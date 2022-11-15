ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Boston, MA

NESN

Kevin Durant Rips NBA Refs For Weak Jayson Tatum Technical Foul

Kevin Durant couldn’t believe his eyes when Jayson Tatum was T’d up Monday night at TD Garden. Tatum was the victim of a highly questionable technical foul call early in the second quarter of the Celtics’ matchup with the Thunder. Boston’s franchise cornerstone was issued a personal foul for reaching in on Oklahoma City forward Aleksej Pokusevski and promptly clapped out of frustration. Referee John Goble evidently thought the loud clap was a show-up move by Tatum, who was issued a tech for his actions.
Yardbarker

Celtics' Jaylen Brown questions Nets owner Joe Tsai's comments on Kyrie Irving

The handling of the Kyrie Irving situation by the Brooklyn Nets and NBA continues to get messier and messier. Boston Celtics star Jaylen Brown recently called out Nike by saying, "Since when did Nike care about ethics?" after the company severed ties with Kyrie Irving and spoke about the ethics it stands for. Now that Irving's suspension has continued past the five-game mark despite his apology and Commissioner Adam Silver saying that he doesn't believe Irving is an antisemite, all eyes are on Nets owner Joe Tsai.
NESN

MLB Free Agency Rumors: Justin Verlander Joining This Team Is ‘Realistic’

It sounds like there’s a real chance Justin Verlander soon makes his first foray into the Senior Circuit. Verlander, the 2022 American League Cy Young Award frontrunner, is one of the top starting pitchers available in Major League Baseball free agency. The Mets reportedly could kick the tires on Verlander if Jacob deGrom departs Queens, but New York might not be the only National League club with deep pockets in pursuit of the star right-hander.
Larry Brown Sports

Celtics targeting big upgrade at center?

It almost feels like the Boston Celtics have not had a dominant true seven-footer since Robert Parish. But that could all change in the coming weeks. On an episode of “The Hoop Collective” this week, ESPN’s Brian Windhorst mentioned San Antonio Spurs center Jakob Poeltl as a possible Celtics trade target that industry people have been speculating about. Windhorst notes that the Spurs and the Celtics already linked up on last season’s Derrick White trade.
NBC Sports

Durant can't help but laugh at Tatum's bizarre technical foul

Much like the Boston Celtics fans watching Monday night's game vs. the Oklahoma City Thunder, all Kevin Durant could do was laugh at the questionable technical foul on Jayson Tatum. Tatum was issued a tech for clapping in frustration after committing a foul in the second quarter. Durant shared his...
NESN

How Nick Foligno, Wife Janelle Helped Jeremy Swayman After Injury

Nick Foligno’s wife Janelle knew right away she wanted to help Jeremy Swayman after he was injured. The Bruins goalie suffered a leg injury in a collision with Patrice Bergeron during Boston’s 6-5 win over the Pittsburgh Penguins on Nov. 1. The Pens medical staff treated Swayman as their own and immediately got him the treatment needed before Swayman headed back to Boston.
NESN

Red Sox Division Rival Swings Major Trade With Mariners

A little over a month after ending the Blue Jays’ 2022 season, the Mariners reportedly have acquired one of Toronto’s better players. According to ESPN’s Jeff Passan, the Jays are sending outfielder Teoscar Hernández to the Mariners, marking the first noteworthy transaction of the Major League Baseball offseason. In exchange for Hernández, Seattle is shipping relief pitcher Erik Swanson and left-handed pitching prospect Adam Macko north of the border, per the Seattle Times’ Ryan Divish. The Blue Jays confirmed the trade shortly after the reports from Passan and Divish.
NESN

Jayson Tatum Made This Bet With Celtics Teammate Derrick White

Jayson Tatum is squarely in the spotlight to start this season, with the Boston Celtics superstar playing at an MVP level. But Tatum garnered attention for another reason earlier this week when he picked up a baffling technical foul in Monday’s win over the Oklahoma City Thunder — clapping his hands in frustration following a reach-in infraction. The soft tech on Tatum resulted in Kevin Durant blasting the officials on social media, with the NBA ultimately rescinding the call a day later.
NESN

Bruins’ David Pastrnak Hilariously Interviews Himself After Celtics Win

The Boston Celtics came back from a 15-point second-half deficit to beat the Oklahoma City Thunder thanks to the efforts of… David Pastrnak?. Don’t worry Bruins fans, the 26-year-old forward still dons the Black and Gold, but Pastrnak was in attendance at TD Garden on Monday to witness an incredible comeback from the C’s led by Marcus Smart and Derrick White.
NESN

Celtics Rumors: Spurs Center Keeps Coming Up In Trade Speculation

The Boston Celtics have got off to a red-hot start to the 2022-23 NBA campaign, despite the fact they have not been as dominant on the defensive end. A major reason behind the Celtics currently possessing a mediocre 19th-best defensive rating — they concluded the 2021-22 regular season No. 1 — is due to the extended absence of Robert Williams. Williams has yet to play this season after the Celtics announced on Sept. 23 he would miss 8-to-12 weeks because of an arthroscopic procedure in his left knee. The timeline, which according to The Boston Globe’s Adam Himmelsbach remains “right on schedule,” would indicate a best-case scenario for Williams to return to basketball activities in late November.
NESN

NBA Rumors: How Much Celtics Offered Grant Williams In Extension Talks

Grant Williams has turned into a key player for the Celtics, but it appears Boston may have capped how much they are willing to pay the forward. The C’s were unable to reach an extension with Williams, who turns 24 on Nov. 30, and the forward will be a restricted free agent next offseason. Williams expressed “disappointment” to not reach a contract extension, but he is not letting it distract him as the Celtics hope to make a return run to the NBA Finals.
NESN

Joe Mazzulla Pinpoints Main Reason Behind Celtics’ Stellar 3-Point Shooting

The Boston Celtics entered Wednesday’s road matchup against the Atlanta Hawks averaging the most made 3-pointers per game in the NBA. And the Celtics stuck to that trend in a 126-101 rout of the Hawks at State Farm Arena, knocking down 21-of-46 (45.7%) attempts from 3-point range — converting nearly six more threes above their average — en route to their eighth straight victory.
NESN

Kyrie Irving Could Rejoin Nets For Upcoming Game Vs. Grizzlies

Following a multi-week media fiasco, Kyrie Irving could soon make his return to the floor for the Brooklyn Nets. Absent through Brooklyn?s last seven contests — in which the Nets went 4-3, dropping to the 12th place in the Eastern Conference — Irving was initially set to miss “at least five games,” according to the organization’s announced suspension. Yet, Nets owner Joe Tsai wasn’t done there, following the suspension with a six-item checklist Irving needed to complete before he could officially reach eligibility for return.
NESN

NESN

