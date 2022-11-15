Read full article on original website
WBKO
Hope on the Hill offers WKU students support and information
BOWLING GREEN, Ky. (WBKO) - Western Kentucky University held its Hope on the Hill event at the Downing Student Union courtyard Wednesday morning ahead of final exams and the holidays. Campus organizations and partners were on hand with free mental health resources, activities, food and giveaways. “Hope on the Hill...
whopam.com
Princeton man injured in Barren County fatal accident
A Princeton man was injured in a fatal accident Tuesday morning in Barren County. Kentucky State Police say 44-year old Heather Slater of Edmonton was westbound on Burkesville Road about 8:30 a.m. when she crossed into oncoming traffic and struck a vehicle operated by 43-year old Michael Forsythe of Princeton.
Kentucky witness says entire roadway lit up
A Kentucky witness at Glasgow reported watching a bright, strobing light that lit up the entire roadway for 10 to 20 seconds at about 9:23 p.m. on February 2, 2022, according to testimony from the National UFO Reporting Center (NUFORC).
Muhlenberg County woman last seen walking on busy highway
MUHLENBERG COUNTY, Ky. (WEHT) — Have you seen her? The Muhlenberg County Sheriff’s Office needs help looking for a woman that seemingly disappeared last week. Deputies say 65-year-old Patricia Darlene Minton was reported missing and last seen on November 11 around noon, walking along Highway 431. The person who saw her says she was heading […]
WBKO
One person has died in Tuesday morning collision in Glasgow
Pam Tillis to play holiday concert in Bowling Green Nov. 17. Annual Craft Bazaar and Lasagna Luncheon being held at State Street UMC today!. Amy Decasar talks with Allie about the Bazaar that is happening today. The doors open today at 10 AM, and tickets are $9 each.
WBKO
Annual Hand it to a Hero event for Warren Co. kids coming on Nov. 26
BOWLING GREEN, Ky. (WBKO) - The holidays are upon us, and with them come joy, excitement, and giving to others, especially those in need. Each year there are kids who wouldn’t have a Christmas at all without the help of the United States Marine Corp’s Toys for Tots..
WBKO
Bowling Green man in search of kidney donor, raises awareness about organ donation
BOWLING GREEN, Ky. (WBKO) - A Bowling Green man is searching for a living kidney, while also raising awareness about the importance of becoming an organ donor. “I would like to go back to work,” said Robert Creek. “If my kids have any grandchildren, I would like to be around for that.”
WBKO
Allen County-Scottsville Crime Task Force investigating missing person cold case
BOWLING GREEN, Ky. (WBKO) - The Allen County-Scottsville Crime Task Force is actively investigating a cold case from 2000. Peggy Sue Ashley was last seen in Scottsville, Kentucky in the early morning hours of July 29, 2000. If you have any information regarding the disappearance of Ashley please contact the...
Kentucky schoolteacher photographs hovering tic-tac-shaped object
Witness image.National UFO Reporting Center (NUFORC.org) A Kentucky witness at Bowling Green reported watching and photographing two tic-tac-shaped objects hovering in the sky for 45 minutes at about 3:45 p.m. on February 8, 2022, according to testimony from the National UFO Reporting Center (NUFORC).
WBKO
Bowling Green gets its own Rockefeller tree after SKyPAC receives a 25-foot-tall Christmas tree
BOWLING GREEN, Ky. (WBKO) - At the Southern Kentucky Performing Arts Center, members of the community welcomed a rather large gift to help bring holiday cheer. The 25-foot Christmas tree was grown at and donated by Eddie Beane, who owns the Twin Bridges Christmas Tree Farm in Alvaton. Ron Murphy,...
WBKO
Warren Co. Public Schools participate in their annual spotlight tours
BOWLING GREEN, Ky. (WBKO) - Warren County Public Schools stole the spotlight as community members toured three schools, in hopes to see the raw, real, and day-to-day lives of Warren County students and their teachers. These Spotlight Tours began in 2013. The opportunity arose in hopes to show the tremendous...
k105.com
Edmonson Co. sheriff to retire effective Nov. 30. Loss of deputies spur move.
The Edmonson County sheriff has announced he is retiring early. The Edmonson Voice on Monday published a letter Sheriff Shane Doyle presented to Edmonson County Fiscal Court indicating his intention to retire on November 30. Doyle, who was defeated in the May primary by James Edward Vincent, was first elected...
WBKO
This week’s JA People of Action features Heather Costello
This week’s JA People of Action features Heather Costello, Accounting Manager with Logan County Schools. Heather’s favorite thing about Junior Achievement is “spending time with my kids in their classroom and watching them adapt.” She also said, “JA has brought me out of my comfort zone – speaking in front of others. After 5+ years volunteering, it’s one of my favorite school activities to do with my kids. All four kids now ask, ‘Mom, when are you gonna teach JA?’ JA is a fun, hands on experience that hopefully plants a financial see into their minds – a goal of being financially healthy!”
WBKO
KSP investigates fatal crash in Barren Co. that left 1 dead and others injured
BOWLING GREEN, Ky. (WBKO) - Today just after 8:30 a.m., Kentucky State Police were requested by the Barren County Sheriff’s Office to investigate a collision in Barren County on Burkesville Road. The investigation shows that Heather E. Slater, 44 of Edmonton, was operating a 2015 Dodge Caravan westbound on...
WBKO
Cloudy and Cold to Start, but Clearing Late
BOWLING GREEN, Ky. (WBKO) - Wednesday we’ll start with mostly cloudy skies but gradually clearing into the afternoon with a high temperature near the mid-40s. Thursday chilly conditions are still the case, expect high temperatures around the lower 40s. As we head into the weekend, this is when that colder air really starts to dip into our area. Weekend daytime temperatures in the upper 40s, once that sun sets it will feel like the teens!
WBKO
Another winter-like start to the day
25 foot Christmas tree donated to SkyPAC in downtown Bowling Green. Hope on the Hill offers students support and information.
WBKO
School safety enhancement project begins for Cumberland Trace Elementary
BOWLING GREEN, Ky. (WBKO) - With the safety of our kids in mind, a project to enhance school safety for Cumberland Trace Elementary School in Warren County has started. This morning crews began working on the construction of an additional left turn lane from KY 2158 Cumberland Trace Road to KY 234 John Webb Boulevard.
WBKO
Pam Tillis to play holiday concert in Bowling Green Nov. 17
Annual Craft Bazaar and Lasagna Luncheon being held at State Street UMC today!. Amy Decasar talks with Allie about the Bazaar that is happening today. The doors open today at 10 AM, and tickets are $9 each.
WBKO
2022 Miss Bowling Green pageant held at Capitol Arts Center
BOWLING GREEN, Ky. (WBKO) -Right here in the ‘Vette’ city, the 15th annual Miss Bowling Green pageant took place at the Capitol Arts Theater in Fountain Square Park. For it’s 15th year in Bowling Green, young women from across the state competed to win a title, which would consist of Miss Bowling Green, Miss Mammoth Cave, and Miss Corvette City.
wkdzradio.com
Princeton Man Arrested On Escape Charge
A Princeton man has been arrested on two warrants out of Christian County. Assistant Princeton Police Chief Shane Allison says 48-year old Carlos Siggus was taken into custody around 12:40 Monday afternoon on a Christian County bench warrant charging him with contempt of court. He was also served with a Christian County arrest warrant charging him with second-degree escape.
