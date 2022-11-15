ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Indiana State

Mike Pence Called Out Donald Trump's 'Reckless' Rhetoric That 'Endangered' Him And His Family In New Interview

By Marissa Matozzo
shefinds
shefinds
 2 days ago
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3oWZms_0jC5cxu300
Splash News

Mike Pence is speaking out against Donald Trump in his latest interview. While sitting down with David Muir for ABC’s World News Tonight this week, the former vice president, 63, slammed the twice-impeached former president, 76, for his infamously “reckless” rhetoric on January 6, 2021 while insurrectionists wrecked havoc and stormed the Capitol.

In his first network television interview since the insurrection, Pence shared more details about the events that led up to the dangerous riots— even pointing to a tweet from Trump that was sent after Pence rejected his incessant demands to overturn the results of President Joe Biden’s 2020 election.

Takeaways From Pence’s ‘World News Tonight’ Interview

During the interview with Muir, 49, Pence recalled getting upset after seeing Trump’s tweet on January 6th, sent as members of Congress barricaded inside the House chamber. “It angered me,” Pence said, adding,”But I turned to my daughter who was standing nearby and said, ‘It doesn’t take courage to break the law, it takes courage to uphold the law.” Pence clarified, “I mean, the president’s words were reckless.” The politician continued, going on to say that “it was clear” that Trump “decided to be part of the problem” that day.

Pence dodged Muir’s questions about why Trump didn’t reach out during the violent riots. “I was at the Capitol, I wasn’t at the White House,” Pence replied to Muir, who asked why Trump wasn’t calling the Pentagon Joint Chiefs of Staff, the Justice Department and the Capitol Police, as Pence had been doing at the time. “I can’t account for what the president was doing that day. I was at a loading dock at the Capitol where the riot was taking place …. That’d be a good question for him,” Pence suggested.

The former Indiana governor added regarding Trump and his behavior that inspired the US Capitol insurrection, “The president’s words were reckless and his actions were reckless.” Pence continued, “The president’s words that day at the rally [before the riot] endangered me and my family and everyone at the Capitol building.”

Pence Calls Out Trump’s “Reckless” Behavior During The Captiol Riots

While Pence served as the vice president of the United States and president of the Senate, he oversaw Congress’ certification of Electoral College results, but never had the legal authority to overturn them, much to Trump’s dismay. Trump, who did not obtain the necessary amount of votes to win re-election, publicly cited baseless claims about voter fraud in the attempt to convince his base that the election was “stolen” from him.

Pence followed the law, and wrote in a letter to members of Congress, “It is my considered judgment that my oath to support and defend the Constitution constrains me from claiming unilateral authority to determine which electoral votes should be counted and which should not.” Pence added that “vesting the Vice President with unilateral authority to decide presidential contests would be entirely antithetical to” American government.

While Pence released this letter, many of Trump’s supporters, who were in Washington D.C. to see Trump speak at a “Stop the Steal” rally, broke into the Capitol, expressing their anger and even chanting about wanting to “hang” Pence. This then forced Pence and some of his team members to be moved to an undisclosed location.

During the middle of all of this, Trump then tweeted (before his account was deleted for promoting violence and misinformation), writing that Pence “didn’t have the courage to do what should have been done to protect our Country and our Constitution.” Trump later defended the appalling chants, deeming the ones about hanging Pence to be “common sense” because the people were “very angry.”

Pence’s Memoir & Possible Presidential Run

Since leaving the White House, Pence has dubbed January 6th of last year to be “a dark day in the history of the United States Capitol.” In his new memoir, So Help Me God, out this week, Pence opens up more about his personal experience, and how the “seeds were sown” for the “tragic” day.

Pence has been hinting in recent public appearances that he is “thinking about the future,” something that political experts are thinking could be related to a future presidential run. Trump has also been teasing his third presidential run, hinting that he has an important announcement planned for November 15th, 2022.

To this day, Trump still insists that he won the 2020 election, and continues to criticize his former running mate for not illegally overturning the results. “Mike and I had a great relationship except for the very important factor that took place at the end,” Trump told the Examiner in a recent interview. “I haven’t spoken to him in a long time.”

Comments / 2

Related
Washington Examiner

Trump teases vice president pick for 2024

Former President Donald Trump is teasing an announcement of a running mate for a 2024 presidential run despite not yet formally declaring another bid for the White House. He did so when asked at his Mar-a-Lago resort in Florida on Tuesday, Election Day, per ABC News. "Oooh," Trump said. "I'll...
FLORIDA STATE
The Independent

What happens to Nancy Pelosi if Democrats lose the House?

Nancy Pelosi is staring at an uncertain political future. Nearly a week after her party pulled off a strong showing in the midterm elections that shocked DC pundits and conservatives especially, the Democrats are now poised to expand their majority in the US Senate after securing its future with wins in Nevada and Arizona.But control of the US House of Representatives remains unclear, with a handful of races in California and other western states remaining uncalled as of the Sunday following the election. Eleven contests in total remain uncalled; Democrats need eight more victories to keep a majority. It’s...
ARIZONA STATE
Daily Beast

Trump’s Billionaire Pal Testifies That Trump Was ‘Disastrous’ for Business

Former President Donald Trump's "divisive" politics ruined his billionaire friend’s business, real estate financier Tom Barrack said at his criminal trial in New York City on Monday. "Disastrous," he said, describing how his personal relationship with Trump affected his multi-billion dollar global investment business. Barrack's case presents a rare...
NEW YORK CITY, NY
The List

Who Has Spent More Time Away From The White House: Donald Trump Or Joe Biden?

