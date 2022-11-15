Read full article on original website
WLUC
Feeding America distributing food in multiple counties Wednesday
MARQUETTE COUNTY, Mich. (WLUC) - There will be two Feeding America mobile food pantry distribution events in Upper Peninsula counties today. Schoolcraft County will be having distribution at Central Park ball field off Tannery Road in Manistique. That will begin at 10 a.m. Marquette County will also host an event...
WLUC
City of Negaunee gets first official logo
NEGAUNEE, Mich. (WLUC) - After months of planning, the city of Negaunee officially has a new logo. This logo is part of a new branding mechanism. The Negaunee City Manager said the branding scheme will have an overarching theme called ‘forge your adventure.’ The logo’s main goal is to help promote the city. Before this, there was no city logo. The main colors used were Teal Lake blue and a rust-brown orange color. The rusty color was applied to represent and honor the iron mines that have been in the area for years.
WLUC
Doozers Cookies celebrating ladies nights with sweet deals
MARQUETTE, Mich. (WLUC) - Today in Upper Michigan... Pavlina Osta joins Tia Trudgeon to share news of the day on Upper Michigan Today. With firearm deer season now in full swing, Thomas Theatre Group is offering a free movie promotion to hunters that show proof of a recent kill for the first year.
WLUC
Marquette County businesses to celebrate women on Ladies Night
MARQUETTE COUNTY, Mich. (WLUC) - Downtown Marquette and Ishpeming are both getting ready for a night of specials, holiday premiers, shopping, and more during the towns’ annual Ladies Nights. In Marquette, 50 downtown businesses are participating in the holiday kickoff event, among them is Embrace Salon. “Ladies night is...
WLUC
Recycle 906: How is Marquette County doing on recycling?
MARQUETTE, Mich. (WLUC) - November 15 marked the first day of deer season, but it also happened to be National Recycling day. Marquette County has seen an increase of awareness surrounding recycling. There has also been a significant increase in diverting material to recycling centers that was going to landfills...
WLUC
Iron County food pantry teams with market for TV6 Canathon
CRYSTAL FALLS, Mich. (WLUC) - A Crystal Falls food pantry teamed up with a food market to collect donations for those in need. The St. Vincent DePaul food pantry collected canned and monetary donations inside the Crystal Fresh Food Market in Crystal Falls Wednesday. The pantry has been operational for more than 25 years and staff said there is a large uptake in food distribution during the holidays.
WLUC
MSHS presents “Once Upon a Mattress”
MARQUETTE, Mich. (WLUC) - A play is coming to the Kaufman Auditorium this weekend. Marquette Senior High School will present “Once Upon a Mattress” this Thursday, Friday and Saturday. The story is a musical take on “The Princess and the Pea.”. Coralee Daugherty plays Princess Winnifred, the...
WLUC
Pictured Rocks rangers receive awards for heroic lakeshore rescue efforts
MUNISING, Mich. (WLUC) - Two park rangers from Pictured Rocks National Lakeshore received a Department of Interior Valor Award during a September ceremony in Washington D.C. According to a press release from the National Park Service, Chief Ranger Joe Hughes and Ranger Matthew Nemeth were honored for their actions during rescue operations for two Lake Superior kayakers caught in gale-force winds while paddling within the national lakeshore in Sept. of 2021.
WLUC
Four UP hospitals receive safety grades
NOVI, Mich. (WLUC) - The Leapfrog Group has announced its hospital safety grades for the fall. Four Upper Peninsula hospitals received evaluations during this process. UPHS-Portage was given an A for the ninth consecutive time, UPHS-Marquette received a B, Marshfield Medical Center-Dickinson received its second straight A, and MyMichigan Medical Center Sault received a C.
WLUC
Yooper Designz hosts annual ‘Deer Day Make and Take!’ event
GLADSTONE, Mich. (WLUC) - One Gladstone business is holding an event Tuesday for those looking for something to do while their loved ones are out hunting. Yooper Designz is hosting its annual ‘Deer Day Make and Take!’ event. It will have hot cider, snacks and a sign you can paint and stencil. The event is returning for the first time since COVID-19 began.
