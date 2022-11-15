Read full article on original website
Packers are moving on from Amari Rodgers
The Packers gave Amari Rodgers ample chance to retain the lead punt returner job but they’re finally yanking him from that role. Fans in Green Bay had to be wondering how many fumbles Amari Rodgers could get away with this season before the Packers went with a different option.
Analyst Will Perdue suspects something is going on with the Chicago Bulls behind the scenes
Bulls analyst Will Perdue believes something is going on with the Chicago Bulls that the public does not know about.
Tennessee Titans vs. Green Bay Packers Thursday: Our scouting report, score prediction
When two banged-up teams that haven't exactly been lighting up scoreboards this season meet on short rest, don't be surprised if the result is a sloppy football game. The Tennessee Titans (6-3) visit the Green Bay Packers (4-6) at Lambeau Field on Thursday (7:15 p.m., Amazon Prime / News Channel 5). The quick turnaround from Sunday to Thursday came at a bad time for both teams; the Titans and Packers both released injury reports with 17 players on them Monday, including both teams' starting quarterbacks and running backs and perennial All-Pro candidates like Titans defensive tackle Jeffery Simmons and Packers offensive tackle David Bakhtiari.
Bears QB Justin Fields is sixth in the NFL in rushing through Week 10
Justin Fields is arguably the most dangerous running quarterback in the NFL right now. Heck, he’s one of the best rushers in the league. Through 10 weeks, Fields has 749 rushing yards. Not only does that lead the Bears (Khalil Herbert has 643, David Montgomery has 434), but it’s sixth in the NFL.
MLive.com
Ask Kyle: What are the Detroit Lions’ biggest needs heading into 2023?
ALLEN PARK -- The Detroit Lions have reeled off two straight wins heading into next week’s game against the New York Giants. Hopes are rising that they are finding their way. But still just 3-6, they obviously have a lot of needs that must be addressed before this rebuild really starts paying off.
Eastern Conference executive links Duncan Robinson to the Chicago Bulls
Miami Heat sharpshooter Duncan Robinson has been involved in trade rumors for months. The rumor mills are swirling even more now, given that the 28-year-old has been supplanted in the rotation by other players. In an interesting new twist, an Eastern Conference executive recently linked Robinson to the Chicago Bulls.
If you're in the red, you'll get Giants vs. Lions on TV
The New York Giants (7-2) are preparing to host the Detroit Lions (3-6) at MetLife Stadium for a Week 11 matchup. The Giants are coming off a win against the Houston Texans at home, while the Lions are riding a rare two-game winning streak and appear to be putting things together.
Near future seems uncertain for Chiefs at right tackle
The Kansas City Chiefs will have to do some sorting over the next few games to figure out the best approach at right tackle. Right tackle has been the loosest tooth, so to speak, along the offensive front for the Kansas City Chiefs for the last two seasons. Ever since general manager rebuilt the offensive line left to right during the 2021 offseason, the Chiefs have looked settled at left tackle, left guard, center, and right guard. The only question mark has been Andrew Wylie’s tenure at right bookend.
Week 11 NFC North power rankings: Bears fall to last place
It hasn’t been a great season for the teams of the NFC North outside of the Minnesota Vikings. three quarters of the division has been below .500 for much of the year now and playoff hopes for the Green Bay Packers, Detroit Lions, and Chicago Bears are slim to none. But all in all, the division had a good weekend.
Colts look foolish using Buccaneers legend as justification for mistake
The Colts have shocked the NFL by hiring someone with no coaching experience to lead their team. Somehow, this leads to the Buccaneers catching strays. The Colts choosing to make Jeff Saturday the interim head coach despite not having any history in the profession is going to lead to ripples that impact all teams in the NFL, perhaps even the Buccaneers down the road.
Oregon WR blatantly admits he faked injury in Washington loss
Oregon wide receiver Kris Hutson openly admitted to faking an injury against Washington while also revealing Bo Nix’s injury status. Oregon head coach Dan Lanning needs to have a long chat with wide receiver Kris Hutson about how to talk to the media. It’s pretty clear he has no clue.
Chiefs, Patrick Mahomes lose major offensive weapon for 4 games
The Kansas City Chiefs face a significant setback with the news that wide receiver Mecole Hardman has been placed on injured reserve. Kansas City Chiefs fans and players alike have been celebrating the recent arrival of Kadarius Toney, a former New York Giants wide receiver sent to KC in a trade that Travis Kelce is still trying to wrap his mind around.
Chiefs Fans: Bet $15, Win $400 if Chiefs Beat Chargers on Sunday Night Football
The Chiefs look to put the AFC West seemingly out of reach with a victory over the Chargers on Sunday Night Football in Week 11. Thanks to two incredible sportsbook offers, you can win $400 from just $15 if the Chiefs beat the Chargers. They’ve won five of seven against their division rivals, so it seems like a good bet they’ll emerge victorious again.
AFC East: Bill can’t handle the heat or snow, moves game to Detroit
The Miami Dolphins AFC East division rival Buffalo Bills need to be an indoor team because they can’t handle the elements. First it was the sun was too hot and now there is too much snow. The NFL announced that the game between the Bills and Browns is being moved.
Chiefs get Marquez Valdes-Scantling back at practice
The Kansas City Chiefs are still down multiple receivers in practice on Thursday but the good news is that MVS is on the mend. The Kansas City Chiefs are still down a couple of wide receivers on the team’s injury report, but things are looking rosier than they were one day ago when three of the team’s top receivers were out of practice. Fortunately, Marquez Valdes-Scantling is on his way back after missing Wednesday’s practice session.
MLB insider believes resurgent favorite could return to Cardinals
An MLB insider thinks the Cardinals can reunite with another fan favorite who is having a resurgence at the plate. According to The Athletic’s MLB insider Ken Rosenthal, Matt Carpenter reuniting with the St. Louis Cardinals could be a possibility. Rosenthal noted it was his speculation and not based...
Detroit News
Lions might not see Giants' Golladay Sunday, but matchup a reminder of dodged bullet
Allen Park — Detroit Lions general manager Brad Holmes hasn't had a ton of success in his first two trips through free agency, but his best move has unquestionably been the one he didn't make. After weighing the franchise tag and a long-term contract for wide receiver Kenny Golladay,...
Who are the Tennessee Titans vs. Green Bay Packers officials?
The lead referee for Thursday's game between the Tennessee Titans and Green Bay Packers is Bill Vinovich. Vinovich is in his 14th season as an NFL referee, split into two stints. Tennessee is 9-3 in games he officiates, including wins vs. Indianapolis and at Jacksonville last season. He also refereed the Packers' Week 1 loss at Minnesota earlier this year.
Atlanta Falcons: Three players who should be starting right now
Three players who should be starting for the Atlanta Falcons moving forward. There has been plenty wrong with this Atlanta Falcons team over the past two games. Certain players have just not been playing up to the standard that they should be, while others have shown that they deserve to be starting.
FOX Sports
NFL odds Week 11: How to bet Lions-Giants, pick
The 3-6 Detroit Lions and 7-2 New York Giants resume one of the NFL's longest rivalries this Sunday in an NFC tilt. Detroit leads the all-time series 24-21-1, after winning three of the past four contests. The teams first met in 1930 when the Lions were known as the Portsmouth Spartans.
