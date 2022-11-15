ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Butte, MT

KULR8

Teammates Turned Rivals: Brawl of the Wild Connections

One of the coolest aspects of the Brawl of the Wild is all if the connections it brings. There are connections between fans, coaches, players; everyone knows someone close to them on the other side of the rivalry. But just how close and how many connections do the players have? It's even more than you might realize.
BOZEMAN, MT
KULR8

Fairview's Hunter Sharbono commits to Montana State for football

BOZEMAN — Versatile Fairview football player Hunter Sharbono has committed to Montana State, he announced Tuesday on social media. “There's no doubt in my mind that I'm in the right place,” Sharbono told 406mtsports.com on Wednesday. The 6-foot-2, 235-pound senior lists himself as an athlete who has played...
BOZEMAN, MT
montanarightnow.com

Popular Butte sports bar shares important role in Brawl of the Wild

BUTTE, Mont. -- As the middle ground between Missoula and Bozeman, Butte plays an important role in the Brawl of the Wild. And that role includes finding a bite to eat. Perhaps no spot uptown has more prominent relations with the Cats and the Griz than Metals Sports Bar & Grill.
BUTTE, MT
Montana Talks

If you can’t play nice we will have to play the Cat-Griz game in Butte.

Ok kids, you are going to force me to do something drastic. IF you Grizzlies and Bobcats can’t just relax and enjoy the fact that College Gameday is FINALLY coming to Montana, I might be forced to take drastic measures. Like any parent, I will start by taking your football away for a day or 2 (though I know this won’t work) Or, maybe a stay in Timeout will help your attitude (I’m guessing some of you might be in Facebook timeout already do to some of the comments I’m seeing out there)
BUTTE, MT
KULR8

Montana State men start strong but can't keep pace with Oregon

EUGENE, Ore. — The Montana State men’s basketball team hung with Oregon for much of the first half, but the Ducks pulled away for a 81-51 win at Matthew Knight Arena. Playing in Eugene for the first time since 2009, the Bobcats (1-2) were out-shot by the Ducks (2-1) 69.2% to 36.7% in the second half.
EUGENE, OR
KULR8

Diggin’ deep: A quick and dirty explainer for betting the 2022 Brawl of the Wild

With this being the second Brawl of the Wild that Montanans can legally bet on — without leaving the state — it feels necessary to revisit some of the basics this week. The Montana Lottery won’t have the final numbers tallied until the middle of next week, but I think it’s safe to assume that this week’s Cat-Griz showdown will accumulate one of the largest handles of any game offered by Sports Bet Montana since its launch in March 2020.
BOZEMAN, MT
XL Country 100.7

Grizzly Fans Are Bitter About College Gameday and I Love It

Why can't we all be happy about a national college football show coming to Montana?. If you've been under a rock the past 48 hours, you might not know that ESPN's College Gameday is heading to Bozeman this Saturday, November 19th, for the 121st Brawl of the Wild. This marks the first time the show has ever visited a team in the Big Sky Conference, and the first time they'll be in Montana.
BOZEMAN, MT
XL Country 100.7

5 Things You Need to Know About College Gameday in Bozeman

It's finally happening. After years of campaigning, ESPN's College Gameday is coming to Montana for one of the oldest and most storied rivalries in college football; Cat/Griz. Ladies and gentlemen, this has been a long time coming and is huge news for the state of Montana. Unless you're like my coworker, who hadn't heard of College Gameday until it was announced that they were coming to Bozeman, you most likely understand how big of a deal it is. The national attention both teams will receive on Saturday could result in improved recruiting and financial contributions. I think you get the point. It's a really big deal.
BOZEMAN, MT
KULR8

Cat-Griz Insider Podcast: Brawl of the Wild ready for it's close-up

On this week's episode of the Cat-Griz Insider Podcast, Victor Flores and Lucas Semb talk the unique upcoming Brawl of the Wild. They open the episode with their thoughts on ESPN's College GameDay visiting Bozeman this week for its first-ever Big Sky Conference football game, then they briefly recap Montana State's and Montana's blowout wins this past Saturday: MSU over Cal Poly (9:58) and UM over Eastern Washington (11:13).
BOZEMAN, MT
montanarightnow.com

Injured hunter in WY rescued by MT National Guard

HELENA, Mont. - Soldiers with the Montana Army National Guard’s 1-189th General Support Aviation Battalion rescued an injured hunter in the Shoshone National Forest in Wyoming. On November 3, 2022, the call was sent to the National Guard as they say no other rescue assets were available, prompting the...
HELENA, MT
NBCMontana

Montana FWP seeks information on illegally killed elk

MISSOULA, Mont. — Game wardens with Montana Fish, Wildlife and Parks are seeking information for an illegally killed elk near Big Sky. The following was sent out by Montana Fish, Wildlife and Parks:. Game wardens with Montana Fish, Wildlife & Parks are seeking information on an elk that was...
BIG SKY, MT

