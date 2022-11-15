Read full article on original website
FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS
Family Dollar is Closing a Location in DecemberBryan DijkhuizenLittle Chute, WI
24 years ago, a pregnant teen disappeared, leaving behind a disturbing diary of secrets. Where is Amber Wilde?Fatim HemrajGreen Bay, WI
Family Dollar Location Permanently Closing in DecemberBryan DijkhuizenLittle Chute, WI
TC Transcontinental Packaging Opens State-of-the-Art ASTRA Center’s Recycling Technology Lab in MenashaShonne F EhrhardtMenasha, WI
Green Bay Packers Release Amari RodgersFlurrySportsGreen Bay, WI
wearegreenbay.com
Fond du Lac man arrested in relation to a ‘suspicious death’ after woman was found dead in her home
FOND DU LAC, Wis. (WFRV) – A 57-year-old Fond du Lac man has been arrested in regard to the death of a woman who was found dead in her home on November 12. According to the Fond du Lac Police Department, on November 16, officers continued their investigation into the ‘suspicious death’. FDLPD executed a search warrant in the 0-100 block of East Merrill Avenue.
WBAY Green Bay
Woman fired gun as officers responded to disturbance, Sheboygan police say
SHEBOYGAN, Wis. (WBAY) - Sheboygan police are holding a 22-year-old woman in anticipation of numerous criminal charges. The police department says it dispatched officers to a disturbance on the 1500-block of Espy Way minutes before 6 p.m. Monday. While officers were responding, the suspect fired a weapon. No one was...
radioplusinfo.com
11-17-22 fdl woman charged with attempted homicide
A Fond du Lac woman accused of trying to kill her fiance has been charged with attempted homicide. Twenty two year old Danielle Goodacre has made her initial Fond du Lac court appearance on multiple charges including domestic-attempted homicide and strangulation-suffocation. Bail was set at $40,000 cash. Fond du Lac police chief Aaron Goldstein says Goodacre called the dispatch center early Sunday morning to report that she had tried to kill her 27 year old boyfriend following an argument at a South Main Street apartment. Goldstein says the victim is going to be okay and did not need to be transported to the hospital.
Appleton man dead following two-vehicle crash in Outagamie County
The Outagamie County Sheriff's Office says a 58-year-old man from Appleton is dead following a two-vehicle crash.
wearegreenbay.com
Deputies investigating ‘forcible entry’ at a Manitowoc County bar and grill
TWO RIVERS, Wis. (WFRV) – Deputies with the Manitowoc County Sheriff’s Office are trying to identify a person who was seen ‘forcibly’ entering a bar and grill in eastern Wisconsin. Authorities say that the individual was seen on surveillance footage during the morning hours of November...
seehafernews.com
Appleton Man Sentenced for 2020 Fatal Drunk Driving Crash
An Appleton man will be spending 16 years in prison after being convicted in a fatal drunk driving crash. Terral Wallace was found guilty due to a no-contest plea for the crash that occurred on I-41 near Scheuring Road on April 26th, 2020. One person was killed in the crash...
wearegreenbay.com
Fond du Lac PD release name of woman found dead in her residence, still under investigation
FOND DU LAC, Wis. (WFRV) – Fond du Lac Police have released the name of the woman who was found dead in her residence. According to the Fond du Lac Police Department, the 51-year-old woman who was found dead was identified as Jacquelyn Rooney. The incident is still reportedly under ‘active’ investigation.
wearegreenbay.com
Sheboygan Police take 22-year-old into custody after discharging firearm
SHEBOYGAN, Wis. (WFRV) – A 22-year-old was taken into custody on Monday after discharging a firearm in the city of Sheboygan. According to a release from the Sheboygan Police Department, around 5:55 p.m., officers were sent to the 1500 block of Espy Way for a disturbance call. As officers...
