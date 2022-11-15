Read full article on original website
Holiday home tour raises money for CASA
TOPEKA, Kan. (WIBW) - A holiday tour of three beautifully decorated homes this weekend is benefitting CASA of Shawnee County. CASA’s 35th annual Homes for the Holidays tour will be held from 10 a.m. to 4 p.m. Saturday, November 19 and Sunday, November 20 in Topeka. It includes a tour of three homes decorated by local florists and designers for the holidays.
Toppers Pizza set to open location in Topeka this month
TOPEKA, Kan. (WIBW) - A new pizza joint is coming to Topeka with promises of unrivaled quality. Toppers Pizza plans to open November 28 at 21st and Randolph, just down the road from Washburn University. Toppers prides itself in unique house pizzas, with toppings ranging from pepperoni to steak, tater...
Fundraising event planned in effort to save Topeka’s last YMCA
TOPEKA, Kan. (WIBW) - A fundraising event has been planned in an effort to save Topeka’s last YMCA. Topeka’s Shockwave Aquafitness says that on Sunday, Nov. 27, a community fundraising event will be held to benefit the last remaining YMCA in the Capital City. Organized by Shockwave, it...
Dozens attend entrepreneurship breakfast in downtown Topeka
TOPEKA, Kan. (WIBW) - Several dozen people were on hand for a breakfast Tuesday morning that celebrated entrepreneurship in the Greater Topeka area. About 40 people turned out for the event at the Townsite 16 event space, located at the top of the Townsite Tower at 534 S. Kansas Ave.
Kansas independent living organization honored with prestigious advocacy award
TOPEKA, Kan. (WIBW) - An independent living organization has been honored with a prestigious advocacy award for its work for those with developmental disabilities. Kansas Governor Laura Kelly announced on Thursday, Nov. 17, that The Mission Project - an organization in Mission, Kan., which supports independent living for adults with developmental disabilities - has been honored with the Michael Lechner Advocacy Award.
New wheelchair-accessible backyard playground built for local family
TOPEKA, Kan. (WIBW) - Mammoth Construction has built a new wheelchair-accessible backyard playground for a local family with a child who has cerebral palsy. Mammoth Construction says that a local family will celebrate the completion of a new accessible backyard playground for Carter Brown at 12:15 p.m. on Friday, Nov. 18, with a “move the truck” moment and playtime. First-grade students at St. Marys Grade School will join the fun.
Topeka’s Westboro Mart brings back holiday tradition
TOPEKA, Kan. (WIBW) - A holiday tradition is returning to Topeka’s Westboro Mart shopping area. They’re hosting their holiday lighting event Thursday, Nov. 17. Larissa Slimmer, co-owner of Salut Wine and Cocktail Lounge, and Patrick Gideon, owner of Westboro Mart, shared the details on Eye on NE Kansas. This will be the first lighting event since 2019.
Kansas family feeds neighbors in need
The brisk air Sunday morning wasn’t the only shock to the McIntyre family. Yet again, they awoke to find the community pantry at the end of their Leavenworth home's drive empty.
Little Russia Chili Parlor opens in former Porubsky’s Deli in Topeka
TOPEKA (KSNT) – The diner that fed Topekans for 100 years has reopened its doors under new leadership. In May of 2022 Porubsky’s Deli closed unceremoniously after decades of serving cold plates and hot pickles. A soft launch this week saw the historic diner reopen as the Little Russia Chili Parlor. The diner will be […]
FORK IN THE ROAD: Jersey Mike’s serves up hand-made subs
TOPEKA, Kan. (WIBW) - Hoagies, philly cheesesteaks, and a BLT – Jersey’s Mike’s Subs has a variety of popular sandwich subs for a hungry crowd to enjoy during lunch and/or dinner. “This is a great sandwich shop to come to,” said Mike Eisenhut, owner and operator of...
Topeka Fire crews fight second fire of day at former Central Topeka church building
TOPEKA, Kan. (WIBW) - Topeka Fire crews responded Wednesday night to a former church building in Central Topeka, their second call of the day at the building. Firefighters were called just after 8:30 p.m. to 625 SW Polk. Fire officials say there is heavy smoke in the building, and a 13 NEWS photojournalist on the scene saw flames through the windows. No other details were immediately available.
No concerns found in social media post against Topeka West
TOPEKA, Kan. (WIBW) - An investigation into a threatening social media post about Topeka West High School has found no valid concerns. Local law enforcement officials say they looked into a social media post reported to school officials on Monday, Nov. 14. However, on Tuesday, Topeka West Principal John Buckendorff...
The man behind the mission continues his legacy
TOPEKA, Kan. (WIBW) - The man behind the mission is stepping up once again. Founder of the Topeka Rescue Mission and Global Missions Ministries Reverend Max Manning has served in 64 countries, spending 40 years serving in the Dominican Republic and Haiti. “I found there was a great need there...
60 Kansas children’s adoptions to be finalized during National Adoption Month
TOPEKA, Kan. (WIBW) - The adoptions of 60 Kansas children will be finalized during National Adoption Month in November. KVC, a Kansas nonprofit which provides foster care and adoption services on behalf of the Kansas Department for Children and Families, says there are about 113,589 children and teenagers in foster care in the U.S. who need forever families. That number includes around 500 children in Kansas. It said these are kids who have seen abuse, neglect and other serious family challenges bringing a sense of urgency to match them with loving homes.
Fire causes substantial damage early Thursday to central Topeka home
TOPEKA, Kan. (WIBW) - An early-morning fire on Thursday caused substantial damage to a central Topeka residence. Crews were called around 4:25 a.m. to a report of a fire in the 1100 block of S.W. Woodward. The blaze caused substantial damage to the residence and crews remained on the scene...
Little Russia’s restaurant, formerly Porubsky’s, to host grand opening
TOPEKA, Kan. (WIBW) - The new restaurant called the “Little Russia Chili Parlor,” formerly known as Porubsky’s, is preparing to open under its new name on Wednesday, November 16. The neighborhood restaurant Porubsky’s changed hands back in July and will have its official grand opening at 11...
Topeka Fire Department crews extinguish another fire early Wednesday in downtown-area building
TOPEKA, Kan. (WIBW) - Crews early Wednesday extinguished a warming fire inside a brick building just west of downtown Topeka. The fire was reported around 5:15 a.m. at a single-story building at 625 S.W. Polk that formerly housed the Inward Faith Outreach Ministries church. Officials at the scene said a...
Get ready! Important reminders for our first test of the winter season
A Topeka man was taken into custody for driving under the influence and running over the Fallen Officers Memorial outside the Law Enforcement Center. For the first time Topeka will be celebrating global entrepreneurship week, a worldwide initiative that spans more than 180 countries and now Topeka gets to be a part.
SNEAK PEEK: Topeka Zoo lights up ahead of Zoo Lights opening
TOPEKA, Kan. (WIBW) - It’s almost time once again for Zoo Lights. 13 NEWS got a sneak peek Tuesday night at the annual Zoo Lights display as the Topeka Zoo turned its lights on ahead of this year’s opening. Zoo Lights opens this Friday. Ticket are available for...
