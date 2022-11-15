Read full article on original website
Alabama man beats 14-year-old daughter with shower curtain rod after she discovers possible affair: Police
An Alabama man beat his 14-year-old daughter after she allegedly found a social media account he was using to possibly have an affair, police said.
Va. Mom Allegedly Gave 2-Year-Old Daughter Fatal Dose of Benadryl After Custody Dispute
Reports say 2-year-old Lanoix Andrade died of "acute diphenhydramine toxicity." Diphenhydramine is commonly known as Benadryl Authorities have charged a Virginia mom with murder in connection to the death of her 2-year-old daughter who was found unresponsive in a motel, according to police. Citing the medical examiner's office, WTVR-TV reports Lanoix Andrade died of "acute diphenhydramine toxicity." Diphenhydramine is commonly known as Benadryl. According to a news release, police in Virginia Beach, Va., responded to the Cutty Sark Motel on Aug. 1 where they discovered 38-year-old Leandra Andrade suffering from a medical emergency. Her daughter,...
KRMG
Father arrested for allegedly abusing daughter, burying her in backyard overnight
Father arrested for allegedly abusing daughter, burying her in backyard overnight John Edward Kraft, 50, is facing multiple charges including aggravated assault and false imprisonment of a minor. (NCD)
WLTX.com
Police: 23-year-old man accused of beating toddler which led to child's death in DC
WASHINGTON — A 23-year-old man has been arrested for the October death of 2-year-old Mars Jones in Southwest, D.C. DC Police announced Friday that Dasean Matthews has been charged with first-degree murder in this case. According to charging documents, Mar's mother told officers she was in a romantic relationship...
ABC News
Former Playboy model takes plea deal in murder of 71-year-old psychiatrist
A former Playboy model, accused of murdering a 71-year-old psychiatrist who police said was helping pay her bills, has reached a plea deal, court records show. Kelsey Turner, 29, was arrested and charged with murder and conspiracy to commit murder in the April 2019 death of Thomas Burchard of Salinas, California, whom authorities said was paying Turner's rent on a Las Vegas apartment.
Prison Guard Boyfriend Accused of Murdering Pregnant Prison Guard Girlfriend by Shooting Her and Leaving Her Dead at Home
A 38-year-old Virginia man was arrested over the weekend for allegedly killing his 35-year-old girlfriend — a woman who was also pregnant with his child. Dustin Barret Owens was taken into custody early Sunday morning and charged with one count of first-degree murder in the death of 35-year-old Amber Dawn Compton, authorities announced.
WTRF
5 people found dead in home in murder-suicide
(WTRF) — Returning home from work, a Maryland homeowner found five people dead in his home in what police say was a murder-suicide, says ABC News. Officers from the Charles County Sheriff’s office, responded to a residential home in La Plata, Maryland on Friday to find the homeowner at the front door with two women and three men dead. Authorities say the victims suffered trauma.
Arizona woman killed in Bonnie-and-Clyde-style murder spree was suspect's childhood 'friend,' sister says
The sister of an Arizona woman allegedly killed by a man on the run for murder says the suspect and her sister were childhood friends.
AOL Corp
Vili Fualaau, Former Husband of Mary Kay Letourneau, Welcomes Baby No. 3 After Her Death
Vili Fualaau -- whose former wife and middle school teacher, Mary Kay Letourneau, was a convicted child rapist after having sexual relations with him when he was a minor -- has welcomed his third baby, according to People. The news was announced via a private Instagram post, sharing that his...
Man arrested in connection with 42-year-old homicide cold case using new DNA technology
The Las Vegas Metropolitan Police Department has arrested a man in connection with the killing of 25-year-old Sandra DiFelice, nearly 42 years after her death.
Mom Suspected In Toddler's Disappearance Says She Hopes He's Found Safe As Landfill Search Continues
Leilani Simon told local reporters she will take herself to the police station if investigators find anything that ties her to the disappearance of her 20-month-old son, Quinton Simon. A woman identified as a suspect in her toddler’s disappearance says she hopes the boy will be found alive amid authorities'...
North Carolina teen charged as adult in murders of Devin Clark, Lyric Woods; Motive remains a mystery
North Carolina officials have identified the 17-year-old suspect accused of murdering teenagers Devin Clark, 18, and Lyric Woods, 14, on Sept. 17.
Man already in prison on murder charges now accused of killing deaf cellmate
Gordon Staron allegedly strangled Javarick Gantt, sometime between the night of October 8 and the early morning of October 9.
Woman Caught Plotting To Kill Boss — Then Murders Her Stepfather While Out On Bail
Judy Naylor wanted money badly — so badly she was caught up in murder plots not once, but twice. Judy was born in 1965 and grew up around Robeson and Cumberland Counties in North Carolina. She had a troubled home life. While she was close with her younger brother, Kenneth, her father had a drinking problem and her mother struggled with mental illness.
Mother Upset Former Deputy Only Charged With Misdemeanor For Daughter's Death
A former Cherokee County Deputy has been charged with two counts of misdemeanor negligent homicide for a crash that killed two people in July of 2020. Grace Blaylock was one of those victims. Her mother said Grace's life is worth more than the punishment that comes with a misdemeanor, which is up to a year in jail. The case has been bounced between the state and tribal court and back again.
Man convicted of all counts in country club murder
It took a Fulton County jury a little over three hours to convict a 22-year-old of robbing and fatally shooting a weddin...
Grandfather of Missing Toddler Quinton Simon Killed in Hit-and-Run
Police believe Henry Dale Moss Sr. was walking home after his car got a flat tire when he was struck and killed by a car that left the scene Weeks after a 20-month-old boy went missing in Georgia, his grandfather was killed in a hit-and-run. Henry Dale Moss Sr. died on Wednesday morning after being hit by a car, Burke County Sheriff's Office Captain Jimmy Wyldes confirms to PEOPLE. The Georgia State Patrol, who is investigating the case, also confirms with PEOPLE that Moss "succumbed to injuries on-scene" and his family...
California Man, Girlfriend Charged In Death Of His 4-Year-Old Daughter
Isaiah Rumph and his girlfriend, Charity Staffieri, are charged with murder, assault on a child causing death and torture in the death of his 4-year-old daughter, Jazmine. A California couple has been jailed in the alleged child abuse-related death of the man's 4-year-old daughter, who was found with “numerous injuries” at a trailer park last month.
Playboy model pleads guilty in slaying of 71-year-old psychiatrist found in trunk of car
Kelsey Turner, charged with murder and conspiracy to commit murder in the death of Thomas Burchard, pleaded guilty to second-degree murder.
Extreme Skier Dean Cummings Found Not Guilty in Murder Trial
Outside's long reads email newsletter features our strongest writing, most ambitious reporting, and award-winning storytelling about the outdoors. Sign up today. Former professional skier Dean Cummings is a free man after a New Mexico jury on Wednesday found him not guilty of second-degree murder for the 2020 death of 47-year-old Guillermo Arriola.
