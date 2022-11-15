ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers

People

Va. Mom Allegedly Gave 2-Year-Old Daughter Fatal Dose of Benadryl After Custody Dispute

Reports say 2-year-old Lanoix Andrade died of "acute diphenhydramine toxicity." Diphenhydramine is commonly known as Benadryl Authorities have charged a Virginia mom with murder in connection to the death of her 2-year-old daughter who was found unresponsive in a motel, according to police. Citing the medical examiner's office, WTVR-TV reports Lanoix Andrade died of "acute diphenhydramine toxicity." Diphenhydramine is commonly known as Benadryl. According to a news release, police in Virginia Beach, Va., responded to the Cutty Sark Motel on Aug. 1 where they discovered 38-year-old Leandra Andrade suffering from a medical emergency. Her daughter,...
VIRGINIA BEACH, VA
ABC News

Former Playboy model takes plea deal in murder of 71-year-old psychiatrist

A former Playboy model, accused of murdering a 71-year-old psychiatrist who police said was helping pay her bills, has reached a plea deal, court records show. Kelsey Turner, 29, was arrested and charged with murder and conspiracy to commit murder in the April 2019 death of Thomas Burchard of Salinas, California, whom authorities said was paying Turner's rent on a Las Vegas apartment.
LAS VEGAS, NV
Law & Crime

Prison Guard Boyfriend Accused of Murdering Pregnant Prison Guard Girlfriend by Shooting Her and Leaving Her Dead at Home

A 38-year-old Virginia man was arrested over the weekend for allegedly killing his 35-year-old girlfriend — a woman who was also pregnant with his child. Dustin Barret Owens was taken into custody early Sunday morning and charged with one count of first-degree murder in the death of 35-year-old Amber Dawn Compton, authorities announced.
BUCHANAN COUNTY, VA
WTRF

5 people found dead in home in murder-suicide

(WTRF) — Returning home from work, a Maryland homeowner found five people dead in his home in what police say was a murder-suicide, says ABC News. Officers from the Charles County Sheriff’s office, responded to a residential home in La Plata, Maryland on Friday to find the homeowner at the front door with two women and three men dead. Authorities say the victims suffered trauma.
LA PLATA, MD
News On 6 KOTV - Tulsa

Mother Upset Former Deputy Only Charged With Misdemeanor For Daughter's Death

A former Cherokee County Deputy has been charged with two counts of misdemeanor negligent homicide for a crash that killed two people in July of 2020. Grace Blaylock was one of those victims. Her mother said Grace's life is worth more than the punishment that comes with a misdemeanor, which is up to a year in jail. The case has been bounced between the state and tribal court and back again.
CHEROKEE COUNTY, OK
People

Grandfather of Missing Toddler Quinton Simon Killed in Hit-and-Run

Police believe Henry Dale Moss Sr. was walking home after his car got a flat tire when he was struck and killed by a car that left the scene Weeks after a 20-month-old boy went missing in Georgia, his grandfather was killed in a hit-and-run. Henry Dale Moss Sr. died on Wednesday morning after being hit by a car, Burke County Sheriff's Office Captain Jimmy Wyldes confirms to PEOPLE. The Georgia State Patrol, who is investigating the case, also confirms with PEOPLE that Moss "succumbed to injuries on-scene" and his family...
BURKE COUNTY, GA

