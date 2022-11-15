Read full article on original website
KULR8
Teammates Turned Rivals: Brawl of the Wild Connections
One of the coolest aspects of the Brawl of the Wild is all if the connections it brings. There are connections between fans, coaches, players; everyone knows someone close to them on the other side of the rivalry. But just how close and how many connections do the players have? It's even more than you might realize.
KULR8
Brawl of the Wild Q&A with beat writers Victor Flores and Lucas Semb
The 121st Brawl of the Wild will take place at Bobcat Stadium in Bozeman on Saturday at noon. The Bobcats (9-1, 7-0 Big Sky) have spent the past five weeks ranked third. The Grizzlies (7-3, 4-3) were ranked as high as second in the polls this season but are 13th this week.
KULR8
Fairview's Hunter Sharbono commits to Montana State for football
BOZEMAN — Versatile Fairview football player Hunter Sharbono has committed to Montana State, he announced Tuesday on social media. “There's no doubt in my mind that I'm in the right place,” Sharbono told 406mtsports.com on Wednesday. The 6-foot-2, 235-pound senior lists himself as an athlete who has played...
montanarightnow.com
Popular Butte sports bar shares important role in Brawl of the Wild
BUTTE, Mont. -- As the middle ground between Missoula and Bozeman, Butte plays an important role in the Brawl of the Wild. And that role includes finding a bite to eat. Perhaps no spot uptown has more prominent relations with the Cats and the Griz than Metals Sports Bar & Grill.
Brawl of the Wild game seeing historically high-ticket prices
In Montana, no sporting event generates more excitement than the annual college football game between the University of Montana Grizzlies and the Montana State Bobcats.
KULR8
Ex-Grizzly Cole Sain playing key role on Montana State’s 'consistently good' offensive line
BOZEMAN — Brian Armstrong remembered seeing Cole Sain in high school but struggled to recall much else from that year’s recruiting trail. “That was like 100 years ago,” Armstrong joked last week. In reality, that was five years ago, but Montana State’s offensive line coach feels like...
If you can’t play nice we will have to play the Cat-Griz game in Butte.
Ok kids, you are going to force me to do something drastic. IF you Grizzlies and Bobcats can’t just relax and enjoy the fact that College Gameday is FINALLY coming to Montana, I might be forced to take drastic measures. Like any parent, I will start by taking your football away for a day or 2 (though I know this won’t work) Or, maybe a stay in Timeout will help your attitude (I’m guessing some of you might be in Facebook timeout already do to some of the comments I’m seeing out there)
KULR8
Montana State men start strong but can't keep pace with Oregon
EUGENE, Ore. — The Montana State men’s basketball team hung with Oregon for much of the first half, but the Ducks pulled away for a 81-51 win at Matthew Knight Arena. Playing in Eugene for the first time since 2009, the Bobcats (1-2) were out-shot by the Ducks (2-1) 69.2% to 36.7% in the second half.
KULR8
Diggin’ deep: A quick and dirty explainer for betting the 2022 Brawl of the Wild
With this being the second Brawl of the Wild that Montanans can legally bet on — without leaving the state — it feels necessary to revisit some of the basics this week. The Montana Lottery won’t have the final numbers tallied until the middle of next week, but I think it’s safe to assume that this week’s Cat-Griz showdown will accumulate one of the largest handles of any game offered by Sports Bet Montana since its launch in March 2020.
KULR8
ESPN College GameDay bus arrives in Bozeman ahead of Brawl of the Wild
BOZEMAN, Mont. - The ESPN College GameDay bus is officially in Bozeman ahead of the Brawl of the Wild this weekend. This marks the first time ESPN College GameDay has visited a Big Sky campus. “College football fans all over America are about to learn what everyone in Big Sky...
Grizzly Fans Are Bitter About College Gameday and I Love It
Why can't we all be happy about a national college football show coming to Montana?. If you've been under a rock the past 48 hours, you might not know that ESPN's College Gameday is heading to Bozeman this Saturday, November 19th, for the 121st Brawl of the Wild. This marks the first time the show has ever visited a team in the Big Sky Conference, and the first time they'll be in Montana.
5 Things You Need to Know About College Gameday in Bozeman
It's finally happening. After years of campaigning, ESPN's College Gameday is coming to Montana for one of the oldest and most storied rivalries in college football; Cat/Griz. Ladies and gentlemen, this has been a long time coming and is huge news for the state of Montana. Unless you're like my coworker, who hadn't heard of College Gameday until it was announced that they were coming to Bozeman, you most likely understand how big of a deal it is. The national attention both teams will receive on Saturday could result in improved recruiting and financial contributions. I think you get the point. It's a really big deal.
KULR8
Q&A: ROOT Sports broadcaster Tom Glasgow reflects on Brawl of the Wild calls
BOZEMAN — Tom Glasgow felt “Big Sky withdrawal syndrome,” as he phrased it, while he watched the Montana State football team earn a 38-35 win at Eastern Washington on Sept. 24. Glasgow has been an on-air broadcaster at ROOT Sports since 2010. He’s based out of the...
KULR8
Cat-Griz Insider Podcast: Brawl of the Wild ready for it's close-up
On this week's episode of the Cat-Griz Insider Podcast, Victor Flores and Lucas Semb talk the unique upcoming Brawl of the Wild. They open the episode with their thoughts on ESPN's College GameDay visiting Bozeman this week for its first-ever Big Sky Conference football game, then they briefly recap Montana State's and Montana's blowout wins this past Saturday: MSU over Cal Poly (9:58) and UM over Eastern Washington (11:13).
KULR8
Famous ESPN College GameDay truck arrives in Bozeman on Thursday
The famous ESPN College GameDay truck is arriving in Bozeman on Thursday. NonStop Local's Bradley Warren has everything you need to know.
KULR8
Public asked to line streets of Bozeman for ESPN's College GameDay arrival
BOZEMAN, Mont. - In celebration of Brawl of the Wild and ESPN's College GameDay arrival in Bozeman, Montana State University is asking the public to line the city streets Thursday. The College GameDay bus will start its route at "The M" at 12:30 p.m., then make its way to Main...
MSU students react to ESPN's College GameDay coming to Bozeman
Brawl of the Wild prep is officially underway on campus as MSU students get ready ahead of ESPN's College GameDay visit to Bozeman.
KULR8
Your pick: Who should be the celebrity guest picker on GameDay in Bozeman
BOZEMAN, Mont. - It's tradition! When ESPN College GameDay comes to town, a celebrity guest is chosen to pick who they think will win the game. It hasn't been announced yet who will be selected for Saturday's show in Bozeman. We want to know who you think should be the...
montanarightnow.com
Injured hunter in WY rescued by MT National Guard
HELENA, Mont. - Soldiers with the Montana Army National Guard’s 1-189th General Support Aviation Battalion rescued an injured hunter in the Shoshone National Forest in Wyoming. On November 3, 2022, the call was sent to the National Guard as they say no other rescue assets were available, prompting the...
NBCMontana
Montana FWP seeks information on illegally killed elk
MISSOULA, Mont. — Game wardens with Montana Fish, Wildlife and Parks are seeking information for an illegally killed elk near Big Sky. The following was sent out by Montana Fish, Wildlife and Parks:. Game wardens with Montana Fish, Wildlife & Parks are seeking information on an elk that was...
