ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Nags Head, NC

State nixes plan for private museum at Jockey's Ridge

By By Catherine Kozak CoastalReview.org
The Daily Advance
The Daily Advance
 2 days ago

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3vhumI_0jC5gQ7200

NAGS HEAD — After intense pushback from nonprofit Friends of Jockey’s Ridge and its supporters, the state of North Carolina last month shot down construction of a privately operated museum to honor Francis and Gertrude Rogallo’s invention of the flexible wing used in hang gliding.

“While we remain interested in telling the story of the Rogallos and low speed flight as part of our educational mission, the Department does not support proceeding with a lease of property to the Foundation or construction of a museum at Jockey’s Ridge,” Director of North Carolina State Parks Dwayne Patterson wrote in a letter sent Friday to the friends group.

For Ann-Cabell Baum, the state’s rejection of the project was a second victory: Nearly 50 years ago her mother, Carolista Baum, famously laid down in a front of a bulldozer to stop development at Jockey’s Ridge, the tallest sand dune on the East Coast. Baum’s persistence rounded up the support that led to creation in 1975 of the Jockey’s Ridge State Park in Nags Head. Today the park, which abuts Roanoke Sound, is one of the most visited state parks in North Carolina.

“My mom would be so happy now,” an exultant Baum said after receiving the news Friday. “She just would be over the moon.”

In recent weeks, representatives of the Rogallo Foundation, a nonprofit established in 1992, had made presentations at several local government board meetings about its proposed plan to construct a 12,000-square-foot museum, with the estimated $7 million cost raised by the foundation.

Francis Rogallo, with his wife’s assistance, invented the flexible wing in 1948 while working at NASA. Rogallo did numerous test flights of his hang gliders at Jockey’s Ridge in the 1970s. Today, his invention is used in paragliders, parafoils and kiteboard kites, among other flying machines.

In the foundation’s draft memorandum of understanding, the foundation would staff and operate the proposed Rogallo Museum and seek a 99-year lease at no cost on land adjacent to the existing park visitor center.

But the friends group insisted that the proposed site was not suitable for a commercial operation at a public park and an environmentally sensitive area.

“All we wanted to do is protect the park and the land,” Michael O’Brien, chair of the Friends of Jockey’s Ridge, said. “I’m extremely happy, but I still think the Rogallo Museum is a great idea. I just don’t think (Jockey’s Ridge) is an appropriate location.”

At the group’s board meeting Oct. 11, members said they felt blindsided when hearing about the Rogallo Foundation presentations at meetings in the community that did not include their board. The museum was first proposed about five years ago, but then little had been heard about it until recently.

“It looks like this is basically a done deal, and we want to stop that,” board member George Barnes told North Carolina Division of Parks and Recreation Deputy Director Brian Strong, who attended the meeting. “At least I do.”

Barnes, a retired superintendent at the park, along with the eight other board members, questioned the benefit to the park, as well as the friends’ lack of input into the proposal.

Joy Greenwood, current superintendent of Jockey’s Ridge State Park, said another meeting with her and Strong was held Oct. 20, when they met with John Harris and Billy Vaughn with the Rogallo Foundation. The state was evaluating the concept and had not taken a position, Greenwood said, adding that public engagement would be an important component if it moved forward.

“I don’t feel like it’s either support, or against,” she said in an interview. “Right now, it’s collecting of information.”

But in discussions with the leadership of the state Department of Natural and Cultural Resources, overseer of the state parks, the Oct. 28 letter revealed that concerns about the project outweighed its educational appeal.

“The Secretary is concerned about the size and scope of the proposed museum and its effect on both the natural landscape and the limited acreage available in the vicinity of the visitor center for recreational and other uses by the Park,” the letter said. “The Secretary is also concerned that the proposal does not meet various legal requirements affecting the property, including the purposes of the constitutional and statutory provisions establishing the State Nature and Historic Preserve, of which Jockey’s Ridge is a designated component.

“There are also concerns about the appropriateness of leasing public land to a private entity whose mission and objectives may vary from those of the Division, and with recently expressed public opposition to the proposal,” the letter continued.

In an interview, Harris, who owns Kitty Hawk Kites, with a location across the street from Jockey’s Ridge and elsewhere on the Outer Banks, said he was “disappointed” by the state’s disapproval.

“I thought that they would do due diligence … it was a process that had to be worked through,” he said.

Harris denied that the project site was planned on an environmentally sensitive area at the park. Although he said the recent board meetings were meant to get the information out to the public, he said it was a mistake not to meet early with the Friends group.

But Harris said he still believes the Rogallo Museum would have been a great fit at Jockey’s Ridge.

“We haven’t pursued any other locations because that site makes the most sense for the museum from the standpoint of history,” Harris said.

But that doesn’t mean he is giving up on getting the museum built.

“It’s a good project,” he said. “The bottom line is, we’ll get it done.”

