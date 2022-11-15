Mike Pence Called Out Donald Trump's 'Reckless' Rhetoric That 'Endangered' Him And His Family In New Interview

Splash News

Mike Pence is speaking out against Donald Trump in his latest interview. While sitting down with David Muir for ABC’s World News Tonight this week, the former vice president, 63, slammed the twice-impeached former president, 76, for his infamously “reckless” rhetoric on January 6, 2021 while insurrectionists wrecked havoc and stormed the Capitol.

In his first network television interview since the insurrection, Pence shared more details about the events that led up to the dangerous riots— even pointing to a tweet from Trump that was sent after Pence rejected his incessant demands to overturn the results of President Joe Biden’s 2020 election.

Takeaways From Pence’s ‘World News Tonight’ Interview

During the interview with Muir, 49, Pence recalled getting upset after seeing Trump’s tweet on January 6th, sent as members of Congress barricaded inside the House chamber. “It angered me,” Pence said, adding,”But I turned to my daughter who was standing nearby and said, ‘It doesn’t take courage to break the law, it takes courage to uphold the law.” Pence clarified, “I mean, the president’s words were reckless.” The politician continued, going on to say that “it was clear” that Trump “decided to be part of the problem” that day.

Pence dodged Muir’s questions about why Trump didn’t reach out during the violent riots. “I was at the Capitol, I wasn’t at the White House,” Pence replied to Muir, who asked why Trump wasn’t calling the Pentagon Joint Chiefs of Staff, the Justice Department and the Capitol Police, as Pence had been doing at the time. “I can’t account for what the president was doing that day. I was at a loading dock at the Capitol where the riot was taking place …. That’d be a good question for him,” Pence suggested.

The former Indiana governor added regarding Trump and his behavior that inspired the US Capitol insurrection, “The president’s words were reckless and his actions were reckless.” Pence continued, “The president’s words that day at the rally [before the riot] endangered me and my family and everyone at the Capitol building.”

Pence Calls Out Trump’s “Reckless” Behavior During The Captiol Riots

While Pence served as the vice president of the United States and president of the Senate, he oversaw Congress’ certification of Electoral College results, but never had the legal authority to overturn them, much to Trump’s dismay. Trump, who did not obtain the necessary amount of votes to win re-election, publicly cited baseless claims about voter fraud in the attempt to convince his base that the election was “stolen” from him.

Pence followed the law, and wrote in a letter to members of Congress, “It is my considered judgment that my oath to support and defend the Constitution constrains me from claiming unilateral authority to determine which electoral votes should be counted and which should not.” Pence added that “vesting the Vice President with unilateral authority to decide presidential contests would be entirely antithetical to” American government.

While Pence released this letter, many of Trump’s supporters, who were in Washington D.C. to see Trump speak at a “Stop the Steal” rally, broke into the Capitol, expressing their anger and even chanting about wanting to “hang” Pence. This then forced Pence and some of his team members to be moved to an undisclosed location.

During the middle of all of this, Trump then tweeted (before his account was deleted for promoting violence and misinformation), writing that Pence “didn’t have the courage to do what should have been done to protect our Country and our Constitution.” Trump later defended the appalling chants, deeming the ones about hanging Pence to be “common sense” because the people were “very angry.”

Pence’s Memoir & Possible Presidential Run

Since leaving the White House, Pence has dubbed January 6th of last year to be “a dark day in the history of the United States Capitol.” In his new memoir, So Help Me God, out this week, Pence opens up more about his personal experience, and how the “seeds were sown” for the “tragic” day.

Pence has been hinting in recent public appearances that he is “thinking about the future,” something that political experts are thinking could be related to a future presidential run. Trump has also been teasing his third presidential run, hinting that he has an important announcement planned for November 15th, 2022.

To this day, Trump still insists that he won the 2020 election, and continues to criticize his former running mate for not illegally overturning the results. “Mike and I had a great relationship except for the very important factor that took place at the end,” Trump told the Examiner in a recent interview. “I haven’t spoken to him in a long time.”