Diamondbacks trade for power reliever, add 4 others to 40-man roster
The Diamondbacks acquired right-hander Carlos Vargas from the Cleveland Guardians on Tuesday, adding the sort of flame-throwing reliever that General Manager Mike Hazen had targeted entering the offseason. Vargas, 23, possesses a fastball that sits around 98 mph and touches triple digits. He pairs it with a wipeout slider in...
Angels reveal roles Albert Pujols will fulfill under personal-services contract
Albert Pujols' personal-services contract with the Angels could potentially prevent him from having any role with the St. Louis Cardinals for 10 years.
Angels Rumors: MLB Insider Predicts LA 'Shocks World,' Signs Top Shortstop
Shortstop is one of the team's biggest needs this offseason.
Angels sign All-Star pitcher away from Dodgers
The Los Angeles Angels on Tuesday made a big addition to their pitching staff, and simultaneously weakened their crosstown rival. The Angels are signing pitcher Tyler Anderson to a 3-year, $39 million deal. Anderson rejected a qualifying offer from the Dodgers that would have paid him just under $20 million...
Guardians trade with D-backs, Rockies, add to 40-man roster
CLEVELAND (AP) — The Cleveland Guardians acquired right-hander Ross Carver in a trade with Arizona, dealt former top infield prospect Nolan Jones to Colorado and added several players to their 40-man roster Tuesday ahead of baseball's deadline prior to the Rule 5 draft. The AL Central champions sent Jones...
Royals Review
Royals re-sign Ryan O’Hearn to one-year contract, add three players to 40-man roster
The Royals have re-signed first baseman Ryan O’Hearn to a one-year contract worth $1.4 million, including incentives, according to Kansas City Star reporter Lynn Worthy. O’Hearn, who earned $1.3 million last year and was eligible for arbitration, hit .239/.290/.321 with one home run in 145 plate appearances. O’Hearn...
dodgerblue.com
Dodgers Free Agency Rumors: Andrew Heaney Drawing ‘Considerable Interest’
The Los Angeles Dodgers’ initial group of free agents included Clayton Kershaw, Tyler Anderson and Andrew Heaney, all of whom were important contributors in the starting rotation during the 2022 season. After opting not to extend the qualifying offer to Kershaw, the Dodgers quickly reached an agreement with the...
Cubs eyeing former NL MVP in bold free agency swing
The Chicago Cubs have recently been linked with former NL MVP Cody Bellinger this offseason. The Chicago Cubs have missed the postseason for the second year in a row following the 2022 campaign. Ever since the 2021 trade deadline, the Cubs dealt players and bolstered their farm system. Now, from all accounts, the Cubs are expected to be spending big money this winter.
Yardbarker
Texas Rangers Set 40-Man Roster, Protect Minor League Players from Rule 5 Draft
Prior to Monday evening's 6 p.m. ET deadline to protect eligible players from the Rule 5 Draft, the Texas Rangers added some minor league players to their 40-man roster. Among the players added are minor league prospects Luisangel Acuna, Dustin Harris, Zak Kent, Jonathan Ornelas, Owen White and Cole Winn. These players will be protected from Rule 5 Draft at the Winter Meetings in three weeks in San Diego.
Yardbarker
Which prospects did the Red Sox leave unprotected from next month’s Rule 5 Draft?
The Red Sox recently protected five of their prospects from the Rule 5 Draft. Chris Murphy, Brandon Walter, Ceddanne Rafaela, Wilyer Abreu, and David Hamilton were all added to Boston’s 40-man roster on Tuesday, meaning they will not be available to other teams next month. Murphy, Walter, Rafaela, Abreu,...
Pinstripe Alley
Yankees add pitching prospect Randy Vasquez to 40-man roster
The Yankees’ busy day continued, with the club announcing that they’ve added right-handed pitcher Randy Vasquez to the 40-man roster. The deadline to add prospects to the 40-man roster, and subsequently protect them in the Rule 5 Draft, is today. Vasquez’s addition comes on the heels of Stephen Ridings getting claimed on waivers by the Mets, which cleared an additional spot on the Yankees’ roster.
