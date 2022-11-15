Police: Hartford man hospitalized after Main St. shooting

HARTFORD, Conn. (WTNH) – Hartford police are investigating after a man was injured in a shooting on Tuesday evening, according to the police.

Hartford police said officers responded to the area of 60 Main Street after a citizen reported a shooting. Upon arrival at the scene, officers located a man suffering from multiple gunshot wounds.

The victim, a man in his forties was transported to a local hospital where he was listed in stable condition, police said.

The Hartford police major crimes and crime scenes divisions responded and assumed the investigation.

