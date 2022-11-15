A former Cherokee County Deputy has been charged with two counts of misdemeanor negligent homicide for a crash that killed two people in July of 2020. Grace Blaylock was one of those victims. Her mother said Grace's life is worth more than the punishment that comes with a misdemeanor, which is up to a year in jail. The case has been bounced between the state and tribal court and back again.

CHEROKEE COUNTY, OK ・ 13 DAYS AGO