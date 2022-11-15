Read full article on original website
Yardbarker
College basketball coaches give honest Bronny James assessment
Bronny James is one of the best young high school basketball players in the country. Between his own accomplishments and his father being in some people’s eyes the best NBA player of all time, Bronny's skillset has been scrutinized ad nauseam at this point. By now, the consensus seems...
Five Takeaways from Minnesota's 69-53 loss to DePaul
The Minnesota Gophers are a young team. They have some talent with promise, but they are a young team playing without Jamison Battle. DePaul is an experienced team. And the experienced Blue Demons out-played the Gophers in numerous ways beating the Gophers 69-53 win Williams Arena. One. Not Enough Space...
CBS Sports
College football coaching carousel: Tracker, grades, analysis on coach changes, 2022-23 hires
Coaching changes are part of the game, and with the early national signing period a pivotal part of a recruiting class, athletic directors are getting their ducks in a row to make sure that their programs don't miss a beat despite changing leadership. Those are big reasons why 2022-23 coaching carousel is off to a fast start.
NBC Sports
Steph shares heartfelt call with Klay after 3-point record
When Steph Curry was crowned 3-point king after passing Ray Allen’s all-time record at Madison Square Garden last season, you might have thought it was a team accolade the way the Warriors' star thanked several people for being able to achieve such a milestone. Although an individual record, the...
Primetime Pelicans Start The Season Strong
The Pelicans have a strong showing in early-season primetime games.
Ayo Dosunmu seeks challenges with the Chicago Bulls while adapting to starting at point guard: ‘I want to soak up as much as possible’
Ayo Dosunmu wants to be pushed. That was the first request he made to coach Billy Donovan when the former Illinois guard joined the Chicago Bulls as a rookie. Donovan has been consistent in pushing Dosunmu since, a constant at the second-year guard’s elbow as he offers input and advice during games, practices and one-on-one film sessions. “He just wants me to reach my full potential,” Dosunmu ...
atozsports.com
NFL coach’s admission makes Justin Fields even more exciting
Chicago Bears quarterback Justin Fields is giving opponents nightmares lately. His elusiveness combined with his unique athleticism have coaches across the league losing sleep at night. Fields put together another remarkable performance, though in a losing effort, against the Detroit Lions on Sunday. He finished with 214 total yards and...
Sports Business Journal
Pro Volleyball Federation embarks on ‘converting the unconverted’
Pro Volleyball Federation, the new professional women’s indoor volleyball league in the U.S., endeavors to give elite players and coaches the opportunity to profit from their abilities, cultivate dedicated fanbases throughout the country and thrive in the world beyond the court. With a start date of February 2024, teams will be announced in the coming weeks, and the PVF’s initial roster, consisting of eight to 10 teams, will be shared at the end of February. The first draft of collegiate players will take place next November. The inaugural season will be 16 matches with 14 players on each roster and will take place from February to May in pro arenas across North America, with semifinals and final to cap it off. Prior to announcement, the PVF has already closed two team sales, one to an NBA ownership group who will make their announcement next month, and another to a group in a totally new-to-them industry.
Klutch Sports lands top NBA guard
Rich Paul has officially collected another Infinity Stone. Damien Barling and James Ham of ESPN 1320 reported this week that Sacramento Kings guard De’Aaron Fox is joining Klutch Sports. Fox had previously been represented by Chris Gaston of Family First Sports Firm, but he will now be switching agencies to Klutch.
Sidney Daily News
Sidney’s Aiden Booth, Allie Stockton sign with Findlay
SIDNEY — Sidney seniors Aiden Booth and Allie Stockton had different recruiting paths that led them to the University of Findlay, but both said they were enamored with the school when they visited campus. Both Sidney athletes signed national letters of intent to play at Findlay, a Division II...
