Ok kids, you are going to force me to do something drastic. IF you Grizzlies and Bobcats can’t just relax and enjoy the fact that College Gameday is FINALLY coming to Montana, I might be forced to take drastic measures. Like any parent, I will start by taking your football away for a day or 2 (though I know this won’t work) Or, maybe a stay in Timeout will help your attitude (I’m guessing some of you might be in Facebook timeout already do to some of the comments I’m seeing out there)

BUTTE, MT ・ 2 DAYS AGO