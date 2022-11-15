ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Denham Springs, LA

Comments / 0

 

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

More
Related
Calcasieu Parish News

Authorities in Louisiana Asking for Assistance in Gas Station Shooting Investigation

Authorities in Louisiana Asking for Assistance in Gas Station Shooting Investigation. Ascension Parish, Louisiana – The Ascension Parish Sheriff’s Office reported on November 16, 2022, that detectives are investigating a shooting incident that occurred outside of a gas station on Highway 73, near I-10, on Tuesday, November 15, at approximately 5:30 p.m. Authorities reported that when deputies arrived, there was no shooter or victim in the area.
ASCENSION PARISH, LA
WWL

They drugged and robbed him the night he was found dead - so why no murder charges?

METAIRIE, La. — Bob Arthur began to worry when his 40-year-old son Shawn broke off his wedding engagement just before Christmas 2016. Bob and his wife, Linda, lived in Belton, Mo., hundreds of miles from Shawn's apartment in Metairie. They grew even more concerned when Shawn, who had come to the New Orleans area to work as a water technician, didn’t show up for an appointment on Feb. 25, 2017. He was depressed by the breakup, Bob said, and was supposed to meet with an attorney that day so he could move back home to Missouri.
METAIRIE, LA
brproud.com

Man accused of BRPD officer’s shooting death takes plea deal

BATON ROUGE, La. (BRPROUD) – On Wednesday, November 16, Ronnie Kato pled guilty to first-degree murder, attempted first-degree murder and manslaughter in connection with a shooting that ended the life of a BRPD officer. Lt. Glenn Dale Hutto Jr. and Curtis Richardson were shot and killed on Sunday, April...
BATON ROUGE, LA
WAFB

Person sought in connection to armed robbery investigation

BATON ROUGE, La. (WAFB) - Detectives with the Baton Rouge Police Department are asking for the public’s help identifying an individual they believe is connected to an armed robbery investigation. Police say the business robberies took place around the Florida Boulevard area. If you have any information that could...
BATON ROUGE, LA
brproud.com

BRPD apprehends alleged drug dealer from Baton Rouge

BATON ROUGE, La. (BRPROUD) – A complaint led to the arrest of an alleged drug dealer named Anthony Green, 32, of Baton Rouge. After receiving the complaint on Monday, November 14, detectives with the Baton Rouge Police Department set up surveillance at a location on Harry Dr. While surveillance...
BATON ROUGE, LA
brproud.com

Charges filed against recent candidate for Central School Board

CENTRAL, La. (BRPROUD) – On Monday, November 14, charges were filed against 20-year-old Joshua Schopp in the 19th Judicial District Court. The charges came after allegations surfaced about Schopp sending inappropriate messages to a 15-year-old girl on Snapchat. Schopp was charged with Indecent Behavior with Juveniles and Computer-aided Solicitation...
CENTRAL, LA
pelicanpostonline.com

GPD expects to make arrests soon in Friday homicide

The Gonzales Police Department is still investigating the shooting death of Mekhi Darville, which occurred on Friday night, November 11th, at Fuel Smart parking lot in Gonzales. Our Detectives have leads and are making progress. We are continuing to receive information from the community and additional sources, and appreciate their willingness to come forward and assist.
GONZALES, LA

Comments / 0

Community Policy