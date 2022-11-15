This week’s JA People of Action features Heather Costello, Accounting Manager with Logan County Schools. Heather’s favorite thing about Junior Achievement is “spending time with my kids in their classroom and watching them adapt.” She also said, “JA has brought me out of my comfort zone – speaking in front of others. After 5+ years volunteering, it’s one of my favorite school activities to do with my kids. All four kids now ask, ‘Mom, when are you gonna teach JA?’ JA is a fun, hands on experience that hopefully plants a financial see into their minds – a goal of being financially healthy!”

LOGAN COUNTY, KY ・ 1 DAY AGO