Much is always made of how many days away from the White House a president spends. From George W. Bush to Barack Obama and Donald Trump, the media tends to balk when a commander in chief is not in Washington. That said, does a president ever really go on vacation? Probably not. Still, when a president steps out of the Oval Office for so-called time away, he has been scrutinized.
WASHINGTON STATE
The Associated Press

'Did not end well': New Pence book details split with Trump

NEW YORK (AP) — Former Vice President Mike Pence blames Donald Trump for endangering his family “and all those serving at the Capitol” on Jan. 6 in a new memoir released Tuesday. In “So Help Me God,” Pence recounts, for the first time in his own words, the Republican former president’s extraordinary effort to push him to overturn the results of the 2020 election and shares his account of the day thousands of rioters stormed the Capitol, with some chanting “Hang Mike Pence.” “They had come to protest the result of the election and to prevent Congress from fulfilling its responsibility to open and count the Electoral College votes,” Pence writes. “And, as I later learned, many had come looking for me.” The book, which traces Pence’s life in politics — from serving as youth coordinator for a local Democratic Party to watching then-Vice President Al Gore certify his election loss days after Pence had been sworn in as a member of Congress — largely defends Trump, glossing over and whitewashing many of his most contentious episodes. “I had always been loyal to President Donald Trump,” the book begins.
GEORGIA STATE
The Hill

Democrats fire back as Trump announces presidential bid

Democrats quickly went on the offensive Tuesday night as former President Trump announced his 2024 presidential campaign, portraying him as unfit to serve following the Jan. 6, 2021, Capitol riot and the former president’s promotion of unfounded claims of election fraud. Trump’s announcement makes him the first prominent Republican...
Vox

Kari Lake’s defeat in Arizona may only be a temporary blow to Trumpism

Republican Kari Lake, a far-right former TV news anchor who rapidly built a national profile as one of the most vocal proponents of President Donald Trump’s 2020 election lies, won’t be Arizona’s next governor. But even if she admits that fact — a big if, given her recent attacks on her state’s electoral process and that she’s repeatedly refused to say that she will concede the race if she loses — it’s not likely to be the last we’ll see of her.
ARIZONA STATE
The Independent

Ivanka has abandoned him and Melania has White House PTSD: What Trump’s family really think of a second term

Donald Trump announced a new run for the White House in 2024 on Tuesday evening, unmoved by some disastrous midterm elections results in which many of his most high-profile candidates lost their races.While the Republican Party had been loudly predicting a “red wave” on Election Day, flooding the House of Representatives and Senate with conservatives in order to effectively disable Joe Biden’s legislative agenda, what actually happened was less a wave, more a light splash.The Democrats instead retained control of the upper chamber of Congress while the GOP appears likely to obtain only a tiny majority in the House, sparking...
FLORIDA STATE
CBS LA

Kevin McCarthy wins GOP nomination for House speaker

Washington — House Republicans nominated Rep. Kevin McCarthy, the current minority leader, as their candidate for speaker of the House on Tuesday, with McCarthy overcoming a conservative challenger as the party inches closer to winning control of the lower chamber. McCarthy was tapped as the nominee in an internal...
ARIZONA STATE
The Associated Press

Pelosi to step down from House leadership, stay in Congress

WASHINGTON (AP) — House Speaker Nancy Pelosi said Thursday that she will not seek a leadership position in the new Congress, making way for a new generation to steer the party after Democrats lost control of the House to Republicans in the midterm elections. Pelosi announced in a spirited speech on the House floor that she will step aside after leading Democrats for nearly 20 years and in the aftermath of the brutal attack on her husband, Paul, last month in their San Francisco home. The California Democrat, who rose to become the nation’s only woman to wield the speaker’s gavel, said she would remain in Congress as the representative from San Francisco, a position she has held for 35 years, when the new Congress convenes in January. “I will not seek reelection to Democratic leadership in the next Congress,” she said. “For me, the hour has come for a new generation to lead the Democratic caucus that I so deeply respect.”
MARYLAND STATE
The Independent

Midterm elections - live: Republicans one seat away from retaking House with slim majority

Republicans are just one victory shy of the 218 seats the party needs to secure a majority to retake control of the House following a series of GOP victories called in late Monday evening.Counting is still going on across the country but it has now been confirmed the Democrats will retain control of the Senate, securing 50 seats with a runoff in Georgia next month that could give President Joe Biden’s party an additional seat.And while the GOP is projected to take the House, it will do so with a very slim majority that could make things difficult for...
GEORGIA STATE
Kirkus Reviews

Mike Pence Book: Trump Called VP ‘Too Honest’

In his forthcoming memoir, former Vice President Mike Pence writes that Donald Trump called him “too honest” because he opposed a lawsuit that aimed to give Pence the power to decide which electoral votes would count in the 2020 presidential election. Pence makes the claim in So Help...
TEXAS STATE
shefinds

shefinds

New York City, NY
202K+
Followers
5K+
Post
49M+
Views
ABOUT

Our team shares the latest in fashion trends, celebrity news, beauty & health tips and more! We know you're busy, so we find what you're looking for.

 https://www.shefinds.com/

Comments / 0

Community Policy