Witnesses say an SUV veered onto the wrong side of the street, hit Los Angeles County Sheriff's Department recruits on a training run and crashed into a light pole. Los Angeles County Sheriff Alex Villanueva said five of the 25 recruits injured are in critical condition and that the crash is still considered an accident until further notice.Nov. 16, 2022.

LOS ANGELES COUNTY, CA ・ 1 DAY AGO