Suspicious death under investigation in Portage County
An investigation is underway in Portage County after a body was discovered lying along a roadway in the town of Grant. Police responded just before 5:30 p.m. Nov. 12 to a report of a person lying along 110th Street North, south of Washington Avenue. Arriving deputies discovered the person was deceased. Witnesses tell Wausau Pilot & Review crime scene tape surrounded the area for hours on Saturday.
wearegreenbay.com
Appleton man dead after failing to yield at a stop sign in Outagamie County
CENTER, Wis. (WFRV) – One person is dead in Outagamie County after failing to yield at a stop sign and colliding with a pickup truck. According to the Outagamie County Sheriff’s Office, around 1:45 p.m., deputies were sent to the intersection of Cty Tk S and Cty Tk A in the town of Center for a report of a two-vehicle crash.
seehafernews.com
Manitowoc County Sheriff’s Office Looking for Suspect in Bar Theft Case
The Manitowoc County Sheriff’s Department is asking for the public’s help in identifying an individual caught on camera stealing from a bar. The suspect was seen breaking into at Bar-None, located outside of Two Rivers on Highway 310 at around 2:15 Tuesday morning. The individual then took cash...
Suspicious death of 51-yer-old woman in Fond du Lac, police investigating
Fond du Lac police are investigating what they called the suspicious death of a 51-yer-old woman on Saturday.
94.3 Jack FM
Sentencing Day For Convicted Drunk Driver
GREEN BAY, WI (WTAQ-WLUK) – A man who said he was driving because he was the “most sober” person in his vehicle was sentenced Wednesday to 16 years in prison for the drunk driving crash which killed one person and injured three others. Terral Wallace, 30, earlier...
seehafernews.com
Manitowoc Woman Arrested for Second Retail Theft in Three Months
A Manitowoc woman has been arrested for her second retail theft in three months. Officers were called to the Manitowoc Meijer store after workers caught the 40-year-old woman attempting to leave without paying for merchandise. The woman was caught scanning four items at a self-checkout and failing to scan 22...
WBAY Green Bay
Police recover $50,000 Bobcat stolen from Green Bay Parks
GREEN BAY, Wis. (WBAY) - The Green Bay Police Department credit tips from the public for recovering a Bobcat skid-steer loader that was stolen from the city’s Parks, Recreation and Forestry Department. The 2013 Bobcat, valued at about $50,000, was stolen from Triangle Sports Area on the city’s east...
wearegreenbay.com
Fond du Lac Police find woman dead in her home, ‘suspicious death’ investigation underway
FOND DU LAC, Wis. (WFRV) – Police in Fond du Lac are conducting a suspicious death investigation after a woman was found dead in her home. According to the Fond du Lac Police Department, on November 12 around 8:15 a.m. officers responded to a welfare check call in the 0-100 block of East Merril Avenue. When officers arrived, a 51-year-old woman was found dead inside her residence.
WBAY Green Bay
Woman's death in Fond du Lac under investigation
Michelle Saldana wants to make sure her son gets justice. A Ripon High School student with cerebral palsy is raising money for robotic legs so she can walk across the stage when she receives her diploma. Updated: 5 hours ago. Cruz Beltran, 17, was laid to rest this weekend. A...
wearegreenbay.com
More information released on Pulaski bonfire incident, two teens & homeowner to have charges forwarded to DA’s office
PULASKI, Wis. (WFRV) – The investigation into the Pulaski bonfire incident has reportedly concluded, and charges have been/will be forwarded for three people. The Shawano County Sheriff’s Office says it has finished its investigation into the bonfire incident that injured multiple people. Authorities said that charges will be forwarded for review against three different people.
seehafernews.com
Two in Custody In Child Death Investigation Appear in Manitowoc County Circuit Court
Bail is set at $10,000 cash each for two adults arrested last week in connection with the recent death of a young child. 34-year-old Catherine D. Carter of Manitowoc is charged with neglecting a child, two misdemeanor counts of child neglect, possession of MDMA with intent to deliver and maintaining a drug trafficking place,
Driver in alleged hit-and-run crash turns himself in
The driver who struck a pedestrian who fled the scene turned himself in to police, according to the Portage County Sheriff’s Department. The crash was reported by a 911 caller at about 8:20 p.m. Nov. 12 on Hwy. 54 in the town of Lanark. Responding Deputies determined the male had been struck by a vehicle that left the scene prior to emergency personal arrival. The male, a 31 year old Amherst man, was transported by Medivac helicopter to Wausau Aspirus Hospital due to his injuries.
