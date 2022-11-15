Pro Volleyball Federation, the new professional women’s indoor volleyball league in the U.S., endeavors to give elite players and coaches the opportunity to profit from their abilities, cultivate dedicated fanbases throughout the country and thrive in the world beyond the court. With a start date of February 2024, teams will be announced in the coming weeks, and the PVF’s initial roster, consisting of eight to 10 teams, will be shared at the end of February. The first draft of collegiate players will take place next November. The inaugural season will be 16 matches with 14 players on each roster and will take place from February to May in pro arenas across North America, with semifinals and final to cap it off. Prior to announcement, the PVF has already closed two team sales, one to an NBA ownership group who will make their announcement next month, and another to a group in a totally new-to-them industry.

18 HOURS AGO