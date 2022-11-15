ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
No County Hospitals Earn ‘A’ Grades in Latest Safety Rankings

No hospitals in Montgomery County earned an “A” ranking in the fall 2022 Leapfrog Hospital Safety Grade rankings. County hospitals were evenly divided between “B” and “C” rankings in the latest review. The Leapfrog report is developed across three categories of scoring. It measures each hospital’s process – how often a hospital provides patients a recommended treatment for a given condition – and structure, which is the general environment where patients receive care. The ranking also accounts for outcome measures – or what happens to a patient during and after receiving care.
3 dental practices adding new services, technology

Here are three dental practices that have added new technologies and services:. 1. Gaithersburg, Md.-based Quince Orchard Dental Care began offering Botox for migraines, clenching and TMJ. 2. Endalkachew Mersha, DMD, of Discovery Dental in Las Vegas, is using the Yomi Robotic Dental System to perform implant surgery. 3. Garden...
Silver Spring Dentist Sentenced to 30 Months for Defrauding Medicaid

Edward Buford III, a Silver Spring dentist, was sentenced to 30 years in federal prison Friday in connection with a scheme to fraudulently obtain Medicaid funds by recruiting Medicaid beneficiaries through a payment of kickback and bribes. Buford, 70, also was sentenced to three years of supervision following his release...
The richest person in Potomac, Maryland

Earlier this year, Forbes published its annual list of Forbes 400, which ranks the richest Americans by their net worths. The 400 richest Americans saw their combined wealth increase 40% over the last year to $4.5 trillion. Almost all are richer than last year.
Long-serving plastic and reconstructive surgery practice joins Meritus Health

HAGERSTOWN, Md. – A long-serving cosmetic and plastic surgery practice has joined Meritus Health in a move that brings together the talents of Dr. Salvatore DiMercurio to the existing Meritus team, including Dr. Matthew Malamet. “We’re welcoming Dr. Salvatore DiMercurio and team as Meritus Cosmetic & Plastic Surgery,” said...
Montgomery County Dentist Sentenced to More Than Two Years in Federal Prison for Scheme to Fraudulently Obtain Medicaid Funds by Recruiting Medicaid Beneficiaries Through the Payment of Kickbacks and Bribes

Per the U.S. Attorney’s Office, District of Maryland: District Judge Theodore D. Chuang today sentenced Edward T. Buford III, age 70, of Silver Spring, Maryland, to 30 months in federal prison, followed by three years of supervised release, for conspiracy to commit mail fraud and healthcare fraud. Judge Chuang also ordered Buford to pay $1,267,630 in restitution.
Message From Montgomery County Executive Marc Elrich: Helping the Victims—and Searching for the Cause—Following the Potomac Oaks Fire in Gaithersburg

Below is this week’s message from County Executive Marc Elrich:. Sadly, dozens of Gaithersburg families are dealing with the aftermath of a fire and building collapse this week at a condo complex on Quince Orchard Boulevard. Please keep all those impacted by this disaster in your thoughts. Our first responders arrived quickly, and I am very appreciative of their response and for all those who continue working to support these families and investigate what happened there.
In Montgomery County, Two New Councilmembers Look To Represent More Rural, Redder Areas ‘Upcounty’

Democrats dominating elections in Maryland as they did last week is not surprising; registered Democrats outnumber Republicans in the state two to one. The outcome is even less surprising in Montgomery County, where that margin grows to one Republican voter for every four Democrats. As expected, Democrats secured all four at-large county council seats as well as every district seat.
Several hurt in building explosion in Montgomery County

Emergency workers were on the scene of a building explosion and fire Wednesday morning Potomac Oaks Condominiums in Gaithersburg. Several hurt in building explosion in Montgomery …. Emergency workers were on the scene of a building explosion and fire Wednesday morning Potomac Oaks Condominiums in Gaithersburg. Election night. Election. Maryland...
Family of teen shot at a Maryland high school sues school district

ROCKVILLE, Md. — The family of a high school student shot inside his school bathroom in January is suing Montgomery County Public Schools (MCPS) for alleged negligence. DeAndre Thomas, now 16, was shot in a bathroom stall at Col. Zadok Magruder High School in Rockville by his classmate Steven Alston on Jan. 21, while surrounded by a group of teenagers. He spent months recovering in the hospital, undergoing 10 surgeries, and only recently returned to school.
Three MCPS Teachers Recognized as Top Health Ed, P.E. Teachers in State

Three MCPS teachers have won Teacher of the Year honors from the Society of Health and Physical EducatorsMaryland (SHAPE MD). The trio—Cecilia Chivers, resource teacher at Paint Branch High School; Amanda Quay, teacher at Damascus High School and Jeffrey Watkins, adapted physical education teacher at Longview School—were recognized during the state convention on Nov. 11–12 in Ocean City. More details on each are below:
Maryland dentist sentenced to 2+ years in prison for fraud scheme

A Maryland dentist has been sentenced to 30 months in federal prison for conspiracy to commit mail fraud and healthcare fraud. Edward Buford III, DDS, 70, previously practiced in Washington, D.C., and was the owner and CEO of International Dental Associates, according to a Nov. 18 news release from the Justice Department. From January 2013 to May 2018, Dr. Buford led a scheme to file fraudulent Medicaid claims for dental services and recruited Medicaid beneficiaries by paying kickbacks and bribes. He also maintained a post office box in Maryland as the practice's billing address to receive fraudulently obtained payments. He pleaded guilty to the charges in May.
