The Hill

On The Money — Democrats push to fix debt ceiling during lame duck

A Democratic-led push for a bipartisan fix to the nation’s debt ceiling is meeting resistance from Senate Republicans. We’ll also look at the recent slowdown in rent growth nationwide, the decrease in new home construction and more. 🎤 But first, more bad news for Swifties. Welcome to...
decrypt.co

El Salvador to Start Buying 1 Bitcoin Every Day Says President Bukele

El Salvador will reportedly begin buying one Bitcoin every day, according to the country's president Nayib Bukele. El Salvador’s president Nayib Bukele announced that the Central American nation will begin purchasing one Bitcoin (BTC) every day. The announcement comes three and half months after El Salvador reportedly made its...
The Hill

Overnight Energy & Environment — Environmentalists take victory lap on youth midterm turnout

Advocates say climate action helped break a red wave, COP27 releases a draft proposal and the incoming House Natural Resources Committee chair outlines his priorities. This is Overnight Energy & Environment, your source for the latest news focused on energy, the environment and beyond. For The Hill, we’re Rachel Frazin and Zack Budryk. Someone forward you this newsletter? Subscribe here.
coingeek.com

FTX collapse: Full impact has yet to be seen—Bloomberg

Anybody following the digital currency industry will know that the FTX exchange has collapsed. In this special, Bloomberg covered what’s going on with FTX, talking to experts from rival exchanges and SEC Commissioner Hester Peirce about what happens next. A quick recap on market impact. Bloomberg hosts Kailey Leinz...
Markets Insider

The Lehman Brothers of Crypto: Here's how the fall of Sam Bankman-Fried's FTX compares to the collapse that sparked the Great Financial Crisis

Welcome back to Opening Bell, team. I'm Phil Rosen. In light of all the crypto hubbub last week, today we're skipping the econ lesson and pivoting instead to history. You've seen the movie "The Big Short," right? It gives maybe the clearest, most entertaining breakdown of how many, many very bad bets on subprime mortgages kickstarted the 2008 Financial Crisis.

