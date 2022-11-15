ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Jessica Alba's Skin Looks So Flawless Thanks to This Tinted Moisturizer That Leaves A Glowy ‘Second Skin’ — Get it for 30% Off

By Taylor Jeffries
 1 day ago
If you purchase an independently reviewed product or service through a link on our website, SheKnows may receive an affiliate commission.

Jessica Alba is no stranger to revealing her favorite products for her beauty routine. And we love that you can snag most of them from just one place: Honest Beauty . Founded by Alba, this beauty brand has so many premium natural products to try out. And if you want to get her exact flawless glow, then your answer lies in this particular tinted moisturizer that’s on sale now. The CCC Clean Corrective protects, nourishes, and smooths skin all day with just one application. And just in time for holiday shopping, you can treat yourself to 30 percent off on this Alba-approved product at Amazon.

That’s right, this tinted moisturizer makes fewer steps in your regimen for just $16. It’s skincare and makeup all in one as it does six different jobs. It moisturizes, blurs blemishes, texturizes, color corrects, and protects skin against blue light damage. Not to mention, it’s infused with vitamin C which delivers a dewy glow on top of its matte finish. We mean, what’s not to love about a multi-tasking product?

Honest Beauty CCC Clean Corrective

And the best part: The CCC Clean Corrective creates a no-makeup makeup look that appears so flattering. Many shoppers agree that it doesn’t even feel or look like their face is covered in makeup.

“It’s just the right amount of moisturizing without the greasy feel. It blends so well and gives me a beautiful natural look,” said a reviewer . “I’m very impressed with the coverage and how it still feels so light on my face. It feels like wearing nothing and looks like it too.”

Whereas another reviewer added, “The coverage is truly a second skin and looks so natural.”

It’s no wonder that it’s an award-winning formula, shoppers’ everyday go-to, and Jessica Alba ’s fave. So, try out the CCC Clean Corrective for yourself right now while it’s on sale at Amazon.

