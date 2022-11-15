ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Unicoi County, TN

Tri-Cities EMS service gets national recognition for hiring and retaining Veterans

By Anslee Daniel
WJHL
WJHL
 1 day ago

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1EuFGQ_0jC5dMrZ00

ERWIN, Tenn. (WJHL)- The Unicoi County Emergency Medical Services received a gold HIRE Vets Medallion Award for its efforts in recruiting, hiring and retaining military veterans as employees.

Narcan joins revolver, other tools in deputies’ kits

“Unicoi Co. is ranked number 11 in the state of Tennessee for population density that is veterans,” said Chief Adam Copas. “For it’s EMS agency to receive this award and have the number of veterans that works for us- it’s a great thing.”

40% of the 33-member staff are military veterans.

ETSU fires softball coach after ‘numerous complaints’

“Unicoi Co. EMS has been the best place I’ve ever seen this as far as EMS services go,” said Lieutenant Patrick Kelley. “The closest I can akin to it is the military. Being able to share what we go through with that brotherhood and sisterhood- it’s just really special. It makes the hard times easier. There’s been so many years where tons of veterans are having a hard time finding a job and working at a place where a good majority of the staff are veterans really is heartwarming to me.”

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2wCEgE_0jC5dMrZ00

Kelley has worked for Unicoi Co. EMS for two years but before that, he was an infantry assault man in the Marine Corps.

“You deal with a lot of stress in the military and you’re taught how to deal with that stress and how to take it in stride and how to keep on moving and EMS, any public service job, is just a high-stress environment constantly,” said Kelley. “People are at their worst moments, it’s understandable we’re getting yelled at, we understand that. Being in the military before that- we got yelled at a lot. That helped prepare for the stress of the field.”

School district: Daniel Boone football player assaulted teammate

Toby Soliday is an Advanced EMT. Like Kelley, he uses his experience as Navy Corpsman daily in his EMS career.

“EMS as a whole is a gigantic family so coming out of one fraternity and moving into another fraternity… it’s almost like a lateral movement,” said Soliday. “My partner has been to my children’s birthday parties… it’s one big happy family. The fact that most people who are coming out of the military don’t have that…. they’re losing that comradery out of the military… they’re losing the friendships that they had… due to either other deployments, death or moving on to a different unit…. the fact that they can come out of the military and come into a service that takes care of the veterans like this one does- it’s just an unspoken word.”

The award is the only federal award to recognize employing veterans. The dedication of former service members as employees has built the culture at Unicoi Co. EMS.

“It makes them very good providers and they don’t let stress dictate their outcomes,” Copas said. “They come in cool-headed with a good mindset and provide great patient care and they don’t let outside factors impede their abilities. To know that a veteran who comes into this area, fresh out of the service- this is a great job opportunity for them. It only enhances our ability to recruit and retain great employees who want to make a career in public service.”

Recognition like this sets a foundation for the almost three-year-old service to hire more veterans.

SWVA man last seen leaving hospital on foot

“They have a discipline, a way of acting you don’t get anywhere else. It’s not just about following orders, it’s about self-sufficiency,” said Kelley. “Being a supervisor, I know I can tell my staff- ‘Hey, I need this done’ and I know it’s going to get done. I don’t have to second guess or micromanage or stay right over their shoulder to make sure it’s getting done.”

Unicoi Co. EMS is one of 17 businesses in the state of Tennessee and the only ground ambulance in the nation to receive the honor.

“It’s not only great and imperative that the service has great employees but it’s even more imperative for the citizens out there who experience medical emergencies, traumatic events, who when they have the need to call 911- that there’s going to be someone who’s qualified, dedicated and does a great job when they arrive. It’s great peace of mind,” said Copas.

Deer season means deer crash season, TWRA says

Chief Copas says the award is a win for EMS and Unicoi Co. as a whole.

The award allows for more grant opportunities through the Department of Veterans Affairs and preferential treatment when it comes to Veteran related grants.

Copyright 2022 Nexstar Media Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

For the latest news, weather, sports, and streaming video, head to WJHL | Tri-Cities News & Weather.

Comments / 0

Related
WJHL

Northeast Tennessee counties to see funding for overdose response efforts

JOHNSON CITY, Tenn. (WJHL) – Financial help is on the way to agencies in Northeast Tennessee trying to help address the substance abuse crisis. Johnson City-based Insight Alliance will likely be among the nonprofits chosen to help train and support first responders. Director Jennifer Berven said that the new money will help law enforcement connect […]
JOHNSON CITY, TN
WJHL

$3.1 million in block grants to bring housing rehab, potable water to three Southwest VA localities

RICHMOND, Va. (WJHL) — Some of Virginia’s poorest areas are in the state’s southwest, and the region was well-represented in a recent round of federal Community Development Block Grant (CDBG) funding. Three of 10 projects announced Wednesday by Gov. Glenn Youngkin are in far Southwest Virginia and include two housing revitalizations and a water project. […]
VIRGINIA STATE
WJHL

Volunteers pack up toys for 2022 Santa Train

KINGSPORT, Tenn. (WJHL) – The Santa Train returns to the rails Saturday for the first time in two years to celebrate 80 years of bringing joy to Eastern Kentucky, Southwest Virginia and Northeast Tennessee. Ahead of Saturday’s holiday trek, volunteers packed up donated toys and supplies in Kingsport Wednesday morning. Organizers of the regional tradition […]
KINGSPORT, TN
WJHL

