The Boston Celtics have got off to a red-hot start to the 2022-23 NBA campaign, despite the fact they have not been as dominant on the defensive end. A major reason behind the Celtics currently possessing a mediocre 19th-best defensive rating — they concluded the 2021-22 regular season No. 1 — is due to the extended absence of Robert Williams. Williams has yet to play this season after the Celtics announced on Sept. 23 he would miss 8-to-12 weeks because of an arthroscopic procedure in his left knee. The timeline, which according to The Boston Globe’s Adam Himmelsbach remains “right on schedule,” would indicate a best-case scenario for Williams to return to basketball activities in late November.

BOSTON, MA ・ 23 HOURS AGO