TOPEKA, Kan. (WIBW) - The adoptions of 60 Kansas children will be finalized during National Adoption Month in November. KVC, a Kansas nonprofit which provides foster care and adoption services on behalf of the Kansas Department for Children and Families, says there are about 113,589 children and teenagers in foster care in the U.S. who need forever families. That number includes around 500 children in Kansas. It said these are kids who have seen abuse, neglect and other serious family challenges bringing a sense of urgency to match them with loving homes.