This story was reprinted with permission from CoastalReview.org.

Comments / 0

 

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

More
Related
carolinacoastonline.com

Creel limit regulations in place for spots, croakers; wither go the spots?

As you hopefully know, recent changes have been made in the creel limit regulations for spots and croakers, both being reduced from near infinity to a maximum of 50 per day. This was done as a result of significant declines in harvest in both the Mid-Atlantic (north of Virginia-North Carolina border) and South Atlantic (North Carolina to Florida) regions, and adult abundance in the Mid-Atlantic region in recent years. Further decreases may be imposed depending on future stock assessment data.
EMERALD ISLE, NC
kiss951.com

North Carolina Home to Two of America’s Most Windiest Roads

Ever driven on a road where you feel like the wind is about to take you and your car? I never can tell if it is because I am tiny and drive a sedan or if it’s the wind. That is very intense for me for sure! I hate driving on super windy days where I can literally feel the wind rocking my car and my body inside the car. That is one of the most heart-throbbing things for me. I am almost terrified of car accidents, so anything that is fighting against me driving smoothly, I strongly dislike!
TENNESSEE STATE
Alina Andras

3 Great Steakhouses in North Carolina

If you live in North Carolina and you love going out with your close friends and family members, here is a list of three amazing steakhouses that are well-known for serving absolutely delicious food, every day of the week.
DURHAM, NC
thecoastlandtimes.com

Public weighs in on proposed Nags Head housing development

The Woda Cooper housing project continued to be a hot topic of conversation at the November 2 Nags Head commissioners meeting. Though town officials implemented a temporary moratorium on building in the general commercial district starting October 19 so they could take time to conduct a detailed review of the town’s zoning map and its consistency with the town’s comprehensive land use plan, community members and other interested parties are taking this time to make their positions known to commissioners.
NAGS HEAD, NC
WBTV

Group could send proposed I-77 toll lanes to N.C. transportation officials

CHARLOTTE, N.C. (WBTV) - A significant step forward in a plan to build more toll lanes along Interstate 77 could come Wednesday night. The Charlotte Regional Transportation Planning Organization is set to discuss the proposal, which would put toll lanes from uptown Charlotte south to the South Carolina border, during Wednesday night’s meeting.
CHARLOTTE, NC
outerbanksvoice.com

Brrrr! Freeze Warning in effect tonight for region

The Weather Service notes that frost and freeze conditions could kill crops, other sensitive vegetation and possibly damage unprotected outdoor plumbing. Take steps now to protect tender plants from the cold. To prevent freezing and possible bursting of outdoor water pipes they should be wrapped, drained, or allowed to drip slowly. Those that have in-ground sprinkler systems should drain them and cover above- ground pipes to protect them from freezing.
KILL DEVIL HILLS, NC
Alina Andras

4 Great Burger Places in North Carolina

If you live in North Carolina and you also happen to love burgers, here is a list of four amazing burger places in North Carolina that are well-known for serving absolutely delicious burgers made with fresh ingredients only. Continue to read to see if your favourite places made it on the list.
obxtoday.com

Coastal Staffing Outer Banks announces fall hiring event

The Outer Banks Branch of Coastal Staffing LLC announces our fall hiring event. Are you looking for a new job or career opportunity? We are here to help! Coastal Staffing offers a variety of positions that will help you gain valuable experience and make money now. For over 30 years,...
KILL DEVIL HILLS, NC
outerbanksvoice.com

James F. Scott of Elizabeth City, November 15

James (Jimmy) F. Scott died peacefully on November 15, 2022 at the age of 84. He was preceded in death by his wife, Joyce Scott, and a grandson-in-law, Cliff Bright. He is survived by his son, John (Patrice) Scott; his granddaughter, Jenny Bright; grandson, J. F. Scott; his great-granddaughter, Zoie Bright; and a host of other family members.
ELIZABETH CITY, NC
Travel Maven

This Buffet Has Been Named the Best in North Carolina

An American tradition that got its start in Las Vegas, the buffet is the perfect place to head to if you're looking for an epic all-you-can-eat experience. North Carolina is home to dozens of different buffets that specialize in everything from Asian cuisine to homestyle cooking but one, in particular, has caught the eye of the online food media outlet known as Daily Meal. They put together a list of some of the best and most sought-after buffets in the country and Wilmington's Casey's Buffet made the list. Keep reading to learn more.
WILMINGTON, NC
The Daily Advance

The Daily Advance

Elizabeth City, NC
2K+
Followers
2K+
Post
326K+
Views
ABOUT

The Daily Advance is published in Elizabeth City, N.C. and serves an area of five mostly rural counties in the northeastern corner of North Carolina. They include Currituck, Camden, Pasquotank, Perquimans, and Chowan counties. Because of the business and developmental links in the region, The Daily Advance coverage also frequently reaches into Gates and Dare counties

 https://www.dailyadvance.com

Comments / 0

Community Policy