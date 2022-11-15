Read full article on original website
Her Family Believes She Was Set-Up. What Happened To Tameka Anderson?
Louisiana Mother Of Two Vanished On Her 35th Birthday. Where Is Nahendra Faye Davis?
4 Great Pizza Places in Louisiana
5 Baton Rouge Restaurants That are Open on Thanksgiving Day
Baton Rouge Grocery Stores Selling Thanksgiving Dinner
brproud.com
Dog owner charged after Denham Springs police officer shoots pit bull mix in self-defense
DENHAM SPRINGS, La. (BRPROUD) – A pit bull mix was shot by a Denham Springs police officer on Sunday, November 13. The officer just left their home for work when “the dog ran from a neighboring yard towards the officer,” according to the Denham Springs Police Department.
brproud.com
Ascension Parish man arrested for DWI after BAC comes back over twice the legal limit
BATON ROUGE, La. (BRPROUD) – A member of the East Baton Rouge Sheriff’s Office responded to a traffic accident on Saturday, November 12. A vehicle driven by Orlando Velazquez, 46, of Geismar, crashed at E Groner Ave. and Upton Dr. The responding deputy made contact with Velazquez and...
Authorities in Louisiana Asking for Assistance in Gas Station Shooting Investigation
Authorities in Louisiana Asking for Assistance in Gas Station Shooting Investigation. Ascension Parish, Louisiana – The Ascension Parish Sheriff’s Office reported on November 16, 2022, that detectives are investigating a shooting incident that occurred outside of a gas station on Highway 73, near I-10, on Tuesday, November 15, at approximately 5:30 p.m. Authorities reported that when deputies arrived, there was no shooter or victim in the area.
brproud.com
Heavy law enforcement presence in Old South Baton Rouge neighborhood Tuesday afternoon
BATON ROUGE, La. (BRPROUD) – EBR Schools confirmed Tuesday that a shooting incident, completely unconnected from McKinley High School, occurred in a neighborhood near the school around 2 p.m., garnering a heavy law enforcement presence in the area. As a result, the school was briefly placed on lockdown. EBR...
Shooting outside gas station stemmed from fight involving several women, deputies say
GEISMAR, La. (WAFB) - One person went to the hospital after a shooting outside a gas station on Tuesday, Nov. 15, according to the Ascension Parish Sheriff’s Office. A spokesman for APSO said a female was shot in a parking lot on Old Jefferson Highway near I-10 in Geismar around 5:30 p.m. during a fight that involved several women.
theadvocate.com
1 injured in Ascension Parish shooting outside gas station, sheriff says
One person was injured by gunfire Tuesday evening outside a gas station in Ascension Parish, the local sheriff's office said. Both the female who was shot and the shooter had left the scene when deputies arrived at the location on La. 73 near Interstate 10, the authorities said. The female...
wbrz.com
Tigerland apartment complex plagued by crime has DA's attention; owner promises fixes
BATON ROUGE - Some apartments in Tigerland have recently been on the district attorney's radar because they attract so much crime. Monika Sandlin has lived at Tiger Plaza since June 2021 and reached out to 2 On Your Side because she's tired of watching the place deteriorate. "A lot of...
They drugged and robbed him the night he was found dead - so why no murder charges?
METAIRIE, La. — Bob Arthur began to worry when his 40-year-old son Shawn broke off his wedding engagement just before Christmas 2016. Bob and his wife, Linda, lived in Belton, Mo., hundreds of miles from Shawn's apartment in Metairie. They grew even more concerned when Shawn, who had come to the New Orleans area to work as a water technician, didn’t show up for an appointment on Feb. 25, 2017. He was depressed by the breakup, Bob said, and was supposed to meet with an attorney that day so he could move back home to Missouri.
