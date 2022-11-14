ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Roger Sexton Dies: ‘Survivor: The Amazon’ Contestant Was 76

Roger Sexton, a contestant from the CBS reality show Survivor: The Amazon, died Oct. 26 at age 76 from Lewy Body Dementia, his family has confirmed. He passed at the home of his daughter and son-in-law in Walla Walla, Wash. A retired Marine and Vietnam War veteran, Sexton was part of Season 6 of the series. Sexton quickly became the alpha on his team of men, known as the Tambaqui tribe. He was credited with leading the construction of a shelter for the group. It was not a quiet stay for Sexton, whose abrupt manner tuned off some of...
'A Christmas Story' Actors Interested in Buying Iconic House from Film

The house from "A Christmas Story" hit the market this week, and it could end up in the hand of some cast members!!!. Yano Anaya, who played Grover Dill in the 1983 film, tells TMZ ... he and a few other cast members are interested in picking up the property, adding, "It only makes sense to have the cast run the show."
These seven real homes inspired horror movies

As horror flicks dominate screens across the world in the run-up to Halloween, many viewers won’t realise that some terrifying plot lines were actually inspired by true stories. Hollywood may take significant creative licence and play with the facts, but real homes from coast to coast – and the creepy goings-on within them – have formed the basis for some of horror fans’ favourites. Here, we look at seven homes still standing that caught the attention of screenwriters for their histories, mysteries and straight-up scariness, THE AMITYVILLE HORROR HOUSEAround 3am on November 13, 1974, 23-year-old Ron DeFeo Jr walked...
See Photos of 'A Christmas Story' Original Cast Then and Now

It's pretty hard to believe that A Christmas Story wasn't initially a knockout success. (These days, this classic Christmas movie literally plays on TV every holiday season 😂.) Still more unbelievable is that it's been nearly 40 years since the adorable Ralphie Parker first stole our hearts. Yes, you read that right: your favorite '80s movies are officially four decades old. You may wonder what Ralphie has been up to since his mission to obtain the coveted Red Rider 200-shot Range Model air rifle. Well, fans are about to find out: the beloved movie's sequel, A Christmas Story Christmas, is being released on HBO Max on November 17!
The 'Goonies' House Is For Sale, Pack Your Bags

If you’ve ever seen the 1985 cult film The Goonies, you probably remember the house where two of the main characters, Brand Walsh (played by Josh Brolin) and Mikey Walsh (Sean Astin), lived. Not only was the sprawling hilltop house with its wraparound porch memorable, it was also central to the plot.
Mariah Carey denied exclusive rights to 'Queen of Christmas' title after trademark battle

Mariah Carey is not the only Queen of Christmas — at least not according to the United States Trademark Trial and Appeal Board. According to a Tuesday press release, the board has ruled against the pop star, 52, after she applied for exclusive rights to the phrases “Queen of Christmas,” “Princess Christmas" and “QOC."
‘A Christmas Story Christmas’ Shoots Your Eye Out With Nostalgia

Christmas, perhaps more than any other holiday, is a time that has the word “nostalgia” practically baked into its framework. We find comfort in the rituals passed down to us from family and friends when we were young, and then take joy in creating new ones when we’re older. For some of us, even a slight chill in the air is enough to conjure those memories. It’s why some people are so keen on celebrating Christmas the minute November 1 rolls around. Who can resist a free, two-month pass to bask in the warm glow of the past?A Christmas Story...
‘A Christmas Story Christmas’ Review: Another Forgettable Entry in the Holiday Sequel Annals

When Bob Clark’s “A Christmas Story” hit theaters the week before Thanksgiving 1983, no one could have foreseen the cultural impact the family comedy would have on the holiday film canon. A modest box office showing (it took in $2 million its first week and failed to crack $20 million during its full run), mixed reviews, and some awards attention from Canada’s Genie Awards added up to a hazy picture of a film that was good enough but hardly a game-changer. Later, of course, came the television airings, landing the film in near-constant rotation during the holiday season and turning it into an unexpected holiday favorite. Familiarity, it seems, didn’t breed contempt when it came to this TNT and TBS staple; it only inspired outright adoration.
A Look Back At Some of TV's Beloved Animated Christmas Classics

A CHARLIE BROWN CHRISTMAS (CBS, 1965): Directed by Bill Melendez. Written by Charles Schulz:. Young voice-over talent Peter Robbins made his indelible mark as Charlie Brown in this poignant holiday classic that spawned a series of similar specials for every holiday. Here, Charlie Brown searches for the true meaning of Christmas and the perfect tree. While directing a school play, he ultimately finds both, though not before our young low-achiever is confronted by a number of obstacles. None the least of these conflicts is presented by his own dog Snoopy’s obsession with winning first prize in a local decorations competition, or by his mean-spirited peers who mock his choice of a tiny sickly tree.

