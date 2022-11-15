ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Appleton, WI

Comments / 0

 

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

More
Related
wearegreenbay.com

Fond du Lac man arrested in relation to a ‘suspicious death’ after woman was found dead in her home

FOND DU LAC, Wis. (WFRV) – A 57-year-old Fond du Lac man has been arrested in regard to the death of a woman who was found dead in her home on November 12. According to the Fond du Lac Police Department, on November 16, officers continued their investigation into the ‘suspicious death’. FDLPD executed a search warrant in the 0-100 block of East Merrill Avenue.
FOND DU LAC, WI
WBAY Green Bay

Woman fired gun as officers responded to disturbance, Sheboygan police say

SHEBOYGAN, Wis. (WBAY) - Sheboygan police are holding a 22-year-old woman in anticipation of numerous criminal charges. The police department says it dispatched officers to a disturbance on the 1500-block of Espy Way minutes before 6 p.m. Monday. While officers were responding, the suspect fired a weapon. No one was...
SHEBOYGAN, WI
radioplusinfo.com

11-17-22 fdl woman charged with attempted homicide

A Fond du Lac woman accused of trying to kill her fiance has been charged with attempted homicide. Twenty two year old Danielle Goodacre has made her initial Fond du Lac court appearance on multiple charges including domestic-attempted homicide and strangulation-suffocation. Bail was set at $40,000 cash. Fond du Lac police chief Aaron Goldstein says Goodacre called the dispatch center early Sunday morning to report that she had tried to kill her 27 year old boyfriend following an argument at a South Main Street apartment. Goldstein says the victim is going to be okay and did not need to be transported to the hospital.
seehafernews.com

Appleton Man Sentenced for 2020 Fatal Drunk Driving Crash

An Appleton man will be spending 16 years in prison after being convicted in a fatal drunk driving crash. Terral Wallace was found guilty due to a no-contest plea for the crash that occurred on I-41 near Scheuring Road on April 26th, 2020. One person was killed in the crash...
APPLETON, WI
WausauPilot

Suspicious death under investigation in Portage County

An investigation is underway in Portage County after a body was discovered lying along a roadway in the town of Grant. Police responded just before 5:30 p.m. Nov. 12 to a report of a person lying along 110th Street North, south of Washington Avenue. Arriving deputies discovered the person was deceased. Witnesses tell Wausau Pilot & Review crime scene tape surrounded the area for hours on Saturday.
PORTAGE COUNTY, WI
94.3 Jack FM

Sentencing Day For Convicted Drunk Driver

GREEN BAY, WI (WTAQ-WLUK) – A man who said he was driving because he was the “most sober” person in his vehicle was sentenced Wednesday to 16 years in prison for the drunk driving crash which killed one person and injured three others. Terral Wallace, 30, earlier...
APPLETON, WI
seehafernews.com

Manitowoc Woman Arrested for Second Retail Theft in Three Months

A Manitowoc woman has been arrested for her second retail theft in three months. Officers were called to the Manitowoc Meijer store after workers caught the 40-year-old woman attempting to leave without paying for merchandise. The woman was caught scanning four items at a self-checkout and failing to scan 22...
MANITOWOC, WI
WBAY Green Bay

Police recover $50,000 Bobcat stolen from Green Bay Parks

GREEN BAY, Wis. (WBAY) - The Green Bay Police Department credit tips from the public for recovering a Bobcat skid-steer loader that was stolen from the city’s Parks, Recreation and Forestry Department. The 2013 Bobcat, valued at about $50,000, was stolen from Triangle Sports Area on the city’s east...
GREEN BAY, WI
wearegreenbay.com

Fond du Lac Police find woman dead in her home, ‘suspicious death’ investigation underway

FOND DU LAC, Wis. (WFRV) – Police in Fond du Lac are conducting a suspicious death investigation after a woman was found dead in her home. According to the Fond du Lac Police Department, on November 12 around 8:15 a.m. officers responded to a welfare check call in the 0-100 block of East Merril Avenue. When officers arrived, a 51-year-old woman was found dead inside her residence.
FOND DU LAC, WI
WBAY Green Bay

Woman's death in Fond du Lac under investigation

Michelle Saldana wants to make sure her son gets justice. A Ripon High School student with cerebral palsy is raising money for robotic legs so she can walk across the stage when she receives her diploma. Updated: 5 hours ago. Cruz Beltran, 17, was laid to rest this weekend. A...
FOND DU LAC, WI
wearegreenbay.com

More information released on Pulaski bonfire incident, two teens & homeowner to have charges forwarded to DA’s office

PULASKI, Wis. (WFRV) – The investigation into the Pulaski bonfire incident has reportedly concluded, and charges have been/will be forwarded for three people. The Shawano County Sheriff’s Office says it has finished its investigation into the bonfire incident that injured multiple people. Authorities said that charges will be forwarded for review against three different people.
PULASKI, WI
WausauPilot

Driver in alleged hit-and-run crash turns himself in

The driver who struck a pedestrian who fled the scene turned himself in to police, according to the Portage County Sheriff’s Department. The crash was reported by a 911 caller at about 8:20 p.m. Nov. 12 on Hwy. 54 in the town of Lanark. Responding Deputies determined the male had been struck by a vehicle that left the scene prior to emergency personal arrival. The male, a 31 year old Amherst man, was transported by Medivac helicopter to Wausau Aspirus Hospital due to his injuries.
PORTAGE COUNTY, WI

Comments / 0

Community Policy