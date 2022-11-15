Read full article on original website
FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS
Walgreens Is Abandoing Low-Income NeighborhoodsC. HeslopBoston, MA
Family-Owned Coffee Shop Unexpectedly Closes Its DoorsBryan DijkhuizenCambridge, MA
Local Business is Giving Away 120% Store Credit to Everyone Who Helps Them Get Plumbing, Heating & WindowsDianna CarneyEast Bridgewater, MA
3 Great Steakhouses in MassachusettsAlina AndrasMassachusetts State
Annual Men of COLOR Leadership Conference held in BostonThe Tufts DailyBoston, MA
Related
Joe Mazulla drops truth bomb that cements Marcus Smart’s Celtics status alongside Jaylen Brown, Jayson Tatum
The red-hot Boston Celtics just logged their seventh consecutive win on Monday night with a hard-fought 126-122 victory over Shai Gilgeous-Alexander and the Oklahoma City Thunder. After the game, interim head coach Joe Mazulla singled out one particular individual for the effort he’s put in for the squad throughout this torrid run.
Blake Griffin's Advice to Marcus Smart Helped Lead Celtics to Win Monday
The Boston Celtics extended their league-high winning streak to seven games last night as they took down the Oklahoma City Thunder at TD Garden. Oklahoma City entered the tilt with a two-game win streak of their own and seemed poised to extend the streak after building up a seven-point lead ...
Marcus Smart, Celtics ‘Love And Trust’ Payton Pritchard In New Role
If you’ve followed anyone of “Weird Celtics Twitter” over the past few seasons, you know that Green Teamers both love and trust Marcus Smart. On Monday, Smart bestowed that distinction on teammate Payton Pritchard. “It’s definitely been hard on Payton, not playing as much,” Smart said, per...
Kevin Durant Rips NBA Refs For Weak Jayson Tatum Technical Foul
Kevin Durant couldn’t believe his eyes when Jayson Tatum was T’d up Monday night at TD Garden. Tatum was the victim of a highly questionable technical foul call early in the second quarter of the Celtics’ matchup with the Thunder. Boston’s franchise cornerstone was issued a personal foul for reaching in on Oklahoma City forward Aleksej Pokusevski and promptly clapped out of frustration. Referee John Goble evidently thought the loud clap was a show-up move by Tatum, who was issued a tech for his actions.
Yardbarker
Celtics' Jaylen Brown questions Nets owner Joe Tsai's comments on Kyrie Irving
The handling of the Kyrie Irving situation by the Brooklyn Nets and NBA continues to get messier and messier. Boston Celtics star Jaylen Brown recently called out Nike by saying, "Since when did Nike care about ethics?" after the company severed ties with Kyrie Irving and spoke about the ethics it stands for. Now that Irving's suspension has continued past the five-game mark despite his apology and Commissioner Adam Silver saying that he doesn't believe Irving is an antisemite, all eyes are on Nets owner Joe Tsai.
MLB Free Agency Rumors: Justin Verlander Joining This Team Is ‘Realistic’
It sounds like there’s a real chance Justin Verlander soon makes his first foray into the Senior Circuit. Verlander, the 2022 American League Cy Young Award frontrunner, is one of the top starting pitchers available in Major League Baseball free agency. The Mets reportedly could kick the tires on Verlander if Jacob deGrom departs Queens, but New York might not be the only National League club with deep pockets in pursuit of the star right-hander.
Celtics targeting big upgrade at center?
It almost feels like the Boston Celtics have not had a dominant true seven-footer since Robert Parish. But that could all change in the coming weeks. On an episode of “The Hoop Collective” this week, ESPN’s Brian Windhorst mentioned San Antonio Spurs center Jakob Poeltl as a possible Celtics trade target that industry people have been speculating about. Windhorst notes that the Spurs and the Celtics already linked up on last season’s Derrick White trade.
NBC Sports
Durant can't help but laugh at Tatum's bizarre technical foul
Much like the Boston Celtics fans watching Monday night's game vs. the Oklahoma City Thunder, all Kevin Durant could do was laugh at the questionable technical foul on Jayson Tatum. Tatum was issued a tech for clapping in frustration after committing a foul in the second quarter. Durant shared his...
How Nick Foligno, Wife Janelle Helped Jeremy Swayman After Injury
Nick Foligno’s wife Janelle knew right away she wanted to help Jeremy Swayman after he was injured. The Bruins goalie suffered a leg injury in a collision with Patrice Bergeron during Boston’s 6-5 win over the Pittsburgh Penguins on Nov. 1. The Pens medical staff treated Swayman as their own and immediately got him the treatment needed before Swayman headed back to Boston.
Red Sox Division Rival Swings Major Trade With Mariners
A little over a month after ending the Blue Jays’ 2022 season, the Mariners reportedly have acquired one of Toronto’s better players. According to ESPN’s Jeff Passan, the Jays are sending outfielder Teoscar Hernández to the Mariners, marking the first noteworthy transaction of the Major League Baseball offseason. In exchange for Hernández, Seattle is shipping relief pitcher Erik Swanson and left-handed pitching prospect Adam Macko north of the border, per the Seattle Times’ Ryan Divish. The Blue Jays confirmed the trade shortly after the reports from Passan and Divish.
