With its ribbon cutting on Oct. 26, Cheers! Nevada became Pahrump’s one-and-only guided tour company. Owner Stefanie Kai Brant, along with the assistance and support of the Pahrump Valley Chamber of Commerce, the Southwest Central Regional Economic Development Authority and local business owners, has been busy creating guided tours that highlight Pahrump’s unique and diverse businesses, wineries, eateries and more.