WLUC
Ladies Night to take over downtown Marquette
MARQUETTE, Mich. (WLUC) - Ladies Night is coming to Marquette Thursday. In addition to the 65 downtown businesses that will participate in the event, there will also be a goods drive for the Women’s Center Harbor House. Folks can drop off non-perishables such as shampoo and canned goods at the Marquette Downtown Development Authority (DDA) office, Flower Works, or the Masonic Mall.
WLUC
Peninsula Solar highlights solar energy with new solar panel
MARQUETTE, Mich. (WLUC) - Peninsula Solar in Marquette has a new solar panel on-site thanks to Northern Michigan University. Ben Schimpf said the panel will provide a significant amount of power. “This solar installation is a 16,000-watt system which will provide roughly half of 100% of the building next to...
WLUC
Ishpeming Ladies Night Out kicks off Christmas shopping season
ISHPEMING, Mich. (WLUC) - Ishpeming’s annual Ladies’ Night Out kicked off Wednesday. The Main Street Antique Mall took part in the event, which started Wednesday afternoon and ended at 8:00 p.m. Businesses and shoppers use Ladies Night to mark the start of the Christmas shopping season. More than...
radioresultsnetwork.com
Iron Mountain’s Cavalieri Named Chief Engineer For Mackinac Bridge
It’s a changing of the guard at the Mackinac Bridge Authority (MBA): Assistant Bridge Engineer Cole Cavalieri will assume the role of chief bridge engineer, as current Chief Engineer Julie Neph retires after 30 years at the Authority. Neph, who has been with the MBA for most of her...
WLUC
Snowmobile trail to remain closed in Dickinson County
DICKINSON COUNTY, Mich. (WLUC) - Black Creek Road in Waucedah Township will remain closed to all motorized traffic as work continues to replace a bridge over Black Creek. The bridge replacement project will keep an off-road vehicle and snowmobile trail segment in Dickinson County closed until Christmas Eve. The work...
WLUC
Michigan State Police stays vigilant for potential rise in fentanyl cases
MARQUETTE, Mich. (WLUC) - A new illegal drug is on law enforcement’s radar in Upper Michigan. As we told you in August, counties like Marquette and Delta are seeing a slight decrease in drug-related cases. Meanwhile, Dickinson, Baraga and Houghton counties have seen an increase. Law enforcement and county prosecutors’ main concerns across the UP have been meth coming in from out-of-state.
WLUC
Veterans recall time in the military at Bay College’s ‘Veterans Speak’
ESCANABA, Mich. (WLUC) - Bay College students are connecting with the community. Students in the school’s Civics Corps hosted an event focused on veterans. Seven veterans shared their experiences in the military and what made them want to join. “I grew up in a time where I was not...
WLUC
Marquette Planning Commission approves special use for proposed daycare
MARQUETTE, Mich. (WLUC) - The Marquette Planning Commission approved a special use permit for a proposed daycare in a home on Prospect Street. During a public hearing Tuesday night, the commission heard from the applicant and a resident who brought up some concerns. The proposed daycare is in a home...
WLUC
Make the most out of your deer harvest by processing meat
ISHPEMING, Mich. (WLUC) - An Ishpeming butcher wants to make sure hunters get what they want out of their deer harvest. Whether it’s jerky, snack sticks, steak, burgers or sausage, Glenn’s Smokehouse will make sure the venison is properly utilized. Glenn’s Smokehouse also has seasonings for processed meat....
WLUC
Operation Christmas Child sends shoeboxes of toys to kids overseas
MARQUETTE, Mich. (WLUC) - Bethel Baptist Church is the drop-off location for Operation Christmas Child boxes. Operation Christmas Child is a project of Samaritan’s Purse that delivers shoeboxes filled with toys, hygiene items and school supplies to children around the world. This year, the organization expects to collect over 11 million shoeboxes. To get involved, folks can pick up a shoebox, fill it with goods and return it to the church to be shipped overseas.