Man Fleeing Police Injured After Jumping Off Intracoastal Bridge in Port Allen
A man fleeing law enforcement injured himself after jumping over a railing on the Intracoastal Bridge in Port Allen on Wednesday evening.
brproud.com
Man accused of BRPD officer’s shooting death takes plea deal
BATON ROUGE, La. (BRPROUD) – On Wednesday, November 16, Ronnie Kato pled guilty to first-degree murder, attempted first-degree murder and manslaughter in connection with a shooting that ended the life of a BRPD officer. Lt. Glenn Dale Hutto Jr. and Curtis Richardson were shot and killed on Sunday, April...
NOLA.com
Man arrested after 3-hour standoff at apartment complex on West Napoleon Avenue, JPSO says
A man was arrested Wednesday after a three-hour standoff at an apartment complex on West Napoleon Avenue in Metairie near the main branch of the Jefferson Parish Library, authorities said. The standoff shut down traffic in both directions in the 4800 block of West Napoleon Avenue for a couple of...
Person sought in connection to armed robbery investigation
BATON ROUGE, La. (WAFB) - Detectives with the Baton Rouge Police Department are asking for the public’s help identifying an individual they believe is connected to an armed robbery investigation. Police say the business robberies took place around the Florida Boulevard area. If you have any information that could...
wbrz.com
Shooting near Dutchtown stemmed from fight in gas station parking lot
DUTCHTOWN - Someone was shot Tuesday night after a fight broke out between a group of women outside a gas station near I-10. According to the Ascension Parish Sheriff's Office, the shooting happened shortly before 6 p.m., in a parking lot along Old Jefferson Highway, just south of the interstate.
brproud.com
BRPD apprehends alleged drug dealer from Baton Rouge
BATON ROUGE, La. (BRPROUD) – A complaint led to the arrest of an alleged drug dealer named Anthony Green, 32, of Baton Rouge. After receiving the complaint on Monday, November 14, detectives with the Baton Rouge Police Department set up surveillance at a location on Harry Dr. While surveillance...
brproud.com
Two arrested, over 10.5 grams of fentanyl and meth seized in Iberville Parish
PLAQUEMINE, La. (BRPROUD) – A collaboration between two local agencies led to the arrest of Ashley Scales and David Jones. The Iberville Parish Narcotics Division and West Baton Rouge Narcotics Division worked together to catch these two alleged drug dealers. Intelligence from both law enforcement agencies led to the...
theadvocate.com
Man avoids death penalty in killing of Baton Rouge policeman, girlfriend's stepfather
A Baton Rouge man charged with the double slaying of his girlfriend's stepfather and a city policeman, a case that local officials say illustrates the potentially deadly effects of domestic abuse, will avoid the death penalty under a plea deal reached with prosecutors. Speaking softly and wearing an orange jumpsuit...
Man pleads guilty in killing of police officer, fiancée’s father; sentenced to life in prison
BATON ROUGE, La. (WAFB) - A man accused of killing a Baton Rouge Police lieutenant and his fiancée’s father has been sentenced to life in prison after he pleaded guilty in court on Wednesday, Nov. 16. Ronnie Kato pled guilty to manslaughter, first-degree murder, and attempted first-degree murder.
brproud.com
Charges filed against recent candidate for Central School Board
CENTRAL, La. (BRPROUD) – On Monday, November 14, charges were filed against 20-year-old Joshua Schopp in the 19th Judicial District Court. The charges came after allegations surfaced about Schopp sending inappropriate messages to a 15-year-old girl on Snapchat. Schopp was charged with Indecent Behavior with Juveniles and Computer-aided Solicitation...
pelicanpostonline.com
GPD expects to make arrests soon in Friday homicide
The Gonzales Police Department is still investigating the shooting death of Mekhi Darville, which occurred on Friday night, November 11th, at Fuel Smart parking lot in Gonzales. Our Detectives have leads and are making progress. We are continuing to receive information from the community and additional sources, and appreciate their willingness to come forward and assist.
brproud.com
Murder suspect caught going more than double speed limit in Baton Rouge
BATON ROUGE, La. (BRPROUD) – An officer with the Baton Rouge Police Department was looking for speeders when a vehicle flew past early on Friday morning. A car radar caught a 2021 Mazda3 going 83 mph in a 40 mph zone. The officer attempted a traffic stop in the...
