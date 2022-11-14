Read full article on original website
FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS
4 Places To Get Donuts in the Cleveland AreaIsla ChiuCleveland, OH
13 Exciting Concerts to Enjoy the Sounds of the Holiday Season in Northeast OhioTMannCleveland, OH
3 Places To Get Italian Food in OhioIsla ChiuOhio State
6 Exciting Ethnic Restaurants to Help You Celebrate Thanksgiving in ClevelandTMannCleveland, OH
Saying Thank You to Those Unsung Heroes Who Make Our Lives a Little BrighterTMannAurora, OH
How to watch A Christmas Story Christmas
A Christmas Story Christmas is the long-awaited sequel to the 1983 holiday classic. Here's how to watch it.
Ralphie and the gang, now adults, are back for more fun in 'A Christmas Story Christmas'
Dust off your Red Ryder carbine-action, 200-shot, range model air rifle, haul out any “major awards” you might have in storage and be sure to dress in something that doesn’t resemble “a deranged Easter bunny.” Thirty-nine years after the movie “A Christmas Story” first won the hearts of holiday movie fans, Warner Bros....
'A Christmas Story' Actor Reportedly Wants to Buy the Iconic Movie House That Just Hit the Market
The iconic A Christmas Story house in Cleveland, Ohio, might be scooped up by the actors who starred the classic film. Yano Anaya, who played Grover Dill in the 1983 movie, told TMZ that he and other cast members are interested in purchasing the property — though, he did not identify which co-stars.
What's the Meaning Behind the Metal Stars You Often See on Old Houses?
The five-pointed star is common in the northeast and has been rumored to represent everything from the Amish to swingers.
‘Wagon Train’: Why Ward Bond and Robert Horton Couldn’t Stand Each Other
Ward Bond and Robert Horton starred in the hit NBC Western, 'Wagon Train.' Here's why they allegedly couldn't stand each other.
Roger Sexton Dies: ‘Survivor: The Amazon’ Contestant Was 76
Roger Sexton, a contestant from the CBS reality show Survivor: The Amazon, died Oct. 26 at age 76 from Lewy Body Dementia, his family has confirmed. He passed at the home of his daughter and son-in-law in Walla Walla, Wash. A retired Marine and Vietnam War veteran, Sexton was part of Season 6 of the series. Sexton quickly became the alpha on his team of men, known as the Tambaqui tribe. He was credited with leading the construction of a shelter for the group. It was not a quiet stay for Sexton, whose abrupt manner tuned off some of...
'A Christmas Story' Bully Zack Ward Knows You Still 'Love to Hate Him'
Zack Ward spoke with Newsweek about 'A Christmas Story' and the upcoming sequel, and how playing the neighborhood bully Scut Farkus has impacted his life.
TMZ.com
'A Christmas Story' Actors Interested in Buying Iconic House from Film
The house from "A Christmas Story" hit the market this week, and it could end up in the hand of some cast members!!!. Yano Anaya, who played Grover Dill in the 1983 film, tells TMZ ... he and a few other cast members are interested in picking up the property, adding, "It only makes sense to have the cast run the show."
New Book Explains ’30s Star Marion Davies Tragic Final Years
Writer Lara Gabrielle wants the world to know more about 1930s star Marion Davies. The actress was popular during the silent film era and the start of the “talkies.” As iconic as her performances were, she is most likely remembered as the mistress of William Randolph Hearts. Lara wants the world to know that she was so much more.
Ralphie’s House From ‘A Christmas Story’ Is Up For Sale
Ralphie Parker’s childhood home in Cleveland is officially up for sale. The Bumpus House, museum and a detached garage — home to a 1939 Ford LaFrance firetruck like the one in the movie — are included in the sale. The sale also includes a nearby rental property...
Scary movies based on, or inspired by, true stories
The first horror movies in recorded history, "House of the Devil," "A Terrible Night" and "A Nightmare" were made in 1896 by Georges Méliès and ranged from just over a minute to just over three minutes long. While maybe not the most popular genre at the time, it...
