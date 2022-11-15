ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Angels sign All-Star pitcher away from Dodgers

The Los Angeles Angels on Tuesday made a big addition to their pitching staff, and simultaneously weakened their crosstown rival. The Angels are signing pitcher Tyler Anderson to a 3-year, $39 million deal. Anderson rejected a qualifying offer from the Dodgers that would have paid him just under $20 million...
Cubs eyeing former NL MVP in bold free agency swing

The Chicago Cubs have recently been linked with former NL MVP Cody Bellinger this offseason. The Chicago Cubs have missed the postseason for the second year in a row following the 2022 campaign. Ever since the 2021 trade deadline, the Cubs dealt players and bolstered their farm system. Now, from all accounts, the Cubs are expected to be spending big money this winter.
Texas Rangers Set 40-Man Roster, Protect Minor League Players from Rule 5 Draft

Prior to Monday evening's 6 p.m. ET deadline to protect eligible players from the Rule 5 Draft, the Texas Rangers added some minor league players to their 40-man roster. Among the players added are minor league prospects Luisangel Acuna, Dustin Harris, Zak Kent, Jonathan Ornelas, Owen White and Cole Winn. These players will be protected from Rule 5 Draft at the Winter Meetings in three weeks in San Diego.
Yankees add pitching prospect Randy Vasquez to 40-man roster

The Yankees’ busy day continued, with the club announcing that they’ve added right-handed pitcher Randy Vasquez to the 40-man roster. The deadline to add prospects to the 40-man roster, and subsequently protect them in the Rule 5 Draft, is today. Vasquez’s addition comes on the heels of Stephen Ridings getting claimed on waivers by the Mets, which cleared an additional spot on the Yankees’ roster.