Jayson Tatum Made This Bet With Celtics Teammate Derrick White
Jayson Tatum is squarely in the spotlight to start this season, with the Boston Celtics superstar playing at an MVP level. But Tatum garnered attention for another reason earlier this week when he picked up a baffling technical foul in Monday’s win over the Oklahoma City Thunder — clapping his hands in frustration following a reach-in infraction. The soft tech on Tatum resulted in Kevin Durant blasting the officials on social media, with the NBA ultimately rescinding the call a day later.
Bruins’ David Pastrnak Hilariously Interviews Himself After Celtics Win
The Boston Celtics came back from a 15-point second-half deficit to beat the Oklahoma City Thunder thanks to the efforts of… David Pastrnak?. Don’t worry Bruins fans, the 26-year-old forward still dons the Black and Gold, but Pastrnak was in attendance at TD Garden on Monday to witness an incredible comeback from the C’s led by Marcus Smart and Derrick White.
Celtics are reportedly prepared to make Joe Mazzulla their long-term coach
The Boston Celtics are ready to make Joe Mazzulla their long-term coach, reports ESPN’s Adrian Wojnarowski. He says Ime Udoka has coached his last game in Boston.
LA Clippers vs. Houston Rockets Spread, Line, Odds, Predictions, Picks, and Betting Preview
LA Clippers vs. Houston Rockets Spread, Line, Odds, Predictions, Picks, and Betting Preview for NBA Basketball Game on 11/14. The Los Angeles Clippers are 1-0 (1.000) against the spread vs. the Houston Rockets on the road in 2022/2023. The Los Angeles Clippers are 3-2 (.600) against the spread vs. the...
Celtics’ long-term plans for Joe Mazzulla after Ime Udoka scandal
The Boston Celtics look like arguably the best team in the world. They’re 12-3 (best record in the NBA) and are currently riding a league-best eight-game winning streak. Despite all the negative attention the squad has garnered regarding the Ime Udoka situation, the Celtics haven’t missed a beat.
Celtics Rumors: Spurs Center Keeps Coming Up In Trade Speculation
The Boston Celtics have got off to a red-hot start to the 2022-23 NBA campaign, despite the fact they have not been as dominant on the defensive end. A major reason behind the Celtics currently possessing a mediocre 19th-best defensive rating — they concluded the 2021-22 regular season No. 1 — is due to the extended absence of Robert Williams. Williams has yet to play this season after the Celtics announced on Sept. 23 he would miss 8-to-12 weeks because of an arthroscopic procedure in his left knee. The timeline, which according to The Boston Globe’s Adam Himmelsbach remains “right on schedule,” would indicate a best-case scenario for Williams to return to basketball activities in late November.
NBA Rumors: How Much Celtics Offered Grant Williams In Extension Talks
Grant Williams has turned into a key player for the Celtics, but it appears Boston may have capped how much they are willing to pay the forward. The C’s were unable to reach an extension with Williams, who turns 24 on Nov. 30, and the forward will be a restricted free agent next offseason. Williams expressed “disappointment” to not reach a contract extension, but he is not letting it distract him as the Celtics hope to make a return run to the NBA Finals.
Joe Mazzulla Pinpoints Main Reason Behind Celtics’ Stellar 3-Point Shooting
The Boston Celtics entered Wednesday’s road matchup against the Atlanta Hawks averaging the most made 3-pointers per game in the NBA. And the Celtics stuck to that trend in a 126-101 rout of the Hawks at State Farm Arena, knocking down 21-of-46 (45.7%) attempts from 3-point range — converting nearly six more threes above their average — en route to their eighth straight victory.
Kyrie Irving Could Rejoin Nets For Upcoming Game Vs. Grizzlies
Following a multi-week media fiasco, Kyrie Irving could soon make his return to the floor for the Brooklyn Nets. Absent through Brooklyn?s last seven contests — in which the Nets went 4-3, dropping to the 12th place in the Eastern Conference — Irving was initially set to miss “at least five games,” according to the organization’s announced suspension. Yet, Nets owner Joe Tsai wasn’t done there, following the suspension with a six-item checklist Irving needed to complete before he could officially reach eligibility for return.
Celtics Wrap: Boston Rolls To Eighth Straight Win After Routing Hawks
The Boston Celtics won their eighth game in a row, defeating the Atlanta Hawks, 126-101, at State Farm Arena on Wednesday. The Celtics improved to an NBA-best 12-3 on the season, while the Hawks fell to 9-6. full box score here. ONE BIG TAKEAWAY. No Marcus Smart, no Malcolm Brogdon,...
NESN
Boston, MA
27K+
Followers
49K+
Post
9M+
Views
ABOUT
Boston Red Sox, Boston Bruins, New England Patriots and more from your home for New England sports.https://nesn.com
Comments / 0