These seven real homes inspired horror movies
As horror flicks dominate screens across the world in the run-up to Halloween, many viewers won’t realise that some terrifying plot lines were actually inspired by true stories. Hollywood may take significant creative licence and play with the facts, but real homes from coast to coast – and the creepy goings-on within them – have formed the basis for some of horror fans’ favourites. Here, we look at seven homes still standing that caught the attention of screenwriters for their histories, mysteries and straight-up scariness, THE AMITYVILLE HORROR HOUSEAround 3am on November 13, 1974, 23-year-old Ron DeFeo Jr walked...
thepioneerwoman.com
See Photos of 'A Christmas Story' Original Cast Then and Now
It's pretty hard to believe that A Christmas Story wasn't initially a knockout success. (These days, this classic Christmas movie literally plays on TV every holiday season 😂.) Still more unbelievable is that it's been nearly 40 years since the adorable Ralphie Parker first stole our hearts. Yes, you read that right: your favorite '80s movies are officially four decades old. You may wonder what Ralphie has been up to since his mission to obtain the coveted Red Rider 200-shot Range Model air rifle. Well, fans are about to find out: the beloved movie's sequel, A Christmas Story Christmas, is being released on HBO Max on November 17!
The 'Goonies' House Is For Sale, Pack Your Bags
If you’ve ever seen the 1985 cult film The Goonies, you probably remember the house where two of the main characters, Brand Walsh (played by Josh Brolin) and Mikey Walsh (Sean Astin), lived. Not only was the sprawling hilltop house with its wraparound porch memorable, it was also central to the plot.
Marconews.com
Mariah Carey denied exclusive rights to 'Queen of Christmas' title after trademark battle
Mariah Carey is not the only Queen of Christmas — at least not according to the United States Trademark Trial and Appeal Board. According to a Tuesday press release, the board has ruled against the pop star, 52, after she applied for exclusive rights to the phrases “Queen of Christmas,” “Princess Christmas" and “QOC."
‘A Christmas Story Christmas’ Shoots Your Eye Out With Nostalgia
Christmas, perhaps more than any other holiday, is a time that has the word “nostalgia” practically baked into its framework. We find comfort in the rituals passed down to us from family and friends when we were young, and then take joy in creating new ones when we’re older. For some of us, even a slight chill in the air is enough to conjure those memories. It’s why some people are so keen on celebrating Christmas the minute November 1 rolls around. Who can resist a free, two-month pass to bask in the warm glow of the past?A Christmas Story...
‘A Christmas Story Christmas’ Review: Another Forgettable Entry in the Holiday Sequel Annals
When Bob Clark’s “A Christmas Story” hit theaters the week before Thanksgiving 1983, no one could have foreseen the cultural impact the family comedy would have on the holiday film canon. A modest box office showing (it took in $2 million its first week and failed to crack $20 million during its full run), mixed reviews, and some awards attention from Canada’s Genie Awards added up to a hazy picture of a film that was good enough but hardly a game-changer. Later, of course, came the television airings, landing the film in near-constant rotation during the holiday season and turning it into an unexpected holiday favorite. Familiarity, it seems, didn’t breed contempt when it came to this TNT and TBS staple; it only inspired outright adoration.
A Look Back At Some of TV's Beloved Animated Christmas Classics
A CHARLIE BROWN CHRISTMAS (CBS, 1965): Directed by Bill Melendez. Written by Charles Schulz:. Young voice-over talent Peter Robbins made his indelible mark as Charlie Brown in this poignant holiday classic that spawned a series of similar specials for every holiday. Here, Charlie Brown searches for the true meaning of Christmas and the perfect tree. While directing a school play, he ultimately finds both, though not before our young low-achiever is confronted by a number of obstacles. None the least of these conflicts is presented by his own dog Snoopy’s obsession with winning first prize in a local decorations competition, or by his mean-spirited peers who mock his choice of a tiny sickly tree.
Richard Dreyfuss’s Wife Svetlana: Meet His Spouse, Plus Everything To Know On 2 Previous Marriages
Richard Dreyfuss is an actor known for his roles in Jaws, Let It Ride, Stand by Me. He is currently married to Svetlana Erokhin. Richard was previously married to Jeramie Rain and Janelle Lacey. On Oct. 29, 2022, the Hollywood legend turned 75 years old. Richard Dreyfuss, 75, is an...
Zelda Fitzgerald's Wish to Publish Paper Dolls Book Fulfilled Decades Later
An artistic collection Zelda Fitzgerald once pitched is published more than 80 years later by her granddaughter.