Community Hero: Event providing for humans and pets in need

JOHNSON CITY, Tenn. (WJHL) — It’s the time of year when organizations are helping those in need for the holidays, and an event in the Tri-Cities is helping the entire family, not just humans. Food City came up with the idea to offer gift bags of food. Here’s the twist: These pre-packaged gift bags can […]
JOHNSON CITY, TN
WJHL

Get ‘seen’ from home: Ballad rolls out virtual urgent care option

JOHNSON CITY, Tenn. (WJHL) — Completing an urgent care visit without putting on shoes (or at least slippers) might seem far-fetched, but Ballad Health has become the region’s first provider to make it possible. “We just made a major investment in our digital front door,” Ballad CEO told News Channel 11 Wednesday. “You can use […]
JOHNSON CITY, TN
WJHL

3 promoted to sergeant within Washington County, TN Sheriff’s Office

WASHINGTON COUNTY, Tenn. (WJHL) – Three longtime law enforcement officers have received promotions within the Washington County, Tennessee Sheriff’s Office (WCSO). A release from the WCSO states Sheriff Keith Sexton announced the promotions of Eric Bradford, Wes Mckinney and Vince Walters to sergeant on Monday. “An assessment board, which included a captain from the Sullivan […]
WASHINGTON COUNTY, TN
WJHL

Keebler annexation vote raises concern

JOHNSON CITY, Tenn. (WJHL) — Some neighbors aren’t happy about Johnson City moving forward with a plan to annex and develop the vacant land beside Ridgeview Elementary. The Keebler annexation project, approved in a first reading at the Johnson City Commission’s Tuesday meeting, would add hundreds of units to a 135-acre plot near Suncrest Drive. […]
JOHNSON CITY, TN
WJHL

Johnson City man at center of Silver Alert found

JOHNSON CITY, Tenn. (WJHL) — The Tennessee Bureau of Investigation (TBI) said that a man who had been at the center of a Silver Alert Thursday morning has been found and is safe. Authorities say that Cooper lives with a medical condition that could have impaired his ability to return home. Police believed he may […]
JOHNSON CITY, TN
Kingsport Times-News

Lee County rezoning hearing postponed

JONESVILLE — A Lee County public hearing on rezoning of agricultural land to house an explosives storage facility has been rescheduled for lack of a quorum. County Zoning Administrator Richard Johnson said Wednesday that the Planning Commission hearing on Appalachia Explosives’ request to rezone 90.47 acres in the Seminary community will be held during the commission’s Dec. 21 regular meeting at the General District courtroom in the county courthouse in Jonesville at 5 p.m.
LEE COUNTY, VA
WJHL

Protestors call for more punishment after reported Daniel Boone assault

WASHINGTON COUNTY, Tenn. (WJHL) — Protestors gathered outside the Washington County Department of Education building Wednesday afternoon to call for more punishment in the reported locker room assault that happened at Daniel Boone High School. Protestors told News Channel 11 that they’re happy to see the TBI getting involved, but believe more needs to be […]
WASHINGTON COUNTY, TN
WJHL

Crash on I-26 E entrance ramp slowed traffic Wednesday morning

GRAY, Tenn. (WJHL) — Motorists experiencing delays on I-26 E heading into Johnson City due to a crash at the Gray entrance ramp. Washington County, Tennessee 911 tweeted that the crash occurred at 7:52 a.m. Johnson City authorities confirmed that no injuries were reported in the crash. The Tennessee Department of Transportation’s (TDOT) Smartway map […]
JOHNSON CITY, TN
WJHL

Virginia Gov., First Lady visiting Abingdon & Bristol Thursday

ABINGDON, Va. (WJHL) — Virginia Gov. Glenn Youngkin and First Lady Suzanne Youngkin are visiting Southwest Virginia Thursday. At noon, the First Lady will present the sixth and final of 2022’s Spirit of Virginia Award to the William King Museum of Art in Abingdon. The award recognizes the special qualities and achievements of Virginians across […]
ABINGDON, VA
WJHL

Tennessee Supreme Court to speak with high school students at ETSU

JOHNSON CITY, Tenn. (WJHL) — The Tennessee Supreme Court will make a stop in Johnson City to educate area high school students next month. On Dec. 6, the members of the Tennessee Supreme Court will be at an event at East Tennessee State University’s (ETSU) Martin Center for the Arts. The event is part of […]
JOHNSON CITY, TN
WJHL

Give back in these local toy donation drives

(WJHL) — There are plenty of ways to help those in need this holiday season. News Channel 11 compiled a list of toy drives and donation opportunities for those who wish to give back. Johnia Berry Toy Drive Johnia Berry, an ETSU grad and UT grad student, was 21 years old when she was murdered […]
JOHNSON CITY, TN
WJHL

Commission moves forward with proposed Keebler annexation

JOHNSON CITY, Tenn. (WJHL) — Johnson City commissioners moved forward with the proposed “Keebler Annexation” on Tuesday evening. The City Commission unanimously approved on first reading the annexation request as well as a plan of services for 135 acres off Suncrest Drive in Gray, which could become the future site of over 300 single-family homes […]
WJHL

WJHL

42K+
Followers
13K+
Post
7M+
Views
ABOUT

https://www.wjhl.com/ is your trusted source for local news in and around the Tri-Cities region!

 https://www.wjhl.com/

Comments / 0

Community Policy