Missoula Sentinel's JJ Dolan commits to Montana State for football
BOZEMAN — JJ Dolan will attend Saturday’s Brawl of the Wild, and for the first time in his life, he won’t be rooting for Montana. Dolan, a senior defensive back at Missoula Sentinel, announced his commitment to Montana State on Wednesday. His father, grandfather and great-grandfather all played football for the Grizzlies, but his family members were more than fine with him choosing the Bobcats.
Billings West's Baumann, Bozeman's Burkhart sign with MSU Billings women's hoops
BILLINGS — Two in-state prep girls basketball stars were officially announced Wednesday as 2023-24 recruits to the Montana State Billings women's basketball program, per a release from the school. Billings West guard Layla Baumann and Bozeman forward/center Avery Burkhart will both join the Yellowjackets program next season after signing...
Digging deep: Montana Tech defensive back battles back from cancer
BUTTE - Around Bob Green Field this fall, the banners "Family" and "Count on Me" are proudly wrapped above the stands. They are more than just words to the Montana Tech football team: they are the lifeblood of the entire program, and they came to mean more to defensive back Isaiah Allik over the past two years as he dealt with a rare form of cancer.
Montana State, law enforcement prepare for Cat-Griz, College GameDay
BOZEMAN — Though Saturday’s Cat-Griz football game has a new added wrinkle with ESPN’s “College GameDay” coming to Bozeman, university and law enforcement officials have already prepared. Bozeman will host the 121st iteration of the rivalry series between Montana State University and the University of...
Origins, superstitions and bets: inside the fans' perspective of the Brawl of the Wild
MISSOULA — The Treasure State should be proud of its Football Championship Subdivision rivalry game. The Brawl of the Wild between the University of Montana and Montana State University is real. It never deviates from its true nature. The teams despise each other, the fans follow suit and what ensues is a game that makes the rest of the state freeze in time.
Griz Q&A: Towering wideout Ryan Simpson using basketball ability to benefit on the gridiron
MISSOULA – These days, college coaches in nearly every corner of athletics are looking for multi-sport athletes. Montana isn’t the exception. The various skills those athletes are learning and training year round gives them the upperhand when it comes time to the football field. That’s why redshirt sophomore...
Montana State men start strong but can't keep pace with Oregon
EUGENE, Ore. — The Montana State men’s basketball team hung with Oregon for much of the first half, but the Ducks pulled away for a 81-51 win at Matthew Knight Arena. Playing in Eugene for the first time since 2009, the Bobcats (1-2) were out-shot by the Ducks (2-1) 69.2% to 36.7% in the second half.
Diggin’ deep: A quick and dirty explainer for betting the 2022 Brawl of the Wild
With this being the second Brawl of the Wild that Montanans can legally bet on — without leaving the state — it feels necessary to revisit some of the basics this week. The Montana Lottery won’t have the final numbers tallied until the middle of next week, but I think it’s safe to assume that this week’s Cat-Griz showdown will accumulate one of the largest handles of any game offered by Sports Bet Montana since its launch in March 2020.
Arizona State takes advantage of poor Montana State start in big win
BOZEMAN — The Montana State women's basketball team outplayed — or at least outscored — Arizona State in the final three quarters Tuesday evening. But the Bobcats learned the hard way how much a poor start can set a team back. The Sun Devils of the Pac-12...
Third Down Success: No. 16 Carroll excelling in late-down situations as playoff game looms
HELENA — Converting on third down is vital to sustaining long drives that end in points. It’s something Carroll’s football team struggled with, at times, in the first half of the season, and a statistical point the Saints have improved upon down the stretch. Saturday, in a...
5 things to watch in Class AA state football championship game
Much of the state is focused on College Gameday and the Cat-Griz game, but kicking off a weekend of big-time football in the state of Montana will be the Helena Capital Bruins and the Bozeman Hawks on Friday in the Class AA state championship game. It's one of five state...
Q&A: Big Sky commissioner Tom Wistrcill on conference's mission to host 'College GameDay'
BOZEMAN — After ESPN’s “College GameDay” opted to go to Michigan State at Ohio State instead of the 2021 edition of the Brawl of the Wild last fall, Big Sky commissioner Tom Wistrcill didn’t lose hope of bringing the show to a Big Sky game.
Notebook: Montana State welcomes College GameDay, prepares for Brawl of the Wild
BOZEMAN — Another wrinkle was added to the upcoming Brawl of the Wild early Sunday morning. After two years of campaigning by the Big Sky Conference, Montana State and Montana, ESPN’s "College GameDay" is headed to Bozeman for the Cat-Griz football game this Saturday. The show will be broadcast on ESPN from 7-10 a.m. Mountain time at Dyche Field across from Bobcat Stadium.
George Geise: For many of us, 'Brawl' just meant Cat-Griz had gone to the dogs
GREAT FALLS — Like thousands of other college football fans, I am eagerly awaiting the arrival of ESPN’s College GameDay crew for Saturday’s Bobcat-Grizzly game in Bozeman. I can hardly wait to see what kind of super-cool (more likely super-cold) environment will greet star analysts Rece Davis,...
Cat-Griz Insider Podcast: Brawl of the Wild ready for it's close-up
On this week's episode of the Cat-Griz Insider Podcast, Victor Flores and Lucas Semb talk the unique upcoming Brawl of the Wild. They open the episode with their thoughts on ESPN's College GameDay visiting Bozeman this week for its first-ever Big Sky Conference football game, then they briefly recap Montana State's and Montana's blowout wins this past Saturday: MSU over Cal Poly (9:58) and UM over Eastern Washington (11:13).
Montana State's Darian White shares first Big Sky player of week honor of season
BOZEMAN — Montana State senior and Big Sky Conference women's basketball preseason MVP Darian White has been named co-player of the week, the league office announced on Tuesday afternoon. White shares the honor with Eastern Washington’s Jaydia Martin. White was instrumental in Montana State’s season-opening win over Providence...
Big Sky Notebook: Regular season finales full of playoff implications
BOZEMAN — Six Big Sky Conference teams are in the Football Championship Subdivision playoff picture going into their final regular-season games this Saturday. At least three Big Sky teams have clinched a spot in the 24-team playoff bracket and will jockey for seeding this week. Two of those playoff locks will face rivals that need wins to ensure postseason bids.
Five storylines heading into Class AA state championship game
The Helena Capital Bruins and Bozeman Hawks met in the first game of the 2022 season and now they will meet in the last. Capital (11-0), the No. 1 seed from the Western AA and Bozeman (9-2), the top seed from the Eastern AA, will play once again Friday night at Vigilante Stadium for the 2022 Class AA football state championship.
