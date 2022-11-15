Royal Author’s Take on King Charles’ 1991 Crown Ambitions

Royal author Andrew Morton is opening up about his new book “The Queen: Her Life.”

“Extra’s’ Billy Bush” spoke with Morton about King Charles’ ambitions for the throne, as were depicted in Season 5 of “The Crown,” and also weighed in on how Princess Diana would feel about Prince Harry and Meghan Markle leaving royal life behind.

Of Charles’ decision to make a play to take the monarchy from his mother, Morton told Billy a story from Christmas 1991.

“I was talking to Diana at that time,” he said. “She was telling me how Prince Charles, as he then was called, was very annoyed with his mother, the Queen, because during her Christmas broadcast, she hadn’t said anything about stepping back or handing more responsibility to her son, and he’d anticipated that.”

In Andrew’s opinion, Diana would have “applauded” Harry and Meghan’s decision to step away from their royal duties. He noted, “Remember, she had no HRH title in the end, she was an independent humanitarian and she, too, was thinking about living in America. She was looking at Julie Andrews’ house in Malibu. The fact that Harry and Meghan went off to live in Montecito would have been applauded by her.”

Andrew spent time with Diana when he was writing her biography, “Diana: Her True Story,” which was published in 1992.

Andrew has also been following Queen Elizabeth II’s life for “40 years,” calling it a “real journey” to write “The Queen: Her Life.”

Morton commented on the state of England after Queen Elizabeth II’s death, saying, “It’s been chaos. We had a prime minster [that] lasted for 44 days, we’ve got an economy in turmoil, all since she’s gone.”

“It’s now up to King Charles to see if he can inhabit those rather small and dainty shoes,” Andrew emphasized.

“The Queen: Her Life” is available now.