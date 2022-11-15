ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Bowling Green, KY

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

WBKO

Hope on the Hill offers WKU students support and information

BOWLING GREEN, Ky. (WBKO) - Western Kentucky University held its Hope on the Hill event at the Downing Student Union courtyard Wednesday morning ahead of final exams and the holidays. Campus organizations and partners were on hand with free mental health resources, activities, food and giveaways. “Hope on the Hill...
BOWLING GREEN, KY
whopam.com

Princeton man injured in Barren County fatal accident

A Princeton man was injured in a fatal accident Tuesday morning in Barren County. Kentucky State Police say 44-year old Heather Slater of Edmonton was westbound on Burkesville Road about 8:30 a.m. when she crossed into oncoming traffic and struck a vehicle operated by 43-year old Michael Forsythe of Princeton.
BARREN COUNTY, KY
WEHT/WTVW

Muhlenberg County woman last seen walking on busy highway

MUHLENBERG COUNTY, Ky. (WEHT) — Have you seen her? The Muhlenberg County Sheriff’s Office needs help looking for a woman that seemingly disappeared last week. Deputies say 65-year-old Patricia Darlene Minton was reported missing and last seen on November 11 around noon, walking along Highway 431. The person who saw her says she was heading […]
MUHLENBERG COUNTY, KY
WBKO

One person has died in Tuesday morning collision in Glasgow

One person has died in Tuesday morning collision in Glasgow
GLASGOW, KY
WBKO

Warren Co. Public Schools participate in their annual spotlight tours

BOWLING GREEN, Ky. (WBKO) - Warren County Public Schools stole the spotlight as community members toured three schools, in hopes to see the raw, real, and day-to-day lives of Warren County students and their teachers. These Spotlight Tours began in 2013. The opportunity arose in hopes to show the tremendous...
BOWLING GREEN, KY
WBKO

This week’s JA People of Action features Heather Costello

This week’s JA People of Action features Heather Costello, Accounting Manager with Logan County Schools. Heather’s favorite thing about Junior Achievement is “spending time with my kids in their classroom and watching them adapt.” She also said, “JA has brought me out of my comfort zone – speaking in front of others. After 5+ years volunteering, it’s one of my favorite school activities to do with my kids. All four kids now ask, ‘Mom, when are you gonna teach JA?’ JA is a fun, hands on experience that hopefully plants a financial see into their minds – a goal of being financially healthy!”
LOGAN COUNTY, KY
WBKO

Cloudy and Cold to Start, but Clearing Late

BOWLING GREEN, Ky. (WBKO) - Wednesday we’ll start with mostly cloudy skies but gradually clearing into the afternoon with a high temperature near the mid-40s. Thursday chilly conditions are still the case, expect high temperatures around the lower 40s. As we head into the weekend, this is when that colder air really starts to dip into our area. Weekend daytime temperatures in the upper 40s, once that sun sets it will feel like the teens!
BOWLING GREEN, KY
WBKO

Another winter-like start to the day

25 foot Christmas tree donated to SkyPAC in downtown Bowling Green.
BOWLING GREEN, KY
WBKO

Pam Tillis to play holiday concert in Bowling Green Nov. 17

Annual Craft Bazaar and Lasagna Luncheon being held at State Street UMC today!. Amy Decasar talks with Allie about the Bazaar that is happening today. The doors open today at 10 AM, and tickets are $9 each.
BOWLING GREEN, KY
WBKO

2022 Miss Bowling Green pageant held at Capitol Arts Center

BOWLING GREEN, Ky. (WBKO) -Right here in the ‘Vette’ city, the 15th annual Miss Bowling Green pageant took place at the Capitol Arts Theater in Fountain Square Park. For it’s 15th year in Bowling Green, young women from across the state competed to win a title, which would consist of Miss Bowling Green, Miss Mammoth Cave, and Miss Corvette City.
BOWLING GREEN, KY
wkdzradio.com

Princeton Man Arrested On Escape Charge

A Princeton man has been arrested on two warrants out of Christian County. Assistant Princeton Police Chief Shane Allison says 48-year old Carlos Siggus was taken into custody around 12:40 Monday afternoon on a Christian County bench warrant charging him with contempt of court. He was also served with a Christian County arrest warrant charging him with second-degree escape.
PRINCETON, KY

